Porsche expects to make as many electric Macans as combustion versions

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen's sportscar brand Porsche expects to produce as many units of its Macan model in the electric version as the original with combustion engine, production chief Albrecht Reimold told magazine Automobilwoche.

"We produce more than 80,000 units of today's generation, and in the long term we also plan to produce as many of the all-electric Macan," Reimold was quoted as saying.

The Macan compact sports-utility vehicle is one of Porsche's top-selling models. So far, Porsche's only all-electric model is the coupe Taycan. The Macan should follow in 2023/24.

(Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Sarah Marsh; editing by David Evans)

