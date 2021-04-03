U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,019.87
    +46.98 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,153.21
    +171.66 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,480.11
    +233.23 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.90
    +33.38 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.45
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.40
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    24.95
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1769
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    -0.0670 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3829
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6400
    +0.0570 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,154.82
    -651.99 (-1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,225.66
    +22.49 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,854.00
    +465.13 (+1.58%)
     

Pornhub's first transparency report details how it addresses illegal content

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Pornhub removed a ton of content and went through some very major changes last December after New York Times reported that its lax policy enforcement allows it to monetize rape and child exploitation videos. Now, the website has published its first ever transparency report that sheds light on its moderation practices and on the reports its received from January 2020 to December 2020. Apparently, Pornhub removed 653,465 pieces of content that violated its guidelines. Those include videos depicting a minor and anything non-consensual, such as revenge pornography and doxxing attempts. It also removed videos containing animal harm, violence and prohibited bodily fluids.

The website has explained how it deals with child sexual abuse material (CSAM), as well. Pornhub detects CSAM on its website through moderation efforts and from reports submitted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The center submitted a total of over 13,000 potential CSAM last year, with 4,171 being unique reports and the other being duplicates. 

As for how it moderates content before publishing, Pornhub said it uses several detection technologies. In 2020, it scanned all previously uploaded videos against YouTube's CSAI Match, the video platform's proprietary technology for identifying child sexual abuse imagery. It also scanned all previously submitted photos against Microsoft's PhotoDNA, which was designed for the same purpose. Pornhub will continue using both technologies to scan all videos submitted to its platform. In addition, the website uses Google's Content Safety API, MediaWise cyber fingerprinting software (to scan all new user uploads against previously identified offending content) and Safeguard, its own image recognition technology meant to combat both CSAM and non-consensual videos.

Back in February, the company also announced that it's using a third-party firm to verify the identities of creators. It chose to end all unverified uploads and to ban downloads following the NYT article and shortly after Mastercard and Visa cut off payments to Pornhub. Visa started accepting payments for some of MindGeek’s (Pornhub's parent company) adult sites featuring professionally produced videos again around Christmastime, but Pornhub itself remained banned.

    The trailer for 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' has arrived, showing its sci-fi premise ahead of its July 16th debut on HBO Max.

    John Krafcik is handing over the job to executives Tekedra Mawakana and Dmitri Dolgov.

    A real Xbox fridge might not be exactly like the one Microsoft gave Snoop Dogg, but we're going to find out.

    According to documentation 9to5Google says it saw, the chipset, codenamed Whitechapel, will power Pixels that are slated to launch this fall.

    Activists opposed to cruise ships in Venice are seeking a meeting with the Italian government to argue that its latest proposal to re-route big ships away from St. Mark’s Square doesn’t address pressing environmental concerns about the fragile Venetian lagoon. Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said the decree addresses longstanding UNESCO concerns and establishes that cargo and cruise ships bigger than 40,000 tons must dock outside the lagoon. While it’s not articulated in the decree, the temporary plan would have big ships use the Marghera Port on the Italian mainland until a definitive solution is found and implemented — a potentially years-long process.

    Microsoft confirmed today that its online-only Build developer conference will run between May 25th and May 27th, though there’s still no word on when registration will open. (If last year is any indication, our money is on “the end of April.”) “Microsoft Build is where developers, architects, start-ups, and students learn, connect, and code together, sharing knowledge and expanding their skillset, while exploring new ways of innovating for tomorrow,” the company’s events page explains.

    A Day of the Devs showcase of indie and AAA games is on the schedule.

    With a wrist-mounted camera and an RF reader, RF Grasp can find and pick up objects, even if they're initially hidden from sight.

    Grant Hill helped the U.S. win Olympic gold in 1996. Now, USA Basketball is bringing him back. Hill will become the men's national team managing director following the Tokyo Olympics, USA Basketball said Saturday.

