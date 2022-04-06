U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,465.29
    -59.83 (-1.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,382.86
    -258.32 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,834.41
    -369.76 (-2.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.71
    -29.34 (-1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.39
    -2.57 (-2.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.60
    +2.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.56
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0911
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5960
    +0.0400 (+1.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3079
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7500
    +0.1600 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,097.37
    -1,892.91 (-4.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,026.38
    -29.98 (-2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Porsche hits the gas on synthetic fuel with $75M investment

Jaclyn Trop
·2 min read

Porsche announced Wednesday a $75 million investment in the industrial production of eFuels, a synthetic low-carbon complement to its plans to electrify 80% of its model lineup by 2030.

Porsche, which wants to go carbon-neutral by the end of the decade, said at a briefing that the technology could enable the automaker to continue producing its classic, flat six-engine sports cars into the next decade.

In return for its investment, Porsche will receive a 12.5% stake in Santiago de Chile-based HIF Global LLC, a holding company for eFuel production facilities in the U.S., Chile and Australia. The automaker is currently working with HIF Global and partners, including Siemens Energy and ExxonMobil, to begin producing eFuels this summer from hydrogen and carbon dioxide using wind energy at the new Haru Oni eFuel pilot plant in Punta Arenas, Chile.

The investment in eFuels, a synthetic material that can reduce emissions across the automotive, shipping and aviation industries, gives Porsche the opportunity to position itself as a pioneer in using the zero-emission fuel substitute.

However, it's unclear exactly when these eFuels will be widely available to Porsche owners. Porsche may use the synthetic fuel in its vehicles plying the tracks at its seven Porsche Experience Centers located throughout the world, including Atlanta and Los Angeles.

The eFuel produced there may also support Porsche’s plans if it decides to compete in Formula One. The international racing organization announced last year that it will begin incorporating sustainable fuels by the middle of the decade, “a huge step in the right direction,” according to Michael Steiner, member of the executive board for research and development at Porsche AG. Formula One has also set a 2030 deadline to go carbon neutral.

Meanwhile, the investment in eFuels could be seen as a hedge against an ongoing battery shortage due to the current global supply chain crunch.

Porsche announced in March plans to expand its battery-electric portfolio beyond the Taycan sedan to include the Macan and 718 by 2025, and to build a proprietary global network of charging stations next year.

HIF Global confirmed Wednesday that it plans to begin construction on an eFuels plant in the U.S. next year, followed by similar facilities in Chile and Australia in 2024.

Recommended Stories

  • Lightning Labs raises $70M to bring DeFi to Bitcoin

    Bitcoin has always claimed the potential to compete with the existing global financial rails, but the trouble is people don't want to transact in bitcoin — they want to transact in dollars. Lightning Labs has raised $70 million to build Taro, a way for bitcoin to do dollars (and euros, and yen, and so on).Why it matters? Lightning Labs is a leading developer of the Lightning Network, a layer on top of Bitcoin. It raised the funds to build Taro, a way for all kinds of assets to move more quickly

  • California Boardroom Diversity Law Ruled Unconstitutional By LA Judge

    In 2020, Calfornia Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law that required publicly held companies within the state must include at least one member of an “underrepresented community” on their board by the end of 2021. Furthermore, the law requires at least two such directors by the end of 2022 on boards with four to nine directors and three directors are required for boards with nine or more directors.

  • How F1 Comes Full Circle with Return to Australia after Two Crazy Years

    Newley resurfaced Melbourne was ground zero when the sport came to a standstill in 2020.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Ukraine-Russia Crisis

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • To understand why Biden extended tariffs on solar panels, take a closer look at their historical impact

    China's cheaper solar panels made it harder for U.S. companies to compete. Ruan Xuefeng/VCG via Getty ImagesPresident Joe Biden extended tariffs on imported solar panels in February 2022 in a bid to protect domestic manufacturing. These tariffs add a 14%-15% tax on cheaper imports, raising their cost in the U.S. At the same time, the Biden administration is urging an expansion of renewable energy and energy security, two priorities for many countries. As an energy analyst focused on renewable el

  • Halo Infinite Listens To Pros, Nerfs Best Gun

    That sound you hear? That low hum, that ceaseless wailing? It’s an elegy of Halo Infinite fans around the world. Developer 343 Industries will soon nerf the best weapon in its multiplayer shooter, fulfilling a longtime request of top-flight players—and thumbing its nose at the desires of the hoi polloi.

  • Volkswagen gives up on overtaking Toyota by slashing model range

    Volkswagen’s days as one of the world’s biggest car makers are numbered after revealing plans to slash its model range to focus on fewer, more profitable vehicles.

