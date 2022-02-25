U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

Pork Meat Global Market Trends and Forecasts 2022-2026: A $258.39 Billion Market in 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 1.6%

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Pork Meat Market

Global Pork Meat Market
Global Pork Meat Market

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pork Meat Global Market Report 2022: By Meat Form, Packaging, Distribution Channel, and Covering" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pork meat market is expected to grow from $235.48 billion in 2021 to $242.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. The market is expected to reach $258.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 1.6%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the pork meat market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Plant-based pork meat is a key trend gaining the popularity in the pork meat market. In recent years, a growing amount of data has linked meat consumption to ailments such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. So, people can reduce their weekly pork intake by introducing plant-based foods into their diet, boosting their overall health in the process.

The growing food and beverage industry is expected to drive the growth of the pork meat market in the coming years. The food and beverage sector encompasses all businesses involved in the processing, packaging, and distribution of raw food materials. This includes both fresh and packaged foods, as well as alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Pork is a good source of high-quality protein, which is an important nutrient for human health. Once consumed, it includes large levels of amino acids. For example, according to the Federal Communications Commission, Food and beverage production sales climbed 3.5% year over year (YoY) in 2020, from $118.7 billion in 2019 to $122.9 billion in 2020. As a result, China's worldwide meat imports increased by 59.6% in 2020 compared to the previous year. Therefore, the growing food and beverage sector propels the growth of the pork meat market.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider pork meat market, and compares it with other markets.

  • The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market

  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth

  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets

  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets

  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified

  • The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers

  • The pork meat market section of the report gives context. It compares the pork meat market with other segments of the pork meat market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, pork meat indicators comparison

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

  • By Meat Form: Chilled; Frozen; Canned/Preserved

  • By Packaging: Store Wrap; Modified Atmosphere Packaging; Vacuum Packaging; Shrink Bags

  • By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets; Convenience Stores; E-Commerce; Others

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita

Data Segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments

Companies Mentioned

  • Bridgford Foods Corporation

  • China Yurun Food Group Limited

  • Cranswick plc

  • Danish Crown

  • Smithfield Foods Inc

  • JBS S.A.

  • Tonnies Holding

  • Tyson Foods Inc.

  • Vion NV

  • WH Group

  • Triumph Foods

  • Conagra Brands Inc.

  • Cherkizovo

  • Craig Mostyn & Co Pty Ltd.

  • Dawn Meats

  • Hormel Foods Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9jjbny

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


