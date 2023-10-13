Poremba named new GM at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Oct. 12—WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Steve Poremba has become the first general manager at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza to be promoted from within the ranks of the facility, which is nearing its 25th anniversary.

In a welcoming speech filled with emotion, Poremba, 41, talked about how he always knew the arena is where he wanted to work.

ASM Global, the world's leading producer of entertainment experiences, venue management and event strategy, announced Poremba's appointment at a news conference on the concourse level of the 10,000 seat facility.

"In 2002, I walked across the stage here at the arena to accept my diploma from Luzerne County Community College," Poremba said. "I knew then that this is where I wanted to work."

Poremba, who grew up in Nanticoke and now lives in Honesdale, started as an intern at the arena before holding three positions during his 22-year career and now he will embark on his experience to his new role as Mohegan Sun Arena's general manager.

Earlier in his career with the company, he gained valuable experience in sports management, ticketing and box office sales and eventually began full time in sales and marketing.

Named director of sales and marketing for Mohegan Sun Arena in 2009, Poremba helped with securing naming rights renewal contracts, pouring rights and tenant partners, and assisted with various venue renovations and capital improvement projects, including premium service areas, concessions upgrades and digital signage.

In his tenure with the venue, Stephen also supported several community initiatives, including the annual Open Skate for Toys for Tots, Salute to Service recognition suite and the Sensory Services program with Misericordia University.

"Stephen brings many years of experience to the position and is respected not only by his co-workers but his colleagues throughout the community," said Donna Cupinski, board chairman for the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority. "He will bring his knowledge, enthusiasm and creativity to the post; and that, in part, is why we are confident he is the logical choice to be the arena's next general manager."

In his new role as general manager, Poremba will oversee day-to-day operations at the venue, including the overall management, promotion and operation of the facility. Responsibilities include purchasing, booking, marketing, finance, human resources, food and beverage, box office, advertising, production, maintenance, parking, security, emergency and crisis management, and more.

"Stephen has established himself throughout the local community and region, and he possesses more than 20 years of in-depth insight into Mohegan Sun Arena that can't be matched," said Doug Thornton, ASM Global executive vice president, arenas, stadiums and theaters. "That, combined with his knowledge of the methodologies and strategies of ASM Global, we feel we have the best person for the job and have no doubt that the venue will see further success under his leadership."

Poremba said he has called Mohegan Sun Arena home for the past 20 years, and he said he is honored to be its new general manager and the first to be promoted from within the arena's family.

"I'd like to thank ASM Global and the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority Board members for their confidence in me to lead this talented team, and I look forward to this next chapter in my career and the possibilities that lie ahead," Poremba said.

Beekman honored

Beekman was promoted by ASM Global to vice president, theater operations and content development.

In his new role, Beekman will oversee the day-to-day operations of ASM Global's theater division with a focus on the overall branding, booking and event development for the company's theaters and performing arts centers.

Beekman also currently serves as regional booking director for ASM Global's Northeast arenas, which he will continue to manage in his new position.

On Poremba being named the new GM at the local arena, Beekman said he couldn't be happier.

"This guy has been putting butts in seats for 20-plus years," Beekman said of Poremba. "And he has done that again today with this great turnout."

With nearly two decades of live-event experience, Beekman has expertise in many areas, ranging from marketing and communications to event procurement, talent booking, and venue management.

Beekman was named GM at the arena in 2019, and prior to that he had a 10-year stint as executive director for the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, where he led the venue to a top-100 ranking among worldwide theaters.

In his spare time Beekman serves on the board of directors for several nonprofits, including the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA and American Cancer Society (NY/Penn Chapter). He is also a two-time recipient of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce's "Innovator of the Year" award and recipient of the "Leadership Northeast Distinguished Leadership" award.

"For years we've witnessed Will's unwavering commitment to his community and the venues he's represented, like the Kirby Center, which received international recognition for ticket sales, and Mohegan Sun, where the event-shuddered pandemic couldn't stop him from continuing to make improvements and upgrades to the facility," said Doug Thornton, ASM Global executive vice president, arenas, stadiums and theaters. "Since his start in the live-event industry, Will has had a proven track record for success; and we are excited for him to continue to excel in his career in this new role at ASM Global."

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.