  • Georgia's Election Law, and Why Turnout Isn't Easy to Turn Off

    There’s nothing unusual about exaggeration in politics. But when it comes to the debate over voting rights, something more than exaggeration is going on. There’s a real — and bipartisan — misunderstanding about whether making it easier or harder to vote, especially by mail, has a significant effect on turnout or electoral outcomes. The evidence suggests it does not. The fight over the new Georgia election law is only the latest example. That law, passed last week, has been condemned by Democrats as voter suppression, or even as tantamount to Jim Crow. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Democrats are understandably concerned about a provision that empowers the Republican-controlled state Legislature to play a larger role in election administration. That provision has uncertain but potentially substantial effects, depending on what the Legislature might do in the future. And it’s possible the law is intended to do exactly what progressives fear: reshape the electorate to the advantage of Republicans, soon after an electoral defeat, by making it harder to vote. And yet the law’s voting provisions are unlikely to significantly affect turnout or Democratic chances. It could plausibly even increase turnout. In the final account, it will probably be hard to say whether it had any effect on turnout at all. The Georgia law The Georgia can be boiled down to a few points: — The law makes absentee voting harder. People must have a qualifying form of identification to vote by mail. The law also makes it harder to request and return an absentee ballot, restricting the period when people can apply for one and limiting the number of drop boxes where voters can return such a ballot in person. — On balance, it might make in-person voting easier, especially in the general election (though it contains provisions that cut in both directions). The law expands the number of required days of early voting, including on the weekend days that progressives covet (two Saturdays are now required instead of one). There’s also a provision that requires large precincts with long lines to add machines, add staff or split the precinct. Depending on how this is rolled out, it could be a big win for voters in Georgia’s urban areas, who have dealt with some of the longest lines in the country. Cutting in the other direction is the gratuitous and probably ineffectual limitation on handing out food and water to people standing in line to vote. Of more concrete but still limited importance is a rule that makes it harder for people to cast a provisional ballot if they show up at the wrong precinct. (It’s worth noting that many states don’t count these ballots at all, and there were only around 10,000 total provisional ballots in Georgia in the last election, including those cast in the right precinct). — It shortens the runoff period. Runoffs would be held four weeks after an initial election, instead of the nine weeks that had been in place for federal elections in the last few years. A main consequence would be to shorten early runoff voting to one week, instead of three, plausibly affecting turnout in exactly the kind of close, low-turnout race where it could easily be decisive. — It empowers the state Legislature to play a larger role in election administration. It removes the secretary of state as chair of the state board of elections and allows the Legislature to appoint a majority of the board’s members, including the chair. And it empowers the state board to take over county boards of elections, if the circumstances merit it. These might prove to be very important. But for the purposes of this article, we are not considering them “voter suppression” provisions. They do not inherently make it harder for people to vote by restricting whether or how they can vote. If we leave aside the administrative provisions and the question of intent, the core question on voter suppression is to what extent does reducing voting options — like early voting in the runoffs or mail voting in general — reduce turnout and Democratic chances? The limited import of convenience voting For decades, reformers have assumed that the way to increase turnout is to make voting easier. Yet surprisingly, expanding voting options to make it more convenient hasn’t seemed to have a huge effect on turnout or electoral outcomes. That’s the finding of decades of political science research on advance, early and absentee voting. One prominent study even found that early voting decreases turnout, though that’s a bit of an outlier. There’s essentially no evidence that the vast expansion of no-excuse absentee mail voting, in which anyone can apply for a mail absentee ballot, had any discernible effect on turnout in 2020. That shouldn’t be a huge surprise: Even universal vote by mail, in which every registered voter is automatically sent a mail ballot (as opposed to every voter having an opportunity to apply for one), increases turnout by only about 2% with no discernible partisan advantage. Believe it or not, turnout increased just as much in the states that didn’t have no-excuse absentee voting as it did in the states that added it for the first time. Similarly, Joe Biden improved over Hillary Clinton’s performance by 3 percentage points in the states that added it, compared with 2.9 points in the states that did not. A more rigorous study by political scientists at Stanford found that no-excuse mail voting might have increased turnout by a whopping 0.02% in the 2020 election. The study used a novel approach: The researchers compared the turnout among 65-year-olds in Texas, who were eligible to vote by mail without an excuse, with 64-year-olds in Texas, who weren’t. The turnout among 64-year-olds was indistinguishable from that of 65-year-olds, even though the latter group voted by mail in large numbers. Like Georgia, Texas did not require an identification to vote by mail, but has a strict ID requirement for in-person voting. The partisan makeup of the electorate didn’t appear to change, either. The Democratic share of voters appeared to tick up by two-tenths of a percentage point — enough to decide a very close election. But it’s also so small that it could just be statistical noise, with no effect at all. Social science methods just don’t offer the level of precision necessary to nail down whether this, or any, change might move the needle by a tenth of a point. The Georgia law doesn’t come anywhere close to eliminating no-excuse absentee voting, unlike what the political scientists tested in Texas. As a result, one might expect the new law to have an even smaller effect. (You could make a counterintuitive argument that making absentee voting harder is worse for Democrats than eliminating it altogether, and that Democrats might be better off discouraging people from mail voting to avoid unnecessary ballot rejections of people who could have successfully voted in person.) The Georgia runoff elections, while hardly a scientific case study, nonetheless offer another useful example. There were fewer opportunities to vote in advance compared with the general election, because of the shorter election campaign and the holiday season. Based on the drop-off in early voting, many analysts wound up underestimating the final turnout by 20% or more. In the end, turnout exceeded expectations. The number of Election Day voters was higher than it was in the general election, as many people who might have voted early if it weren’t for Christmas or New Year’s Day now turned out on Election Day. Maybe runoff turnout would have been higher with the same early voting opportunities as in the general. But maybe not. And none of this had any discernible negative effect on the Democrats, who of course did better than they did in the general. Why doesn’t convenience matter? How is it possible that something like eliminating no-excuse absentee mail voting, a method beloved by millions of voters, wouldn’t materially affect turnout or election results? One simple answer is that convenience isn’t as important as often assumed. Almost everyone who cares enough to vote will brave the inconveniences of in-person voting to do so, whether that’s because the inconveniences aren’t really so great, or because they care enough to suffer them. This supposes a certain reasonable level of convenience, of course: Six-hour lines would change the calculation for many voters. And indeed, long lines do affect turnout. It also supposes a certain level of interest. Someone might think: There’s no way I’m waiting a half-hour in line to vote for dogcatcher. Similarly, the importance of a convenient voting option probably grows as the significance of a race decreases. The implication, though, is that nearly every person will manage to vote if sufficiently convenient options are available, even if the most preferred option doesn’t exist. That makes the Georgia election law’s effort to curb long lines potentially quite significant. Not only might it mitigate the already limited effect of restricting mail voting, but it might even outweigh it. Also, convenience voting may not be as convenient for lower-turnout voters, who essentially decide overall turnout. Low-turnout voters probably aren’t thinking about how they’ll vote a month ahead of the election, when they’ll need to apply for an absentee ballot. Someone thinking about this is probably a high-turnout voter. Low-turnout voters might not even know until Election Day whom they’ll support. And that makes them less likely to take advantage of advance voting options like no-excuse early voting, which requires them to think about the election early and often: to submit an application, fill out a ballot and return it. As a result, convenience voting methods tend to reinforce the socioeconomic biases favoring high-turnout voters. The methods ensure that every high-interest voter has many opportunities to vote, without doing quite as much to draw less engaged voters to the polls. Another reason is that voting restrictions may backfire by angering and energizing Democratic voters. This law’s restrictions on handing out water in line, for instance, may do more to mobilize Democrats than to stop them from voting. One recent study even theorized that the Supreme Court’s decision to roll back elements of the Voting Rights Act didn’t reduce Black turnout because subsequent efforts to restrict voting were swiftly countered by efforts to mobilize Black voters. That doesn’t mean the Georgia law or other such laws are without consequence. Many make voting more difficult, enough to intimidate or discourage some voters. Many outright disenfranchise voters, even if only in small numbers. Perhaps the disenfranchisement of even a single voter merits outrage and opposition, especially if the law is passed on dubious or even fabricated grounds, and with Jim Crow mass disenfranchisement as a historical backdrop. But setting aside intent, it does mean that many such voting provisions, like that in Georgia, are unlikely to have a huge effect on turnout or Democratic chances. There are consequences to misunderstanding the stakes of changing voting laws. Minor changes in voting access can overshadow larger issues, including the kinds of potentially significant provisions in the Georgia law that empower the state Legislature. The HR 1 bill passed in the U.S. House by Democrats on a near party-line vote, for instance, would do quite a bit to expand voting access but relatively little to protect against partisan interference in election administration. The perception that voting laws have existential stakes for democracy or the political viability of the two parties has made bipartisan compromise extremely difficult. The virtue of bipartisanship is often and understandably dismissed as naive, but voting laws are a rare case where bipartisanship has value of its own. Democracy, after all, depends on the consent of the loser. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

