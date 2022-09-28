U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,719.04
    +71.75 (+1.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,683.74
    +548.75 (+1.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,051.64
    +222.13 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,715.24
    +52.73 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.72
    -0.43 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,665.80
    -4.20 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    18.84
    -0.03 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9710
    -0.0029 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    -0.2590 (-6.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0832
    -0.0054 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4100
    +0.2880 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,463.97
    +346.02 (+1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.10
    +18.32 (+4.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Porsche to IPO in landmark listing Thursday

Jaclyn Trop
·2 min read

Porsche plans to go public on Thursday at a $73 billion valuation, catapulting the company to become the world’s fourth-most valuable automaker and netting billions of dollars for parent company Volkswagen to advance its drive toward electric vehicles.

The initial public offering for Porsche AG on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange values the brand at $79 a share in one of Europe's largest-ever listings. Volkswagen, Europe’s biggest carmaker, is poised to receive more than $9 billion for its stake, positioning it to challenge Tesla for the EV crown.

The juggernaut is poised to overtake Tesla in EV sales in 2024, according to an analysis by Bloomberg Intelligence. Volkswagen set a goal for EVs to comprise a quarter of its sales by 2026, assisted by the launch 16 battery-electric models, including the Audi A4 e-tron, Audi A6 e-tron and Volkswagen ID. Buzz van. Proceeds from the IPO could help fund the $50 billion Volkswagen plans to invest in electrification over the next five years.

The robust share price indicates investor confidence in Porsche, poised to become the fourth-largest automotive company by valuation after Volkswagen, Tesla and Toyota, even as the economy slumps toward a recession. The offering fetched a high share price given that the company issued only 911 million shares, a nod to its flagship model.

Still, Porsche generates close to a quarter of Volkswagen’s operating profit, a potential loss for VW as rising costs, supply-chain constraints and inflation begin to plague the industry and threaten to clip sales.

Porsche has made several moves toward going green, including investing in efuels, building a network of Porsche-branded charging stations in Europe and taking its iconic Porsche 718 roadster electric by 2025. Its Taycan EV has eclipsed the 911 in sales, fueling Porsche’s plans to electrify 80% of its portfolio by 2030.

Recommended Stories

  • Porsche IPO Raises $9.2 Bln

    Volkswagen-owned Porsche priced its IPO at the top of its 76.50 to 82.50 euro price range, signaling strong demand. It will trade Thursday on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

  • Volkswagen Sets Porsche Price at Top End in Bold Listing Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG set the final listing price for Porsche at 82.50 euros per share, valuing the company at 75 billion euros ($73 billion) as it seeks to prove that the iconic sports-car brand can sidestep the slump in capital markets and pull off Europe’s largest initial public offering in a decade.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds

  • DHS approves waiver to deliver gas to Puerto Rico

    The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday approved a temporary waiver of the Jones Act, which requires maritime cargo transport between U.S. ports to occur only on U.S. flagged vessels, in order to provide immediate aid to hurricane-stricken Puerto Rico. “In response to urgent and immediate needs of the Puerto Rican people in the aftermath…

  • Porsche IPO To Be Priced At Top End Of Expected Range

    Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) owned luxury sports car brand Porsche AG shares are expected to be priced at the top end of the range in the upcoming listing. The expected range is likely to value the carmaker up to €75 billion ($72 billion), Reuters reported. The luxury car maker’s books were covered multiple times ahead of the IPO on September 29, the report cited bookrunners. Also Read: Porsche To Hire Former Mercedes Executive Amidst Potential IPO Plans Porsche AG is expected to start trading on

  • Ganguly relives Lord's balcony triumph in India

    Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly relived one of his career-defining moments on top of the Lord's balcony -- but this time in India on a replica, and with his shirt on.

  • Options activity hints U.S. stock market has not reached bottom- Barclays

    Options trading activity does not yet hint at a bottom in U.S. stocks, Barclays derivatives strategists said on Tuesday, rebutting speculation among some investors that a record surge in put option trading volumes suggested the market may be nearing a reversal. With the S&P 500 marking a fresh bear market low on Tuesday, down 24% for the year, traders and investors are searching for clues as to when the market may bottom out. Trading in put contracts - typically used to protect against market losses - has surged, with a record 33.93 million put contracts changing hands on Friday alone.

