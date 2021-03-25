U.S. markets close in 2 hours 2 minutes

Porsche adds the Taycan EV to its car subscription service

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Porsche is bringing its subscription service to five more cities in the US and adding another car to the fleet: the Taycan EV. At least for now, the Taycan 4S is available on a single-vehicle Porsche Drive subscription or rental plan, but not the multi-vehicle plan.

Renting the Taycan 4S costs $3,250/month, $335/day for one to three days and $295/day for four or more days before taxes and fees. When the cheaper rear-wheel drive model joins the lineup later this spring, it will be $2,500/month, but Porsche will offer that as part of the multi-vehicle plan. The pricing falls in line with other cars on Porsche Drive, at about 20 percent above the cost of a typical two-year lease.

It's rare but welcome to see an automaker include an electric vehicle in a subscription plan. Several carmakers have ditched the subscription model entirely. Audi and BMW ended their programs in January, while Mercedes-Benz shut down its service last year.

Porsche is doubling down on the model, though. It will soon bring the service to Houston, as well as the Californian cities of San Francisco, San Jose, Irvine and Monterey. Porsche Drive is also expanding in Canada. The service will go live in Montreal and Vancouver this spring. Until now, it has been available in Atlanta, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Diego and Toronto.

The company is hoping to boost sales of the Taycan through Porsche Drive. The program is profitable, Porsche North America CEO Kjell Gruner told Bloomberg. He noted that a "significant" number of subscribers go on to lease or buy a car.

  • BC Partners Plans Sale of $1.8 Billion Pharma Firm Aenova

    (Bloomberg) -- BC Partners is considering a sale of German pharmaceutical contract manufacturer Aenova, according to people familiar with the matter.The private equity firm plans to seek a valuation of more than 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) for the business, one of the people said. BC Partners is working with Rothschild & Co. to gauge interest in Aenova, which could draw interest from buyout firms and other strategic bidders, the people said.Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty they’ll lead to a sale, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. Representatives for BC Partners and Rothschild declined to comment.Aenova provides product development and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and consumer health care companies in 15 countries including Germany, Switzerland and Italy. It reported revenue of 726 million euros and a net loss of 53 million euros in 2019, according to its website. BC Partners acquired the business in 2012 in a 480 million-euro deal.Any sale would add to $64 billion of deals involving European health-care companies this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s up 439% on the same point in 2020. BC Partners is also considering a sale of European generic drugmaker Pharmathen, which could be valued at as much as 1.5 billion euros, Bloomberg News has reported.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Retail Trader Army Is Signaling Retreat on Latest Stimulus Wave

    (Bloomberg) -- From bullish options to basketball trading cards, the multibillion-dollar retail frenzy is showing signs of fading.Just as $1,400 stimulus checks arrive all across the U.S., day-trader favorites are losing steam, stirring speculation that the army of individual investors who disrupted markets over the past year have opted to spend the cash on plane tickets and restaurants rather than their trading apps.Volumes in bullish options favored by members of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum are down. Blank-check stocks are falling. Even Robinhood Markets Inc.’s ranking in Apple’s App Store has slipped below the top 100.For now, these are just dents in millennial traders’ yearlong remaking of financial markets, which saw hedge funds whipsawed, volume records shattered and even a Congressional hearing over a struggling video-game retailer that surged 1,400% in a month. Many of their favorite trades are still not far from their peaks. But their almost concurrent declines over the past month, especially in recent days, suggest the speculative force driving them is fading.“I think retail interest in trading ebbs and flows,” said Don Calcagni, chief investment officer at Mercer Advisors. “When you see something like a GameStop, or when you see Bitcoin has done exceptionally well, there’s increased interest. And after that hype sort of fizzles out, I think you see retail interest tend to recede from markets.”Here are some signs of a retreat among the retail army:Stock FavoritesSince peaking on March 15, a Goldman Sachs basket of retail favorites dropped about 7%, compared with a 2% decline in the Russell 3000.Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF -- which has become synonymous with the retail adoration for daring tech bets -- is headed toward its worst month since the pandemic selloff a year ago, while inflows and volumes have also tapered off. The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF, which invests in cannabis stocks, has slid 32% from its peak.In another proxy for retail trading, the 10-day average portion of equity volumes taking place off-exchange -- where most individual traders’ orders are routed -- has declined to 42%, compared with nearly 50% in late January.Blank-Check FirmsThe record-breaking listing spree in special-purpose acquisition companies was seen as a sign of excess, since these so-called blank-check firms raise money publicly before looking for companies to buy.An index of these stocks is now 21% from its February peak. Three-quarters of SPAC debuts on Tuesday traded below their listing price -- “the sound of the IPO window closing,” Julian Klymochko, chief executive officer of Accelerate Financial Technologies and a SPAC expert, said on Twitter.Online InterestOver the past month, Robinhood’s ranking in Apple’s App Store has steadily declined, going from the top spot among free apps in early February to below the top 100 now, data from Sensor Tower show. Similarly, Google searches of “buy stock” and “bitcoin” have also dropped over the period.Equity OptionsA feature of the bout of retail trading mania is the Reddit horde’s use of short-dated bullish options, or calls, to wager on their darling shares. Now that’s fading somewhat, though activity remains historically elevated. A daily average of 23 million contracts has changed hands on U.S. exchanges over the past five days -- down from more than 30 million in February.Crypto AssetsBitcoin is down more than 8% from its peak, while Ethereum has dropped about 13%. Bitcoin volumes have fallen, and flows into listed funds tied to the crypto asset has slowed, according to JPMorgan. While it’s difficult to peg specific catalysts behind swings in this market, it’s yet another speculative favorite that’s losing momentum.Even prices in NBA Top Shot trading cards -- sports collectibles with a crypto twist -- have started declining, data compiled from the website Add More Funds show.All told, the YOLO -- You Only Live Once -- crowd appears distracted of late, though their mark on financial markets remains.To be sure, macro forces have turned against some of these trades. The jump in bond yields hurts tech wagers such as the ARKK ETF and Tesla Inc., which are essentially long-duration bets on a distant, transformed future.But while the more adventurous day traders turn elsewhere, this doesn’t necessarily mean individual investors as a whole aren’t putting more cash into stocks. Equity funds attracted a record $68 billion in the week through March 17, the latest data from Bank of America show, with a bias still toward U.S. and tech shares.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turning Point Seen for Malaysia Stocks as Foreigners Pile In

