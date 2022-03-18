U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,389.75
    -20.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,317.00
    -144.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,035.00
    -76.75 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,051.80
    -8.50 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.45
    +1.47 (+1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.00
    -8.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    25.45
    -0.17 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1066
    -0.0029 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.06
    -0.61 (-2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3141
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.8460
    +0.2480 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,690.02
    -174.81 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    922.16
    -2.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,376.63
    -8.71 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

Porsche to build out its own network of EV charging stations

Jaclyn Trop
·3 min read

Porsche said it will start building out its own proprietary global network of charging stations next year, a departure from its initial strategy to rely on partnerships with other companies.

The plan, which was revealed during the company's annual meeting, comes as Porsche prepares to expand its EV portfolio beyond the Taycan to at least two more models, the Macan and 718, by 2025.

The first Porsche-branded charging locations will be built in high-demand areas beginning next year in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, company executives said.

However, Porsche's vision extends beyond mere charging ports, according to CEO Oliver Blume and Lutz Meschke, deputy chairman and member of the executive board, who provided some details in a press briefing. The charging stations will also have amenities akin to a lounge, where customers might sip coffee or work while their batteries recharge.

"It's not just about charging, it's also to get more convenience in the direction of our customers," Meschke said. "And that's very important for us that we not only focus on the electrification of our cars, but also about customer journey beyond the car."

Porsche will focus on the European market and is considering expanding to China and the U.S., “where we can offer a special service and support the public charging infrastructure,” said Blume.

Porsche will also continue its partnership with Ionity, a multi-automaker venture supporting Europe’s largest fast charging network that plans to grow from 400 stations to 1,000 by 2025.

“We are jointly investing in premium charging stations alongside partners and in our own charging infrastructure,” Blume said.

Blume said it was too soon to provide figures on the number of stations Porsche plans to build, a timeline for their arrival, or their cost. However, his comments did suggest the company was eager to invest in the project.

As the global EV market readies itself for takeoff, “it's very important over the next years to have a quick ramp up for this, and therefore Porsche is investing heavily,” he added.

Porsche's efforts follow the lead of Tesla, which built out its own propriety global network of some 30,000 Supercharger stations at more than 2,500 stations. Tesla has recently started to open that network to other EVs in The Netherlands and several other European countries. Rivian also is building out its own "adventure" network, but uses the CCS direct current connector, an open international standard that in recent years has gained popularity in Europe and North America. This means that theoretically other electric vehicles with the CCS standard could use the Rivian network, although software could block their use. Rivian plans to add 3,500 fast chargers to more than 600 sites across the US and Canada by the end of next year.

Porsche will continue to support the Ionity partnership and the tout the benefits of the Electrify America network of 670 charging stations across 46 states and Washington DC. But a proprietary network gives Porsche direct control over the customer experience and quality of the charging stations. The strategy is to fill in gaps along the existing fast-charging infrastructure, according to a company spokesperson.

“That's very important for us that we not only focus on the electrification of our cars, but also about customer journey beyond the car,” Meschke said. “It’s not just about charging but about convenience.”

Audi, also owned by Volkswagen, has begun piloting a two-story lounge-like concept in Europe where customers can relax as their cars charge below.

Recommended Stories

  • Sugar rush: Russia probes price hikes and 'unjustified' shortages

    Unverified video footage shot in Russia's regions in recent days and posted on social media has shown pensioners in supermarkets jostling one another as they compete to grab as many bags of sugar as they can. Many Russians regard sugar, along with staples, such as buckwheat and salt, as a useful product to stockpile at times of crisis and have hurried to buy supplies after Western sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine weakened the rouble and sent food prices higher. Annual inflation in Russia reached its highest level since late 2015 as of March 11 and sugar prices have jumped 12.8% in the last week, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.

  • Coronavirus: Cases expected to rise as new variant surges in Europe

    Yahoo Finance reporter Anjalee Khemlani details the latest news on COVID-19 and how cases are expected to rise due to the emergence of a new variant in Europe.

  • My car requires premium gas. Can I switch to regular gas to save on high gas prices?

    Switching from premium to regular gas can lower costs at the pump, but experts warn that it could also lead to expensive repairs in certain vehicles.

  • GE cuts CEO Culp's incentive grant after shareholder rebuke

    General Electric Co on Thursday said its Chief Executive Larry Culp would take a 67% cut to an incentive grant this year after shareholders last year rejected his compensation package in a non-binding but rare rebuke over executive pay. In its annual proxy statement filed on Thursday, the Boston-based industrial conglomerate said Culp's annual equity incentive grant for 2022 will be reduced to $5 million from $15 million. The company also disclosed Culp's annual compensation last year was about $22.7 million, down 69% from 2020, due to a reduction in stock awards.