  • Pitch surprise as India down South Africa in T20 opener

    Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh rattled the opposition batting on a seaming pitch to set up India's eight-wicket win over South Africa in their opening Twenty20 international on Wednesday.

  • Porsche's blockbuster IPO is no 'gamechanger' for Europe's battered markets

    Porsche's landmark listing is defying market turmoil giving a welcome boost to a battered pipeline of share sales but the deal is unlikely to open the floodgates, bankers and analysts say, with European listings facing their worst year since 2009. As market volatility persists amid Europe's energy crisis and worsening economic forecasts, companies are holding off on their plans to go public. Volkswagen's decision to press ahead with the IPO of Porsche is perceived as a one-off deal whose success is closely linked to the appeal of its brand.

  • Should I Stop Reinvesting Dividends?

    Is there a point at which I should stop reinvesting stock dividends and invest the money or save the cash? -Anonymous Many financial experts recommend that you reinvest dividends most of the time – and I'm inclined to agree. The … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: Should I Stop Reinvesting Dividends? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • UCLA wants more students but has no room. So it's buying a campus in Rancho Palos Verdes

    UCLA, the nation's most applied-to university, wants to add more students but doesn't have room. So it's buying the Marymount California University campus to hold 1,000 more.

  • Kirk Cousins in Week 3: How cowardly were his checkdowns?

    There were a lot of designed short throws for Cousins but not many checkdowns on Sunday

  • ‘True carnage’: Stock-market selloff wipes $13 trillion in market cap off broad U.S. benchmark

    Stock-market investors are feeling the pain. Here are some stats that show just how broad-based and deep the 2022 U.S. selloff has been so far.

  • EXPLAINER: Rare sedition charge at center of Jan. 6 trial

    The founder of the Oath Keepers and four associates are on trial in the Capitol attack on charges that include seditious conspiracy — a rarely used Civil War-era accusation that strikes to the heart of what prosecutors say happened that day. Stewart Rhodes and his followers are the first Jan. 6 defendants to stand trial on such a charge for what prosecutors say was not a suddenly ignited riot but a coordinated plot to stop the transfer of presidential power. The stakes are high for the Justice Department, which hasn't tried a seditious conspiracy case in a decade and hasn't won a guilty verdict since the 1995 prosecution of Islamic militants who plotted to bomb New York City landmarks.

  • Bear Market Bounce Brings This Question

    Traders have been anxiously anticipating a counter-trend bounce since the last one fizzled out on Sept. 13. The action on Wednesday was a classic example of how buyers start putting more money to work the longer that the indexes stay in positive territory. Breadth was extremely strong at better than 6 to 1, which is typical of bear market bounces.

  • Amazon Raises Hourly Wages at Cost of Almost $1 Billion a Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. announced a pay increase for hourly workers in the US that it says will take average starting wage for most front-line employees in warehousing and transportation to more than $19 an hour.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Decla

  • Study: Heat wave led to unprecedented melt of Swiss glaciers

    Switzerland's glaciers are melting like never before, an academic study released Wednesday found, with their ice volume declining by 6% this year amid rising concerns about global warming and a summer heat wave that swept across Europe. The Swiss Academy of Sciences reported that the shrinkage of ice in the country's glaciers topped a previous record retreat nearly a generation ago. “2022 was a disastrous year for Swiss glaciers: all ice melt records were smashed by the great dearth of snow in winter and continuous heat waves in summer,” the academy said in a statement.

  • EV Sales to Hit All-Time High in 2022: ETFs to Tap

    The International Energy Agency said 2022 is expected to see another all-time high for electric vehicle sales, as quoted on CNBC.

  • Gibraltar sells Russian oligarch's yacht for $37.5 million

    The 72-metre (236-foot) vessel, MV Axioma, was seized on March 22.

  • Brian May Plays Taylor Hawkins' Wedding Song 'Love of My Life' Upon Request of His Widow Alison

    Brian May told the crowd at the L.A. Taylor Hawkins tribute show that Alison Hawkins asked him to sing the song, as it played at her 2005 wedding to the late Foo Fighters drummer

  • Meta Tops Morningstar List of Undervalued Stocks

    Morningstar created a roster of the most undervalued stocks among the ones to which it assigns a wide moat.