    (Bloomberg) -- Overseas investors have been pulling out of Malaysian equities for 20 straight months. March could mark the turn of the tide.Foreigners have poured a net $97 million into local stocks this month through March 22, while withdrawing a combined $1 billion from four other Southeast Asian markets tracked by Bloomberg.The inflows come as valuation of Malaysia’s main equity gauge is now the cheapest in the region while the dividend yield of 3% is the highest among major Asia Pacific indexes after Singapore.Foreigners becoming net buyers would mark a rare event for a market that saw global funds pull a record $5.7 billion last year. That’s as political upheaval combined with the Covid outbreak to sour sentiment even as local investors turned Malaysian glove makers into one of Asia’s hottest pandemic trades.“There’s a thematic play for Malaysia in a sense that it has underperformed,” said Geoffrey Ng, director at Fortress Capital Asset Management Sdn. “Part of why there was so much foreign selling earlier was because of political uncertainty, which is fading now.”Malaysia in January declared a state of emergency to tackle surging coronavirus infections. That allowed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to suspend parliament until the emergency ends in August, amid calls for immediate snap polls from the ruling coalition’s largest party.Muhyiddin has said he will hold an election as soon as the pandemic is brought under control. He came to power in March last year after securing a razor-thin majority following the abrupt resignation of his predecessor Mahathir Mohamad.Monthly WithdrawalsForeign shareholdings in Malaysian companies stood at 20.4% at the end of February, near the lowest in more than a decade, according to CGS CIMB Research. Ending March with a positive number would snap the longest run of foreign monthly withdrawals since at least 2009.The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index, down almost 5% from a December peak, is up 1.6% in March, poised for its best month this year. Beaten-down bluechips like casino operator Genting Bhd., banks and utilities have led the gains as new Covid infections slow and vaccines are rolled out.The KLCI gauge climbed 0.5% at the close on Wednesday, halting a three-day decline.Even so, Credit Suisse Group AG cut Malaysia to underweight from market weight. The bank downgraded developing stocks due to a stronger U.S. dollar, slow rollout of vaccines in the region and political risks in some commodity-exporting markets.“Its just one month of data so we have to see if this trend continues,” said Ng.(Updates to add stock index performance in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JBS Says It’s Flush With Cash for Acquisitions and Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- JBS SA beat earnings estimates with record cash flow last year, spurring the world’s largest meat supplier to propose record dividends and an acquisition-fueled expansion.“We still have room to grow more through acquisitions and organically”, Chief Financial Officer Guilherme Cavalcanti said during an interview. “Our focus remains on expanding in processed foods in the regions where we already have production.”JBS spent about 2 billion reais ($354 million) on acquisitions last year, including margarine assets from Bunge Ltd. in Brazil. The company also had ample cash to buy back shares and reduce net debt by 17% in dollar terms, Cavalcanti said. The acquisition outlook is supported by record-low leverage, he added.Aside from a 74% increase in dividend payouts compared with 2020, free cash flow will be focused on expansion, Chief Executive Officer Gilberto Tomazoni said during a conference call with investors on Thursday.“We continue to actively seek acquisition opportunities, but the assets have to make strategic sense and be at the right price,” Tomazoni said.Budget BoostThe company plans to boost capital spending by as much as 48% this year, mostly in expansion projects and modernization of plants, Cavalcanti said in the same call.JBS’s fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization came in at 7 billion reais, exceeding the 6.73-billion average estimate among analysts tracked by Bloomberg.Still, the pandemic is cutting into margins. In the fourth quarter, JBS’s beef and poultry returns in Brazil fell compared with the previous quarter, but poultry still is performing better than a year ago.North AmericaJBS USA, which includes operations in North America, Australia and Europe, also saw weaker margins.The Joe Biden administration’s economic stimulus package and widening availability of Covid-19 vaccinations have improved the outlook, according to Cavalcanti.“Some regions will be more challenging in 2021, like Brazil and Australia, while in North America and Europe we see better perspective,” he said.Besides U.S. domestic demand, exports to China have been strong, said Andre Nogueira, who oversees the company’s North American business.