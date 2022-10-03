U.S. markets close in 4 hours 29 minutes

Porsche reports Q3 2022 U.S. retail sales

Porsche Cars North America, Inc.
·2 min read

Deliveries to customers in first nine months total 49,110 new cars across all model lines

Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package
Atlanta, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) today announced U.S. retail deliveries in the third quarter of 2022 totaled 16,581, up 8.5 percent from the same period one year ago as supply increased amid sustained customer demand. The strong quarter reduced the year-to-date deficit versus a record 2021 to 4.9 percent for the first nine months of this year, when 49,110 new vehicles were sold to customers.

“I’m grateful for the relentless enthusiasm of our customers for the Porsche brand as we delivered 16,581 cars in the past quarter, while at the same time working with our teams in Germany and the U.S., and with our dealers, to reduce wait times to a minimum,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of PCNA. “Our order books are in good health across the range of Porsche models. The ongoing expansion of new dealership facilities that offer a walk-in brand experience and a real ‘wow’ factor is also helping connect new audiences with our legendary cars.”

Top seller in the latest quarter was the Cayenne, which along with the Porsche 911 was up strongly from the same quarter a year earlier. The all-electric Taycan finished the quarter in fourth place. The Macan remained the best seller for the year to date.

Porsche-approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) U.S. sales in the first nine months of 2022 totaled 23,743, up 9.7 percent from a year earlier.

 

Model

July-Sept Sales

Year to Date

 

2022

2021

2022

2021

ALL 911

2,236

1,621

7,411

6,729

ALL 718

682

753

2,426

3,165

ALL TAYCAN

1,325

1,861

5,774

7,228

ALL PANAMERA

1,050

1,090

2,963

2,806

ALL CAYENNE

6,017

4,874

14,583

15,108

ALL MACAN

5,271

5,090

15,953

16,579

TOTAL

16,581

15,289

49,110

51,615

PCNA follows the U.S. Auto Industry Sales Release Schedule issued by Motor Intelligence. Third quarter new car sales began on July 1, 2022, and ended on September 30, 2022.

Attachment

CONTACT: Marcus Kabel Porsche Cars North America, Inc. 770.290.3843 pr@porsche.us


