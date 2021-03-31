U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,975.33
    +16.78 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,036.57
    -30.39 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,240.96
    +195.56 (+1.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,220.96
    +25.17 (+1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.69
    +0.14 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,697.70
    +11.70 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    24.26
    +0.13 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1750
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7190
    -0.0070 (-0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3798
    +0.0057 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6200
    +0.2670 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,793.98
    -450.71 (-0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,184.74
    +1.21 (+0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,742.08
    -30.04 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,178.80
    -253.90 (-0.86%)
     

Porsche will offer Android Auto in new cars beginning with 2022 models

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Porsche's smartphone integration has long been Apple-centric unless you were upgrading a classic car, but that's finally going to change. The automaker is making Android Auto available for the first time in new cars, starting with the 2022 model year 911. You can grab Google Maps directions from your Android phone when you're headed to the track, for example.

The addition comes as part of an overall tech upgrade that brings a new Porsche Communication Management (PCM) infotainment based on what you find in the Taycan. That includes Apple CarPlay (both wired and wireless), Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and a more customizable interface accessed through a 10.9-inch touchscreen. Features like "hey, Porsche" voice control and Navigation Plus will be locked behind a subscription, although Porsche is offering a three-year trial period that also includes three months of SiriusXM with 360L.

There's even some Tesla-style convenience. If you buy a 911 with a PDK gearbox (aka dual-clutch automatic), you can add an optional Remote ParkAssist to pull your sports car out of a tight parking spot using your phone. That perk also comes alongside Active Parking Support while you're inside the car, a 3D view for trickier parking jobs, rear cross traffic warnings and lane change assistance.

As you'd guess, this won't be cheap. The 2022 911 lineup starts at $101,200 for a base Carrera, and it scales all the way to $219,800 for a Turbo S Cabriolet. You may also have to be patient depending on the model you buy. The GT3 you see here ($161,100, if you're curious) won't reach dealers until the fall. That's a long time to wait just to get Android Auto in your coupe, so it might be worth scooping up a 2021 model if you're content to use Porsche's in-house features instead of phone apps.

    (Bloomberg) -- Deliveroo Holdings Plc collapsed in its London public debut as investors abandoned the food-delivery startup criticized for its labor practices and corporate governance, just as the broader technology sector falls out of market favor.The stock plunged as much as 31% in its first minutes of trading to trigger circuit breakers -- the worst performance in decades for a big U.K. listing.Deliveroo’s 1.5 billion-pound ($2.1 billion) IPO was meant to be a triumph for the City in its post-Brexit push to lure tech firms away from New York. Instead, the first-day performance looks like a disaster. As appetite sours for stocks that flourished during the lockdown, institutional investors have rebuffed the bellwether for the gig economy in droves. Asset managers including Legal & General Investment Management said they wouldn’t buy the stock because Deliveroo’s treatment of couriers doesn’t align with responsible investing practices.Investors have also balked at the dual-class structure that allows Chief Executive Officer Will Shu to retain control of the business for three years. Hundreds of riders are planning a protest next week to lobby for better pay and conditions.Deliveroo traded at 288 pence as of 12:18 p.m. in London. The shares priced at 390 pence, the bottom end of the initial range. Among the five biggest deals in London this year, Deliveroo is the only company that didn’t receive the highest targeted valuation, data compiled by Bloomberg News show.“It’s not a great endorsement of setting IPOs in the U.K.,” said Neil Campling, analyst at Mirabaud Securities. “You have the combination of poor timing, as many ‘at home’ stocks have been under pressure in recent weeks, and the well-publicized deal ‘strike’ by a number of A-list institutional investors.”Investors are also souring on the fast-growing companies that benefited during the pandemic. Doordash Inc. has slumped 23% this month, and European rivals Just Eat Takeaway.com NV and Delivery Hero SE have also fallen this year.“The window for tech-driven IPOs just couldn’t be worse,” said Oliver Scharping, a portfolio manager Bantleon AG. “Deliveroo was trying to keep the window open with brute force.”Among the losers in the IPO will be retail investors, who were given the option to buy shares via Deliveroo’s app. Retail investors will only be able to trade the stock from April 7.IPO DetailsDeliveroo and investors sold 384.6 million shares at the offer price, equal to a 21% stake. The company raised 1 billion pounds, while shareholders including Amazon.com Inc. and Shu, the founder, sold the remaining 500 million pounds of stock.The prospectus indicates Amazon was looking to sell 23.3 million shares in the offering. At the IPO price, this means it received proceeds of 90.9 million pounds, with its remaining stake valued at about 818 million pounds, according to Bloomberg News calculations.Deliveroo is the largest IPO in the U.K. since e-commerce operator THG Plc’s 1.88 billion-pound listing in September.Like THG, Deliveroo listed with weighted voting rights on the LSE’s standard segment and therefore can’t be included in indexes such as the FTSE 100, despite its size. While the stock will lose out on fund flows from passive strategies that track these benchmarks, the same situation hasn’t prevented THG’s shares from surging 26%.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are joint global coordinators on Deliveroo’s offering, while Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Jefferies and Numis Securities Ltd. are joint bookrunners.(Updates with commentary throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