(Updates with executives’ comments starting in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop Loses Luster in Earnings Aftermath, Possible Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp., the roller-coaster stock championed by Reddit-based traders, tumbled Wednesday in the aftermath of disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and the possibility it may sell additional shares to take advantage of soaring demand.Shares of the video-game retailer fell 34% to $120.34 in New York Wednesday, its steepest decline in seven weeks, after reporting profit in the period ended Jan. 30 of $1.34 a share, excluding some items. That compared with an average projection of $1.43 from analysts.Though a new generation of game consoles helped spur purchases, the company didn’t get as big a bump as expected. Net sales fell 3.3% to $2.12 billion in the quarter, short of the $2.24 billion estimate. This is its 12th straight quarter of declining sales, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Still, the console surge helped lift same-store sales by 6.5%, with online revenue up 175%.GameStop shares have soared more than sixfold this year on frenzied buying by individual investors that kicked off in January. The company has been considering since then whether to sell new shares and whether to increase the size of its program under which it can sell stock at prevailing market prices, it said in its annual regulatory filing late Tuesday. Under the deal signed in December with Jefferies Financial Group Inc., GameStop can sell as much as $100 million of stock, according to a filing.The proceeds of a sale would primarily help finance the company’s push into e-commerce, it said.Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter boosted his share price target to $29 from $16, citing “excellent execution” from GameStop’s current and former management teams. He still downgraded GameStop to a sell-equivalent rating, saying the stock is disconnected from the fundamentals of the business.Read more: What analysts are saying after GameStop’s earnings resultsNew HiresGameStop also announced a trio of new executive hires to help carry out the shift to digital. It named technology veteran Jenna Owens as chief operating officer, bringing on board an Amazon.com Inc. and Google alum. It also appointed two other executives with tech experience as part of a push by activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen to make the brick-and-mortar chain a digital powerhouse.The new hires were “clearly an effort to replace GameStop’s traditional retail DNA” with executives experienced in e-commerce, digital transitions and omni-channel operations, Robert W. Baird & Co. analyst Colin Sebastian said in a note.While investors were expecting more guidance from GameStop on its new strategic direction, the company declined to take questions on a call with investors late Tuesday. Cohen wasn’t on the call. And no forecasts were provided in its earnings statement.Customer ServiceChief Executive Officer George Sherman said the company will focus this year on customer service and experience -- both key components to a successful turnaround for GameStop.Despite falling for the last five sessions in New York, the stock is pricing in an “optimistic bright blue scenario (or better),” Baird’s Sebastian said, keeping GameStop at neutral.(Updates share price move in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Trading App Robinhood Says It Filed Confidentially for IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. said it filed confidentially for an initial public offering, in what will be a highly anticipated listing among investors -- including the trading app’s own customers.The company said in a statement Tuesday that it had submitted its filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg. Robinhood could go public as soon as late in the second quarter but the timing could change, said a person familiar with the matter who asked to not be identified because it wasn’t public.Bloomberg News previously reported that Robinhood was planning to file for an IPO this month. The company has selected Nasdaq as the venue for its listing, people familiar with the matter have said.The company could be worth as much as $40 billion in an IPO, based on trading in the secondary market, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. That would be above the $11.7 billion it was worth in a private funding round last year.Robinhood, which said it hasn’t set terms for the offering yet, became immensely popular during the coronavirus pandemic, particularly as homebound young people turned to online trading to pass the time and make money.That increased popularity has led to scrutiny from politicians and regulators, who are focused on the so-called gamification of trading and the company’s role at the center of the meme-stock frenzy. Robinhood also had to raise billions of dollars from its backers to comply with a request from the industry’s clearinghouse.Despite the challenges, Robinhood continue to grow its users and add downloads during the period, according to a JMP Securities research note from late January. The report showed Robinhood added 600,000 users in a single day, more than six times the typical number of new users during the month before the frenzy took hold.