Porsche reports Q2 2022 U.S. retail sales
First-half deliveries to customers total more than 32,529 new cars across all model lines
Atlanta, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) today announced U.S. retail deliveries in the second quarter of 2022 totaled 19,487, up 2.8 percent from the same period one year ago, despite ongoing supply issues in the wider economy. In the first six months, U.S. retail deliveries totaled 32,529 or 10.5 percent down from the first half of 2021, which was the strongest sales year in PCNA’s history.
“Performance is a key part of Porsche culture and we are working closely across the company as one team to meet the demand from our U.S. customers,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of PCNA. “Our order books are full as we attract new and returning customers to the Porsche brand. Customers have more ways of interacting with the Porsche brand than ever before, through our expanding online presence and ordering capability, to new urban-based Porsche stores and new dealer sites opening through the course of the year.”
Six-month deliveries were led by the Macan and Cayenne. The Porsche 911 and the all-electric Taycan again vied for the next spot, followed by the refreshed Panamera. Demand for the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman also remained strong.
Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) U.S. sales in the first six months of 2022 totaled 15,449 in the first six months of 2022, up 6.0 percent from a year earlier.
Model
April-June Sales
Year to Date
2022
2021
2022
2021
ALL 911
3,052
2,326
5,175
5,108
ALL 718
962
906
1,744
2,412
ALL TAYCAN
2,524
3,359
4,449
5,367
ALL PANAMERA
1,126
1,265
1,913
1,716
ALL CAYENNE
5,913
6,004
8,566
10,234
ALL MACAN
5,910
5,098
10,682
11,489
TOTAL
19,487
18,958
32,529
36,326
PCNA follows the U.S. Auto Industry Sales Release Schedule issued by Motor Intelligence. First quarter new car sales began on January 5, 2022, and ran through March 31, 2022. Second quarter new car sales started April 1, 2022, and ended June 30, 2022.
