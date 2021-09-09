U.S. markets open in 2 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,501.25
    -11.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,929.00
    -83.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,588.50
    -31.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.20
    -9.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.44
    +0.14 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.10
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    +0.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1837
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.96
    +0.82 (+4.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3813
    +0.0038 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9120
    -0.3480 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,163.11
    -6.30 (-0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,194.54
    -4.94 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,009.41
    -86.12 (-1.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

Porsche, MetLife, CVS Health, and David Horsager Headline the Online Global SAFe® Summit September 27 - October 1

·2 min read

2021 agenda focuses on enterprise-wide business agility and accelerating digital transformation in an era of radical disruption

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, Inc., provider of SAFe®, the world's leading framework for business agility, has announced the full lineup of keynotes and speakers for the Online 2021 Global SAFe Summit. The two-day event represents the world's largest convergence of SAFe professionals and industry thought leaders focused on accelerating digital transformation and competing in a fast-evolving marketplace.

Over 1,500 people from the world's leading companies have registered for the event which takes place September 27 – October 1 in three time zones: U.S., Europe, and Asia. More than 50 speakers will deliver keynotes, technical talks, and customer stories from Porsche, CVS Health, Deutsche Telekom, Kaiser Permanente, TV Globo, ZKH, Northrop Grumman, and the U.S. Air Force.

Highlights include:

The Trust Edge™: How Top Leaders and Organizations Drive Business Results through Trust - Best-selling author David Horsager shares his work on trust, why it is fundamental to Agile teams and businesses, and how it can be used as a powerful enhancement to any SAFe enterprise.

Designing the Digital Future at Porsche - Porsche executives Mattias Ulbrich and Dr. Oliver Seifert share how the separate worlds of vehicle engineering and IT came together to reimagine the sports car of the future.

CVS Health #OneStepCloser - How CVS Health tackled the ultimate disruption with their monumental and ever-evolving COVID response.

Supersizing SAFe - The MetLife Agile Journey - SAFe Fellow Cheryl Crupi provides a concise approach to applying SAFe in large swaths of an organization.

Navigate the Future with the Business Agility Value Stream - SAFe creator Dean Leffingwell unveils an approach unique to SAFe that helps businesses accelerate their transformation journey.

Registration is open at global.safesummit.com.

About Scaled Agile, Inc.:

Scaled Agile, Inc., is the provider of SAFe®, the world's leading framework for business agility. Through learning and certification, a global partner network, and a growing community of over 800,000 trained professionals, Scaled Agile helps enterprises build agility into their culture so they can quickly identify and deliver customer value, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and improve business outcomes. Learn more at scaledagile.com.

The two-day 2021 Global SAFe Summit will be online in three time zones, Americas, Europe, and Asia.
The two-day 2021 Global SAFe Summit will be online in three time zones, Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1611820/summitpromo.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1611723/2021_Global_Summit_Social_Reg_Open_Dates.jpg

SOURCE Scaled Agile, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • These jobs are offering lucrative sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • Delta variant 'extraordinarily dangerous' for unvaccinated and 'a problem' for vaccinated: Doctor

    Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Jeremy Faust joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • Force Majeure at Top Fertilizer Plant Has Prices Soaring

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer prices are soaring after the world’s largest nitrogen facility had to declare a force majeure.CF Industries Holdings Inc. said on Sept. 3 that it can’t fill orders from its Donaldsonville, Louisiana, nitrogen complex, which was closed ahead of Hurricane Ida, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg. That’s stoking fears of production losses at a time when supplies are already tight.Fertilizer prices are already high, and that’s adding to increasing costs for farmers, who

  • Shell weighs COVID-19 vaccine mandate, firing staff who resist - FT

    The oil major outlined a case for "selective vaccine mandates" initially at offshore and other remote locations, where staff live and work, and where World Health Organization-approved vaccines were available, the Financial Times said, citing an internal memo sent to Shell's executive committee. The memo, dated Sept. 1, also said employees in other parts of the business could be subjected to mandatory vaccination "over time", according to the newspaper. The document states that while "all reasonable efforts" would be made to avoid terminating employment of staff who refuse to comply with the vaccine mandate, the company "will be faced with no alternative but to do so", FT reported.

  • Google Settles With Employee Who Said He Was Fired Over Activism

    (Bloomberg) -- Google has settled with a software engineer who the U.S. labor board alleged was fired for his workplace activism, one of five employees the government recently accused the company of terminating for exercising their legally protected rights.The private settlement between the Alphabet Inc. unit and fired employee Laurence Berland was approved in July by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board, according to agency records obtained via the Freedom of Information Act. The terms weren

  • China Sees Opportunity As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Hits Rock Bottom

    Venezuela’s oil industry is inching closer and closer to complete collapse, but China may just swoop in and exploit the country’s vast reserves...at a discount

  • Why the US has a record 10.9 million job openings

    Where are the workers? Unfilled employment opportunities are swelling even as some 8.4 million Americans remain out of work. The job market has been torqued by billions of dollars flowing to the unemployed and a surge in savings at a time when many are reassessing whether long commutes, dull jobs, and expensive cities are worth it.