    Photo Illustration: Scouted/The Daily Beast/AmazonAs someone who tends to go to the bathroom a lot, I have dealt with toilet clogs of all kinds—ones that can be easily removed with a toilet brush wrapped in a plastic bag, and other others that have required the expertise of a plumber. And sure, sometimes a good snake is the only solution in removing stubborn clogs. However, plumbing bills tend to add up after some time, especially if you are dealing with clogs on the daily.Looking for a plunger that would cut down on annoying clogs and plumping expenses, I decided to trade in my toilet brush for the carbon dioxide-powered SurePlunge Automatic Toilet Plunger. After all, the toilet brush I have been using has seen better days, so I figured now was definitely the time for an upgrade.Buy on Amazon, $55Unlike traditional plungers on the market, this plunger is powered by carbon dioxide (CO2) cartridges in order to provide enough force to remove hard-to-remove clogs. To use the plunger, one simply has to insert its silicone compression boot deep enough into the toilet bowl, and then hold its button to release the gas. I wanted to be extra careful about using my plunger carefully—the plunger only comes with three carbon dioxide cartridges, which I did not want to waste.Naturally, my hesitations lead me to carefully scan over user reviews, which allowed me to discover the best usage practices. For starters, I learned that pushing down on top of the handle, while also pressing the button of the release is the best way to prevent wasting cartridges.Next, I learned that the amount of the water you have in the toilet bowl is also key. For example, if you are to plunge when the water in the bowl is low, the force from the gas can backfire, and blow toilet water all over your bathroom walls and you. Yuck. Because of its powerful suction, so far this plunger has worked whenever I have needed it. However, since some user reviews suggest that the worst of clogs may require the use of more than one cartridge to clear it, I am only going to use it as a last resort option before I call the plumber.Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Bridgewater to Offer Flexible Return to Work, Prince Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Bridgewater Associates LP plans to offer employees flexibility as they return to work for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began, according to Co-Chief Investment Officer Bob Prince.The firm expects to move toward a blended approach with some staff spending fewer days in the office and offering opportunities for employees to exercise more flexibility, Prince said Thursday in an interview on Bloomberg TV.The Westport, Connecticut-based hedge fund’s current plan is to have everyone in the office one day a week and smaller groups a second day, according to Deputy Chief Executive Officer Nir Bar Dea. The plan will start after Labor Day.The decision is a departure for the firm, which is known for an unorthodox culture that prizes employees working intensely together. Founder Ray Dalio runs the industry giant following a set of about 200 principles, the most central of which is “radical transparency” -- a demand that employees be brutally honest with one another. All meetings are taped and archived for future study and discussion.Prince said having staff work from home has been mixed.“Ironically, in some ways, we’ve been more productive in the last year than we ever were, in other ways less,” he said. “Obviously the culture of a community is very hard to build when you’re not actually seeing each other.”Financial firms have been struggling to figure out how to bring their employees back. Many companies are pursuing a hybrid approach, while others have come up firm plans for the staff to return.Apollo Global Management Inc. has said that it will test giving employees the option of working remotely two days a week through the end of the year, Bloomberg has reported. Wells Fargo & Co., the U.S. bank with the largest workforce, is making plans to bring employees back into offices in September.Among his other comments:The Federal Reserve and the government sharing responsibility for the economy and fiscal policy resembles a form of “state capitalism”Inflation will be one of the key constraints that will determine whether the Fed will have the latitude to pursue its policies“Wealth is being destroyed right now in, let’s say, bonds,” Prince said. “T-bills and Treasury bonds, they’re no longer an investment asset, they’re a funding asset. And so that will eventually spread to other assets and drive their yields downDollar-denominated bonds “to a foreign investor will be relatively unattractive as the yields are low and the money’s being printed,” he said(Adds specific plans in third paragraph, culture in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Konstantin Shulga is taking on the CEO role at crypto marketplace Finery.