  • The Keystone XL pipeline has nothing to do with gas prices

    Republican mythmakers want you to believe Biden blocked tons of oil from the US market. But the oil is still there.

  • British Pound Gives Up Early Gains

    The British pound initially tried to rally during the trading session on Thursday as the 1.32 level has offered a target. However, the target has become resistance again.

  • Executive Voice: Forward-looking leader rises to new role at Red Hat

    Carolyn Nash, who joined Raleigh-based Red Hat five years ago, will be one of three women in Red Hat’s nine-person senior management team when she starts the position April 1.

  • Carmakers Seen Producing 5 Million Fewer Vehicles After Russian Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- A closely watched auto-industry forecaster lopped more than 5 million cars off its projections for global production this year and next, largely due to fallout expected from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredUkraine Update: Biden Offers Kyiv Weapons Including Armed DronesIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Richest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksKremlin E

  • Rivian can't sell its vehicles directly to Georgia customers. It isn't happy about it.

    Georgia law stipulates automakers must use franchise dealerships to sell vehicles to customers. Most electric vehicle manufacturers, including Rivian, have a direct sales business model.

  • Fog of War Has Oil Agencies Split on Impact of Russian Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- Looking at the latest forecasts from the three leading oil agencies, you’d be forgiven for thinking they lived in different worlds. Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarSmoke From Huge Walmart Fire Could Be Seen From SpaceRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: Biden to Warn China Against Supporting RussiaMonthly outlooks from OPEC,

  • American Airlines, United and Delta Will See Upside As Prices Climb

    Thanks to Covid-derived inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, gas prices are through the roof. Perhaps you've noticed. As a result, jet fuel prices recently hit their highest levels since 2008, with Brent crude (one of the industry's leading benchmarks) hitting a peak of $139.

  • Biden Is Calling Out the Surge in Gas Prices — Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices may have eased, but gasoline at the pump hasn’t -- a familiar problem for the Biden administration grappling with elevated inflation in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksKremlin Embrace of Neutral-Ukraine Plan Sparks Hope on Talk

  • Discount Stores Are Awash in Merchandise Thanks to Shipping Delays

    Executives at discount stores, including Burlington Stores and Ross Stores, say their buyers have been snapping up late-arriving clothing and other goods as their full-price counterparts cope with backlogs at congested U.S. ports.

  • Chris Cuomo Demands at Least $125 Million in Arbitration With CNN

    Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is seeking at least $125 million from his old employer, claiming the network wrongfully fired him and smeared his journalistic integrity.

  • Tesla Model 3, Model Y Hit Speed Bump in China

    Tesla's plant in China accounted for more than half of the 936,000 vehicles the company delivered in 2021.

  • Ukraine crisis clouds global EV rollout

    Electric vehicle makers in the U.S. and Europe are scrambling to manage threats to supplies of key battery materials and the global supply chain following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Why it matters: Russia supplies nearly half of the world’s palladium and roughly 10% of the market's supply of nickel, as well as large quantities of aluminum and copper — key ingredients in EV batteries.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Sanctions and divestment efforts thre

  • Microsoft faces EU antitrust complaint about its cloud computing business

    U.S. tech giant Microsoft is facing an antitrust complaint filed by three European rivals in the booming cloud computing business, one the plaintiffs said on Thursday. The complaint, filed with the European Union's competition watchdog months ago, alleges that Microsoft's contractual and business practices make it costly and difficult for users of its cloud computing services to opt for those of a competitor, a source close to the matter said. French cloud computing services provider OVHcloud confirmed in a statement that it had joined the complaint against Microsoft.

  • Audi A6 Avant E-Tron concept wants to make you lust after wagons again

    The Audi A6 Avant E-Tron concept previews an electric station wagon with a sporty-looking exterior design and through-the-road Quattro all-wheel-drive.

  • Regulator orders pause in consideration of Canadian Pacific-KC Southern merger

    The nation’s railroad regulator on Wednesday ordered a pause in consideration of Canadian Pacific’s proposed purchase of Kansas City Southern. The Surface Transportation Board issued a ruling in the case to clarify information on traffic along the two railroads’ lines. Although Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE: CP) closed on its $31 billion purchase of Kansas City Southern in December, it must get approval from the Surface Transportation Board to actually combine operations.

  • Canadian Pacific Railway's potential lockout would leave shippers few options

    Days ahead of a possible shutdown of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd due to a labor dispute, manufacturers are rushing to move autos and chemicals, Nutrien Ltd is pre-positioning fertilizer in the United States, and grain handlers are asking farmers to hold off on crop deliveries. CP, Canada's second-biggest railroad, notified the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference on Wednesday that it will lock out 3,000 engineers, conductors and yard workers early on Sunday, barring a bargaining breakthrough. CP says the main issue is the union's demand for higher pension caps, while the Teamsters also flag concerns about pay and benefits.