  • Sacramento shooting suspect appears in court

    STORY: Police in California have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the shooting in Sacramento that left six people dead days ago.Smiley Martin was arrested on Tuesday for illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a machine gun... and had been seriously wounded in the incident.Police say Smiley is the brother of Dandre Martin, who made a brief appearance in court Tuesday. Dandre had been taken into custody on Sunday as a "related suspect" in the case. He was also booked on suspicion of assault and illegal possession of a firearm.Police did not elaborate on the men's alleged roles in the shooting and it was not clear if additional suspects remained at large. However, Dandre’s lawyer Linda Parisi said the shooting has shocked the community:"You know, it is always a tragedy for a community when there's this kind of event, this sort of, this kind of event that really affects a community."The gunfire erupted at about 2 a.m. on Sunday near the Golden 1 Center, home of NBA team the Sacramento Kings. The city's police chief Kathy Lester has said that "multiple" shooters were involved in the massacre.Police believe the shooting followed an altercation at a nearby nightclub and on Tuesday asked for the public's help in obtaining videos that had been posted on social media.CHAD LEWIS, SACRAMENTO POLICE DEPARTMENT, SAYING:"Yeah, so at this point, I mean, we've had less than three days. We've served three residential search warrants, we've made three arrests and we seized three firearms. So we're well into the investigation, but we're far from finished. And like I said, our focus right now is finding every single fact available to us, locating every piece of evidence and then gleaning whatever information we can from that evidence to determine exactly what happened to get justice for these victims."Of the 12 victims who survived, police said they were "suffering from gunshot wounds ranging from minor to critical but stable."In a statement on Sunday, President Joe Biden said the United States was once again mourning a community hurt by gun violence and he called on Congress to pass stricter gun legislation.

  • Ford Broncos will reportedly lose nav over chip shortage

    Ford is reportedly setting up a system that will allow customers to opt out of factory navigation to get their vehicles sooner.

  • 11 things Volta's CEO told us before he resigned

    After leading the company he founded for more than a decade, CEO Scott Mercer unexpectedly resigned from Volta and its board on March 28, along with co-founder and president Chris Wendel. The electric vehicle charging company went public in August 2021, and one week before Mercer and Wendel resigned, the company postponed its third quarter and 2021 year-end earnings report pending a "necessary review of its financial results." Here are some excerpts from my conversation with Mercer.

  • Got $10,000? 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

    Cover a broad swath of the industry with this handful of top-quality names, and keep them around for years.

  • Whirlpool Corporation Continues to Move Forward on Its Sustainability Journey With New Wind Farm Project in West Texas

    On March 23, Whirlpool Corp. celebrated the groundbreaking of a 340 Megawatt wind farm in Callahan County, Texas. This Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) is a collaboration with Clearway Energ...

  • The Clean Energy Sector Has Turned Bullish Again

    Clean energy stocks saw their value plummet in late 2021 due to supply chain disruptions and steep valuations, but they are now bouncing back on calls for energy independence

  • Vice President Kamala Harris announces $500 million for school energy upgrades

    Vice President Kamala Harris unveiled the Biden Administration's $500 million action plan for building better school infrastructure. The funding includes plans to repair HVAC and ventilation systems and install energy efficient windows, solar panels and better insulation.

  • New York Alcoa smelter earns ASI certification

    The certification is from the Aluminum Stewardship Initiative, which utilizes a multi-stakeholder consultation process that defines ESG principles.

  • Duke Energy grants rooftop solar rebates totaling nearly $40M through 2021

    As Duke Energy Corp. prepares for what may be its final round of solar rebates in July, figures show its utilities have spent just over $38 million through the first four years to distribute 7,077 rebates.

  • Carbon-Neutral eFuels Coming, Porsche Invests $75 Million in Company

    Porsche's $75 million investment is meant to help ensure owners can continue to enjoy 911s, and they may even one day deliver new cars with a tank of eFuel.

  • Arguments against solar power don't stand up

    The opposition to solar power has taken arguments against fossil fuel and nuclear energy only to put a spin on those angles for redirection at solar.

  • Ørsted Completes Onshore Wind Farm Haystack Wind in Nebraska

    The 298 MW wind farm is Ørsted’s first onshore project using 5 MW Siemens Gamesa wind turbines and brings the company's US onshore wind and solar capacity in operation above 3 GW.

  • We're Not Even Close to EVs Being as Cheap as Gas Cars, Mercedes Says

    In fact, over the next few years, batteries may get even more expensive.