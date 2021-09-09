Porsche, MetLife, CVS Health, and David Horsager Headline the Online Global SAFe® Summit September 27 - October 1

2021 agenda focuses on enterprise-wide business agility and accelerating digital transformation in an era of radical disruption

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, Inc., provider of SAFe®, the world's leading framework for business agility, has announced the full lineup of keynotes and speakers for the Online 2021 Global SAFe Summit . The two-day event represents the world's largest convergence of SAFe professionals and industry thought leaders focused on accelerating digital transformation and competing in a fast-evolving marketplace.

Over 1,500 people from the world's leading companies have registered for the event which takes place September 27 – October 1 in three time zones: U.S., Europe, and Asia. More than 50 speakers will deliver keynotes, technical talks, and customer stories from Porsche, CVS Health, Deutsche Telekom, Kaiser Permanente, TV Globo, ZKH, Northrop Grumman, and the U.S. Air Force.

Highlights include:

— The Trust Edge™: How Top Leaders and Organizations Drive Business Results through Trust - Best-selling author David Horsager shares his work on trust, why it is fundamental to Agile teams and businesses, and how it can be used as a powerful enhancement to any SAFe enterprise.

— Designing the Digital Future at Porsche - Porsche executives Mattias Ulbrich and Dr. Oliver Seifert share how the separate worlds of vehicle engineering and IT came together to reimagine the sports car of the future.

— CVS Health #OneStepCloser - How CVS Health tackled the ultimate disruption with their monumental and ever-evolving COVID response.

— Supersizing SAFe - The MetLife Agile Journey - SAFe Fellow Cheryl Crupi provides a concise approach to applying SAFe in large swaths of an organization.

— Navigate the Future with the Business Agility Value Stream - SAFe creator Dean Leffingwell unveils an approach unique to SAFe that helps businesses accelerate their transformation journey.

Registration is open at global.safesummit.com .

About Scaled Agile, Inc.:

Scaled Agile, Inc., is the provider of SAFe®, the world's leading framework for business agility. Through learning and certification, a global partner network, and a growing community of over 800,000 trained professionals, Scaled Agile helps enterprises build agility into their culture so they can quickly identify and deliver customer value, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and improve business outcomes. Learn more at scaledagile.com.

The two-day 2021 Global SAFe Summit will be online in three time zones, Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1611820/summitpromo.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1611723/2021_Global_Summit_Social_Reg_Open_Dates.jpg

