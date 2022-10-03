Porsche reports Q3 2022 U.S. retail sales
Deliveries to customers in first nine months total 49,110 new cars across all model lines
Atlanta, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) today announced U.S. retail deliveries in the third quarter of 2022 totaled 16,581, up 8.5 percent from the same period one year ago as supply increased amid sustained customer demand. The strong quarter reduced the year-to-date deficit versus a record 2021 to 4.9 percent for the first nine months of this year, when 49,110 new vehicles were sold to customers.
“I’m grateful for the relentless enthusiasm of our customers for the Porsche brand as we delivered 16,581 cars in the past quarter, while at the same time working with our teams in Germany and the U.S., and with our dealers, to reduce wait times to a minimum,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of PCNA. “Our order books are in good health across the range of Porsche models. The ongoing expansion of new dealership facilities that offer a walk-in brand experience and a real ‘wow’ factor is also helping connect new audiences with our legendary cars.”
Top seller in the latest quarter was the Cayenne, which along with the Porsche 911 was up strongly from the same quarter a year earlier. The all-electric Taycan finished the quarter in fourth place. The Macan remained the best seller for the year to date.
Porsche-approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) U.S. sales in the first nine months of 2022 totaled 23,743, up 9.7 percent from a year earlier.
Model
July-Sept Sales
Year to Date
2022
2021
2022
2021
ALL 911
2,236
1,621
7,411
6,729
ALL 718
682
753
2,426
3,165
ALL TAYCAN
1,325
1,861
5,774
7,228
ALL PANAMERA
1,050
1,090
2,963
2,806
ALL CAYENNE
6,017
4,874
14,583
15,108
ALL MACAN
5,271
5,090
15,953
16,579
TOTAL
16,581
15,289
49,110
51,615
PCNA follows the U.S. Auto Industry Sales Release Schedule issued by Motor Intelligence. Third quarter new car sales began on July 1, 2022, and ended on September 30, 2022.