  • Mandating Employee Vaccinations? Think it Through!

    The process by which vaccination policies are made is as important as the policies themselves, writes the CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management.

  • Sea Aims to Raise $6.3 Billion in 2021’s Biggest Equity Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. aims to raise $6.3 billion in the largest equity offering of the year, a deal that will propel a global expansion and acquisitions for Southeast Asia’s largest company.The online gaming and e-commerce firm backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd. is offering 11 million shares, a stake worth about $3.8 billion at Wednesday’s close. It also intends to issue $2.5 billion of equity-linked debt. Sea, which has risen more than 70% this year, fell in post-marketing trading in New York.Th

  • US, China, Europe Grapple With Container Shipping Bottlenecks

    The world's largest regulatory agencies overseeing international container trades met remotely to discuss rampant supply chain disruptions as carriers and their customers brace for more turmoil during the fall peak shipping season. The fifth biennial meeting of the Global Regulatory Summit, hosted on Tuesday by the European Commission, also included the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission and China's Ministry of Transportation. According to the FMC, the meeting focused on three areas: Sectoral deve

  • Gazprom Plans to Start Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Next Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC is planning to start flowing natural gas through one of the world’s most controversial pipelines next month, according to people with direct knowledge of the company’s plan. The Russian gas giant wants to begin shipping the fuel through the first leg of the Nord Stream 2 link to Germany on Oct. 1, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The timing of actual flows into Europe’s gas grid will still depend on a decision by the

  • Why Global Payments Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is trading higher Wednesday after the company agreed to acquire MineralTree for $500 million in cash. MineralTree is a provider of accounts payable automation and business-to-business payments solutions. Global Payments said MineralTree’s cloud native solutions substantially expand Global Payments’ target addressable markets and provide significant incremental avenues for growth in one of the most attractive technology markets. The transaction is expected to close

  • BlackRock, Defying Soros Warning, Breaks New Ground in China

    (Bloomberg) -- For the world’s biggest money managers, China’s trillions in investable assets speak louder than any warnings of a “tragic mistake” from billionaire George Soros. About a day after Soros called out BlackRock Inc. in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, the $9.5 trillion asset manager said it drew in 6.7 billion yuan ($1 billion) for its first China mutual fund, closing fundraising days ahead of schedule so it could invest sooner. It had just launched the debut product last week, about two

  • Employees are quitting, sometimes without other offers. What can companies do to retain staff?

    Retaining staff can be difficult coming out of the pandemic. Money helps, but sometimes that isn't all an employee wants.

  • These 2 Mega-Trends Should Put This Recent IPO on Your Radar

    Direct-to-consumer sales have combined with the globalization of small and midsize businesses to put Global-e Online in a unique position to beat the market.

  • Australian banks reject pressure to deal with cryptocurrency firms

    Two of Australia's largest lenders, National Australia Bank (NAB) and Westpac, on Thursday rejected criticism that they are stymieing competition by refusing to do business with cryptocurrency providers. Many of Australia's top financial institutions have not engaged with the sector, despite its huge growth in the past year, due to its high risks. "It's one of the emerging issues that we are looking at - what should our relationship be, if at all, with cryptocurrency," NAB Chief Executive Ross McEwan told a regular parliamentary hearing.

  • Europe's Biggest Boeing 737 Max Customer Walks Away From Buying More

    Ryanair ended negotiations for a major Boeing 737 Max deal over pricing and delays continue with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner over an inspection issue. Boeing stock fell Tuesday.

  • Here’s why Coinbase is in hot water over crypto lending — and how the SEC is sending a shot across the bow for DeFi

    Coinbase Global finds itself in a dust-up with its top regulator over lending practices that the Securities and Exchange Commission says run afoul of securities rules.

  • Why Mechel PAO Stock Popped 41% Today

    Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) stock is flying through the roof Tuesday, gaining a whopping 41% within the first few minutes of the market's opening. Mechel PAO is among the world's largest metallurgical and coking coal miners, and is the largest manufacturer of steel products in Russia. Steel prices have skyrocketed in recent months while coking coal and ferrosilicon prices are hovering near all-times highs in China as of this writing.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – September 8th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s meltdown, Dogecoin would need to break back through to $0.30 levels to restore confidence…