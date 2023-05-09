Porsche to incorporate Mobileye automated driving and navigation software

BERLIN (Reuters) - Porsche will incorporate automated assistance and navigation functions from Mobileye's so-called "SuperVision" technology platform in future models, Mobileye said on Tuesday.

The agreement is the technology provider's second large signing for the platform with a large automotive group after China's Geely.

Mobileye's "SuperVision" system allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel in certain road types and enables the car to follow navigation routes chosen by the driver, change lanes and overtake slower vehicles ahead.

Volkswagen has been planning to expand its cooperation with Mobileye since late last year when it decided to stop investing in self-driving start-up Argo AI, Reuters reported at the time.

The Israel-based firm, which went public last October, already cooperates with Volkswagen's software unit Cariad.

The news of the expanded collaboration comes a day after Cariad overhauled its leadership team and said it would broaden its partnership base, as the unit attempts to get back on track after years of delayed and overspending.

