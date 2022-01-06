U.S. markets closed

Porsche Cars Canada reports sales banner year in 2021

Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.
·2 min read

Deliveries of 9,141 units represent an increase of 23.5% over 2020

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars Canada, importer and distributor for the sports car manufacturer from Stuttgart, today reported year-to-date total sales of 9,141 units, equating to a 23.5% increase over last year and besting its prior best-ever yearly result in 2019.

"This strong result is a testament to the hard work achieved by our entire dealer network and everyone at Porsche Cars Canada in 2021," said Marc Ouayoun, President & CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “We are poised to see continued success this year with the growing interest in our current lineup as well as newcomers such as the 2022 Macan, Taycan GTS, and 718 Cayman GT4 RS models.”

Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned vehicle sales achieved an unprecedented year with 2,930 units reported, a 15% increase versus 2020.

Model

Yearly Sales

2021

2020

718 Boxster

358

228

718 Cayman

282

323

911

1,364

914

Cayenne

2,443

2,342

Macan

3,657

2,483

Panamera

305

268

Taycan

732

844

Grand Totals

9,141

7,402

Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned

2,930

2,546


About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.
Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 21 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2020, Porsche sold 7,402 units in Canada.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us: twitter.com/porschecanada | facebook.com/Porsche | instagram.com/porschecanada
For Porsche apps: https://www.porsche.com/usa/apps-and-entertainment/apps/

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at https://presse.porsche.de/

CONTACT: Public Relations Patrick Saint-Pierre 647-531-2992 patrick.saint-pierre@porsche.ca


