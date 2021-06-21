U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,166.25
    +12.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,294.00
    +139.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,076.25
    +41.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,237.40
    +6.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.76
    +0.12 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.10
    +15.10 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    26.06
    +0.09 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1896
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4500
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.44
    +2.69 (+15.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3884
    +0.0075 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1120
    -0.0380 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,129.26
    -1,689.54 (-5.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    783.79
    -156.15 (-16.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,012.59
    -4.88 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,010.93
    -953.15 (-3.29%)
     

Porsche to develop battery cells for EV motorsports

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Porsche's shift to electrification could boost its motorsports output. The German automaker has announced a joint venture to develop and produce battery cells for race cars and a small batch of high-end production vehicles. Porsche will make a high double-digit million euro investment in the "Cellforce" project, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume said at a press conference, reports Autoblog

The new cells will be able to charge in less than 15 minutes, which is significantly faster than the 22.5 minutes it takes to charge the Porsche Taycan battery to 80 percent from 5 percent, according to Bloomberg. Porsche previously revealed that it would use a silicon-based anode instead of the customary graphite in a bid to boost power density and reduce the battery's overall size. The changes should be a good fit for motorsports, where the size and weight of a vehicle and quick refueling is critical to winning races. Porsche made the jump to the electric Formula E championship for the 2019/20 season. 

Like the rest of the automotive industry, the company is going all-in on electrification. Porsche previously said that it expects at least 80 percent of its vehicles sold globally to be partially or fully electric by 2030. To get there, Porsche is spending $15 billion on electric mobility along with digital services. 

Its partner on the battery project is lithium-ion specialist Customcells, whose facilities in Tübingen, South-West Germany are close to Porsche's headquarters in Stuttgart. Reports, which have been swirling in the German media since last fall, previously indicated that the Tübingen site would serve as the location for the battery production plant. The German government has now virtually made that a certainty by contributing around $71 million to the project in exchange for the factory being located in the south of the country. Porsche said it will own 83.75 percent of Cellforce, compared to Customcells' 16.25 percent minority stake.

Blume made it clear, however, that the project would not match the scale of Tesla's Gigafactories. The small-scale plant would produce around 100 megawatt-hours of annual capacity, the CEO said, enough for around 1,000 sports cars per year. The tech developed by the venture will trickle down to Porsche's high-performance derivatives of existing cars. Though the company played down any large-scale transference at the outset.

Recommended Stories

  • Gates’s Divorce Casts Harsh Glare on $170 Billion Money Manager

    (Bloomberg) -- For almost three decades, Michael Larson has quietly shuffled around one of the world’s biggest fortunes with a chief priority: Keep his fabulously wealthy bosses out of the headlines.The conservative bets, the nondescript office, the investment firm’s generic-sounding name; they were all carefully designed to shield Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates from criticism and produce steady, if seemingly unimpressive, returns.The couple’s divorce announcement last month cracked the cur

  • We have $1.6 million but most is locked in our 401(k) plans — how can we retire early without paying so much in taxes?

    You bring up an interesting dilemma some retirement savers may not think of, which is having your retirement assets locked away in investment portfolios intended to be used at an older age. Employer-sponsored retirement accounts, such as 401(k) plans, are a great tool for investing for retirement because they are tax-deferred, which means more money is growing until it’s time to withdraw. The first task is to double check on your company’s policy for the age 55 rule (for readers unfamiliar with this rule, it allows people age 55 or older who were separated from their jobs — either because they were fired or voluntarily left — to tap into the 401(k) from their current employer before the required age 59 ½).

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    We’re halfway through the year, and while the markets have been volatile, investors are having a good time so far. The S&P 500 has gained 11% year-to-date, and the tech-heavy NASDAQ has gained 9%. With the Fed keeping interest rates at historic lows, stocks are offering better rates of return – and they are keeping ahead of inflation, as well. But while the overall markets are up, individual stock performance can and will vary. Which means that in the midst of a general rising trend, it’s still

  • Crypto: Bitcoin crashes to $32,000 as sell off continues

    An ongoing crackdown in China and an unexpectedly hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve have sparked a sell-off in recent days.

  • What Changed in Crypto Markets While You Were Sleeping — June 21

    BeInCrypto presents our daily morning roundup of crypto news and market changes that you might have missed while you were asleep.

  • Retail investor stock buying boom of 2021 is just getting started: Goldman Sachs

    Retail investors have a lot more financial firepower to unleash on the stock market this year, reasons Goldman Sachs.