    President Biden appears to be giving serious consideration to broad debt forgiveness.

    Silver quickly rebounded from recent lows at $23.78, but it needs to settle above the $25 level to gain more upside momentum.

    Find out how you qualify, and why you may need to be patient.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

    Coinbase Global Inc., the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S, will be listed on Nasdaq on April 14 after receiving official approval from the SEC. What Happened: The company will offer 114.9 million shares as part of the direct listing and will be the first crypto exchange to go public in the United States. The anticipated event was originally scheduled to take place in March, but the company announced last month it would be postponing the listing to April without disclosing any reasons for the delay. On Thursday, Coinbase announced that the proposed direct listing of its Class A Common Stock was declared effective by the SEC on April 1, and shares would begin trading under the Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “COIN” on April 14. Why It Matters: Coinbase has 43 million users in over 100 countries across the globe. In a private market auction earlier this year, shares reportedly traded between $350 and $375, implying a pre-IPO valuation of between $90 and $100 billion. The company later updated a filing with the SEC, disclosing an average share price of $343.58 at the private market auction, which the Nasdaq will likely use as a reference price ahead of the company’s direct listing. The cryptocurrency exchange, which reported $1.3 billion in revenue and $322 million in profit in 2020 alone, largely depends on the fees from active cryptocurrency traders on its platform. On that front, the timing couldn’t be better for Coinbase as retail demand for crypto doesn’t appear to be waning. Crypto markets looked poised for another leg up, as the market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin was back above $60,000 at the time of writing, and most altcoins trading higher as well. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, geared towards a new all-time high as it traded above $2000 at press time. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Weeknd Drops His Exclusive NFT Collection, And Only One Person Will Have Access To His Unreleased SongOne Tweet Is All It Takes – Elon Musk Sends Dogecoin's Price Up 30% In Minutes Again© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    The IRS will start refunding money to people in May who already filed their returns without claiming the new tax break on unemployment benefits.

    The company, which plans to go public through a so-called direct listing, expects to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker 'COIN' on April 14. In a direct listing, no shares are sold in advance, as is the case with an initial public offering (IPO). In a regulatory filing last month, Coinbase said its stock in the private market traded at a weighted average price of $343.58 in the first quarter of 2021 through March 15, a nearly 13-fold jump in its valuation to around $68 billion in the space of a few months.