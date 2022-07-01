U.S. markets close in 4 hours 43 minutes

Porsche reports Q2 2022 U.S. retail sales

Porsche Cars North America, Inc.
·2 min read

First-half deliveries to customers total more than 32,529 new cars across all model lines

Porsche reports Q2 2022 U.S. retail sales

2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT
2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT

Atlanta, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) today announced U.S. retail deliveries in the second quarter of 2022 totaled 19,487, up 2.8 percent from the same period one year ago, despite ongoing supply issues in the wider economy. In the first six months, U.S. retail deliveries totaled 32,529 or 10.5 percent down from the first half of 2021, which was the strongest sales year in PCNA’s history.

“Performance is a key part of Porsche culture and we are working closely across the company as one team to meet the demand from our U.S. customers,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of PCNA. “Our order books are full as we attract new and returning customers to the Porsche brand. Customers have more ways of interacting with the Porsche brand than ever before, through our expanding online presence and ordering capability, to new urban-based Porsche stores and new dealer sites opening through the course of the year.”

Six-month deliveries were led by the Macan and Cayenne. The Porsche 911 and the all-electric Taycan again vied for the next spot, followed by the refreshed Panamera. Demand for the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman also remained strong.

Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) U.S. sales in the first six months of 2022 totaled 15,449 in the first six months of 2022, up 6.0 percent from a year earlier.

 

Model

April-June Sales

Year to Date

 

2022

2021

2022

2021

ALL 911

3,052

2,326

5,175

5,108

ALL 718

962

906

1,744

2,412

ALL TAYCAN

2,524

3,359

4,449

5,367

ALL PANAMERA

1,126

1,265

1,913

1,716

ALL CAYENNE

5,913

6,004

8,566

10,234

ALL MACAN

5,910

5,098

10,682

11,489

TOTAL

19,487

18,958

32,529

36,326

PCNA follows the U.S. Auto Industry Sales Release Schedule issued by Motor Intelligence. First quarter new car sales began on January 5, 2022, and ran through March 31, 2022. Second quarter new car sales started April 1, 2022, and ended June 30, 2022.

Attachment

CONTACT: Marcus Kabel Porsche Cars North America, Inc. 770.290.3843 pr@porsche.us