  • Ether Drops Below $2K, Bitcoin Wilts as Agricultural Bank of China Reiterates Crypto Ban

    A now-deleted announcement by the Agricultural Bank of China puts the focus back on regulatory hurdles.

  • A new round of surprise tax refunds is coming this week. Will you get one?

    If you qualify, you won't have to do anything to get your payment.

  • Kourtney Kardashian Makes Out With Travis Barker in Steamy PDA Photos

    Get a room, you two! 👀 🍑

  • NIO: Great Business, But Valuation Is Sky-High

    NIO Inc. (NIO) designs and manufactures high-tech electric vehicles in China. As a major player and innovator in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence technologies, it competes directly with Tesla (TSLA). The main value for NIO comes from its competitive positioning in the luxury electric vehicle market (especially SUVs) in China, stemming from its comparable technology combined with its cheaper price point. Furthermore, as a leading local manufacturer and innovator in hi

  • U.S. Futures Rise With Stocks as Fed Jitters Ease: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures climbed with European stocks on Monday as markets found their footing again following volatility spurred by the Federal Reserve’s surprise hawkishness.Contracts on the S&P 500 advanced after the benchmark suffered its worst week since February on concerns over monetary policy. The Stoxx 600 Index also rebounded from an earlier loss, with U.K. grocer Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc surging 32% after rejecting an unsolicited takeover bid, sending shares of peers Tes

  • 10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best growth stocks to buy right now based on billionaire growth investor Philippe Laffont’s Q1 portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now. Philippe Laffont, the billionaire who runs New York-based hedge […]

  • Gold Drops Exceedingly; Fed Ducks Reality

    Quite the week, that. Best we begin with some “Facts, Hercule, facts!”

  • Stock to Flow Analysis: Worst Case Scenario Could See $135K BTC by December

    Worst case price prediction for bitcoin using the stock to flow analysis could see bitcoin hitting $135,000 by December 2021 according to PlanB

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Has Roller Coaster Weekend, Revisits Crucial Support

    Bitcoin (BTC) decreased considerably last week, approaching the May lows near $30,000. It is likely in a corrective wave four.

  • DraftKings vs. Golden Nugget: Which Online Betting Stock Could Yield Higher Returns?

    Online betting stocks are becoming increasingly popular among investors, as more states in the U.S. are legalizing online betting. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act 2 (PASPA) three years back, and a new sentiment toward online betting is slowly spreading across the U.S. According to a FinancialBuzz report, 19 U.S. states are expected to decide on the legalization of sports betting this year. This could significantly benefit online sports bettin

  • Biden has now canceled $3B in student loans as broad debt forgiveness waits

    His administration just gave relief to borrowers who brought claims against their school.

  • Iran stores more oil on tankers as it counts days to enter markets

    Iran could quickly export millions of barrels of oil it is holding in storage if it reaches a deal with the United States on its nuclear programme and has been moving oil into place to prepare for an eventual restart, four traders and industrial sources said. The U.S. and Iran began in mid-June their sixth round of indirect talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal that former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of in 2018. Trump reimposed sanctions on Iran’s energy sector, leading refiners in many countries to shun Iranian crude and forcing Tehran to pump well below capacity.

  • CNH Industrial in $2.1 billion deal to buy Raven Industries

    CNH Industrial has agreed a deal to buy Raven Industries to strengthen its position in the agricultural equipment business as the Italian-American vehicle maker prepares to spin off its truck, bus and engine operations. CNH Industrial will pay $58 per share for the U.S. agriculture technology company, a 33.6% premium to Raven's four-week volume-weighted average stock price, giving it an enterprise value of $2.1 billion, the companies said on Monday. "Precision agriculture and autonomy are critical components of our strategy," CNH Industrial Chief Executive Scott Wine said in a statement.

  • Bitcoin Drops as Hashrate Declines With China Mining Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin dropped over the weekend amid a focus on Chinese mine closures and potential regulatory scrutiny.The largest cryptocurrency fell 5.5% to $34,142 as of 10:50 a.m. Sunday in New York, dropping for a fourth time in the past five sessions. Ether, the second-biggest, declined 5.9% to $2,095.The hashrate in China is dropping significantly as Bitcoin mines are being closed, Jonathan Cheesman, head of over-the-counter and institutional sales at crypto-derivatives exchange FTX wrot