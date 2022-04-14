U.S. markets open in 9 hours 3 minutes

Porcine Vaccine Market Size to Grow by USD 794.67 million | Bimeda Inc. and Bioveta AS Among Key Vendors| Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Porcine Vaccine Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 6.2% in 2022 and a CAGR of 7.01% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (intravenous, intramuscular, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Attractive Opportunities in Porcine Vaccine Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Insights

The porcine vaccine market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Bimeda Inc.

  • Bioveta AS

  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

  • Ceva Sante Animale

  • Elanco Animal Health Inc.

  • FATRO SpA

  • Formosa Biomedical Inc.

  • LABORATORIOS HIPRA SA

  • Merck and Co. Inc.

  • Phibro Animal Health Corp.

  • Veterinary Provisions Inc.

  • Vetoquinol SA

  • Virbac Group

  • Zoetis Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 42% of the global market during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the two major markets in North America. The rising animal healthcare expenditure will facilitate the porcine vaccine market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The porcine vaccine market share growth by the intravenous segment will be significant during the forecast period. Proper injection techniques should be followed in order to minimize pain at the site of injection and avoid the accumulation of illegal residues in pigs. Intravenous (IV) and intramuscular (IM), among others, are the routes of administration for porcine vaccines. Vendors in the market offer inactivated vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, and recombinant vaccines, which can be administered intravenously. Thus, the availability of a wide range of porcine vaccines that can be administered intravenously will drive the growth of the global porcine vaccine during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing prevalence of porcine diseases is driving the porcine vaccine market growth. Porcine vaccines can be used in the treatment and management of various epidemic porcine diseases such as PRRS, porcine circovirus-associated disease (PCVAD), and other target diseases. The rising prevalence of such porcine diseases will lead to an increase in demand for inactivated vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and other porcine vaccines during the forecast period. This will drive the porcine vaccine market growth during the forecast period.

The lack of trained veterinary doctors is challenging the porcine vaccine market growth. The lack of highly skilled professionals negatively impacts the adoption and use of porcine vaccines. Moreover, the decrease in the number of educational programs on epidemic porcine diseases that are offered to veterinary students, the presence of inadequate facilities in veterinary centers, and the lack of veterinary hospitals and clinics in emerging economies lead to a lack of awareness about porcine diseases and vaccines. These factors will have a negative impact on the growth of the global porcine vaccine market during the forecast period.

Porcine Vaccine Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.01%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 794.67 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

6.2

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Bimeda Inc., Bioveta AS, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale, Elanco Animal Health Inc., FATRO SpA, Formosa Biomedical Inc., LABORATORIOS HIPRA SA, Merck and Co. Inc., Phibro Animal Health Corp., Veterinary Provisions Inc., Vetoquinol SA, Virbac Group, and Zoetis Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Intravenous - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Intramuscular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bioveta AS

  • 10.4 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

  • 10.5 Ceva Sante Animale

  • 10.6 FATRO SpA

  • 10.7 Formosa Biomedical Inc.

  • 10.8 LABORATORIOS HIPRA SA

  • 10.9 Merck and Co. Inc.

  • 10.10 Phibro Animal Health Corp.

  • 10.11 Virbac Group

  • 10.12 Zoetis Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/porcine-vaccine-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-794-67-million--bimeda-inc-and-bioveta-as-among-key-vendors-technavio-301523725.html

SOURCE Technavio