(Updates with valuation in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Soccer Star Factory Joins String of Flops With Shelved IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Club Brugge SA’s run at defying the historical trend of stock market underperformance from Europe’s listed teams has stalled before the opening whistle.Chairman Bart Verhaeghe was betting that Club Brugge’s buy low, sell high approach to player management would help draw investors to a market where its peers have struggled to keep pace with leading benchmarks.But the top professional club in Belgium shelved its Brussels IPO on Thursday, citing market conditions. Club Brugge had set a price range of 17.50 euros to 22.50 euros per share, which gave it a value of 229 million euros ($270 million) at the mid-point. Trading in the stock was scheduled to begin on or around March 26.“We regret this, but we look to the future with an open mind,” Verhaeghe said in a statement.While Club Brugge could still decide to proceed with a listing at a later date, the setback adds another page to the chequered history of the world’s most popular sport in the public markets. An index of listed European soccer clubs compiled by Bloomberg has fallen 0.58% over the last three years, compared with a 15% rise in the Stoxx Europe 600.The reason for the sector’s sluggishness lies in part with the stratospheric sums that clubs now pay to build and bankroll squads that can keep them competitive in the modern game -- outgoings that often exceed revenue from media, match days and merchandise.“Investors invariably lose money in sports teams because there is often poor cost control as clubs chase talent,” said Kieran Maguire, a lecturer in soccer finance at the University of Liverpool.It is exactly this chase that could set Club Brugge apart. Adopting a data-driven approach to spotting and nurturing talent when it is young and cheap, the Belgian team is happy to sell its best players on to elite clubs for big money. Its regular participation in top European soccer competitions has provided a shop window for prized assets and recent deals involving Brazilian attacker Wesley Moraes and Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba saw it rake in millions of euros in profit.For now, it looks like investors will need more convincing.The Covid-19 pandemic has dented a willingness among clubs to write big checks for players. Even extravagant spenders Manchester City F.C. and Paris Saint-Germain F.C., both backed by oil-rich Arab states, adopted a frugal stance in the latest transfer window.“We have certainly seen greater adoption of a ‘try before buy’ approach from bigger clubs seeking to take players on loan before making substantial player purchases,” said Sam Boor, a senior manager in Deloitte’s Sports Business Group. “A business model overly-reliant on transfer fees to drive profitability does come with challenges, given how much it has the potential to vary season by season.”In its IPO prospectus last week, Club Brugge said that its operating income was considerably dependent on the ability to develop talented players and then sell them on for a capital gain. Club Brugge generated operating income of 119.6 million euros in the year ended June 30, 2020, 41% of which came from player disposals.“The club has a strong track record of transfers, completing on average eight outgoing transfers per year over the last five seasons,” Bob Madou, Club Brugge’s chief business officer, said in a statement responding to Bloomberg queries this week. “Covid has impacted overall volumes for the sector, but where transfers have taken place the price does not appear to have been impacted.”Even before Covid, history offered a cautionary tale for investors in soccer stocks, especially during a club’s first year in the public markets. Of the 10 largest clubs to have listed, more than half saw their share prices plummet by double-digit percentages in year one, data compiled by Bloomberg show.The 1990s and early 2000s saw a number of established European names launch IPOs at a time when the game’s globalization at club level was taking hold. While some, notably the U.K.’s Manchester United F.C. and Italy’s Juventus FC, continue to trade today, others like Newcastle United F.C. have moved back into private ownership.“Going public was something of a trend in the 1990s, but many of the clubs that did so went private again after they performed badly on the stock market,” said Maguire. “They weren’t making sufficient returns from an investor perspective to justify the listing and compliance costs.”(Updates with statement from chairman in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.