U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,817.79
    -1.93 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,281.45
    +11.36 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,941.62
    -56.14 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,191.62
    -16.17 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.35
    +3.07 (+5.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,719.60
    +3.80 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    26.33
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2048
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4670
    -0.0030 (-0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3985
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.5960
    +0.5940 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,561.52
    -1,194.18 (-2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    994.54
    +7.33 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,653.12
    -22.35 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.11
    -628.99 (-2.13%)
     

Porsche's $91,000 Taycan Cross Turismo EV will arrive in the US this summer

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Porsche has officially launched the Taycan Cross Turismo EV, the bigger category-blurring followup to the original Taycan sedan. The model will be available in four variants — the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo and Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo — but they'll all feature dual-motor all-wheel drive, as well as the same battery, panoramic glass roof and entertainment/navigation system. It was supposed to debut in late 2020, but Porsche pushed its launch back to "optimize" its release window. The original Taycan is apparently selling well, and the automaker is in no hurry to start selling its next EV.

The Taycan Cross Turismo has more headroom and has a larger cargo space than the sedan. It also as a higher ride height that gives it the ability to clear taller obstacles without them touching the underbody. When it comes to acceleration, it's just a little bit behind its sedan sibling: the Turbo S Cross Turismo variant can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 2.7 seconds, 0.1 second slower than the original Taycan. Meanwhile, the Turbo Cross Turismo can reach 60 mph in 3.1 seconds, whereas the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo and Taycan 4 Cross Turismo can get to 60 mph in 3.9 and 4.8 seconds, respectively. 

The Cross Turismo also has a Gravel mode that increases the ride height an additional 10 millimeters and makes adjustments to torque, traction and stability control. Those changes allow the model to maximize grip over loose surfaces, such as sand and, as its name says, gravel, making the vehicle as efficient on rough surfaces as it is on asphalt roads. 

The Taycan Cross Turismo EV will arrive in US dealership in 2021, available in the same colors as its sedan sibling. Porsche will likely reveal more details about it, such as each variant's range, the closer we get to its release date. Its prices start at , not including the $1,350 delivery, processing and handling fee, making it over $1,500 more expensive than the cheapest Taycan sedan.

Recommended Stories

  • Square is buying a majority stake in Tidal

    Jack Dorsey's Square is buying control of Tidal in hopes of finding new ways for musicians to get paid.

  • Amazon UK's first checkout-free Fresh grocery store opens in London

    Amazon has opened its first checkout-free Go grocery store in the UK in the West London borough of Ealing.

  • How to choose the best TV for gaming

    Here's a guide to picking the best TVs for 4K gaming, plus a few of the best gaming TVs you can get right now.

  • Apple's new service lets you transfer your iCloud Photos to Google

    Apple has launched a new service that automates the process of copying your iCloud Photos collection to Google Photos

  • Bloomberg: Next Nintendo Switch can output 4K and has a 7-inch OLED

    The 4K-ready 'Switch Pro' (or whatever it's called) seems poised for release this year.

  • Apple's iPad Air 256GB drops to an all-time low price at Amazon

    Apple's iPad Air 256GB model with WiFi connectivity is down to an all-time low price of $680 on Amazon.

  • Composers of Color Crash Through Awards Conversation

    Has the social and political upheaval of the past year brought about change in the film music community? Are composers of color now being considered more frequently for films that don’t focus on Black issues? The answer appears to be yes, and the beneficiaries are not only the composers but also viewers, who are hearing […]

  • SpaceX's SN10 Starship sticks the landing -- and then explodes

    This Starship prototype was the first one to fly twice, and the third one to blow up.

  • The Morning After: SpaceX's latest Starship explodes on the landing pad

    Watch SpaceX's SN10 Starship explode suddenly on the landing pad in Texas.

  • Budget 2021: How much will it cost the UK and how will we pay?

    The pandemic is costing the government hundreds of billions of pounds. Where will it all come from?

  • ASML extends sales deal with Chinese chipmaker SMIC to end of 2021

    ASML Holding NV has extended a deal to sell chip manufacturing equipment to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, China's largest chipmaker, until the end of this year, the Dutch company said in a statement on Wednesday. ASML made the statement after SMIC on Wednesday disclosed a volume purchase agreement under which it has already spent $1.2 billion with the toolmaker. In a clarifying statement issued several hours later, ASML said the agreement began in 2018 and was slated to expire at the end of 2020, but the two companies agreed in February to extend the deal to the end of this year.

  • Your next stimulus check may be in jeopardy now

    A new compromise would make millions of Americans ineligible for the third checks.

  • Bond Market Is ‘Powder Keg’ That Could Blow Treasury Yield to 2%

    (Bloomberg) -- The Treasury market may be just one spark away from exploding and sending 10-year yields all the way to 2%, suggesting that the rout of 2021 may not yet be over and raising the chances that other assets like emerging-market bonds might also be living on borrowed time.Analysts are now putting the target on Treasury yields around half a percentage point higher than current levels following the rapid, reflation-fueled selloff that took the market by storm last week. Should that happen, it’s not just developed markets that will be left reeling. Developing-market bonds are increasingly at risk as investor concern grows about stretched valuations and the chances of a policy misstep by the Federal Reserve.“The velocity of the moves in U.S. Treasury yields are now intensifying at a time when both hard currency and local emerging-market bonds are more vulnerable to such a move,” said Lisa Chua, a New York-based portfolio manager on the emerging-markets debt team at Man Group Plc’s hedge-fund unit Man GLG.ING Groep NV say investors’ attitude toward holding longer-dated Treasuries has grown cautious, “to put it mildly,” exacerbating the potential for rapid selling on any sign of weakness in the market. They see yields on 10-year Treasuries rising another 50 basis points, joining the likes of BNP Paribas SA who also expect yields at 2% by year-end. That’s sounding the alarm that there is little to stop yields surging higher.Investor jitters were on display again Wednesday, when a bigger-than-expected bond sale plan from the U.K. caused ructions globally. The U.S. 10-year yield jumped to around 1.49%, closing in again the one-year high above 1.60% that they reached last Thursday in the wake of a sloppy seven-year Treasury sale. The rate was around 1.47% Thursday morning in New York.Concern over supply hitting the market is adding to fears inflation is set to accelerate, which could force central banks to begin tightening policy. Then there’s the risk liquidity evaporates to fuel sharper moves.“The bond market has been sitting on a powder keg since last week,” wrote ING strategists led by Padhraic Garvey in a note to clients. “In this context, we do not blame investors for exiting at the first sign of a selloff.”Liquidity in the $21 trillion Treasury market, which underpins the financial system, is under scrutiny following last week’s startling gyrations and weak auction demand. The gap between bid and offer prices for 30-year bonds hit the widest since the panic of March 2020.All eyes will be on an appearance later on Thursday by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to see if he hints at possible action by the central bank to cap recent moves. In comments last week -- before the violent gyrations on Thursday-- he indicated that the Fed sees rising yields as a sign of economic health. But that message could well be shifted.The European Central Bank, meanwhile, has indicated it sees no need for drastic action to curb the rise in longer-term borrowing rates.For ING, the five-year U.S. bond is the key barometer for where rates are going. Mizuho International Plc agrees, having signaled a 0.75% level -- broken a week ago -- as the threshold that could signal a sharp correction in riskier stock and credit markets. Yields were hovering at 0.73% Thursday.Emerging markets though are starting to tell a different story. For bonds there, the crunch point could come with 10-year Treasury yields holding north of 1.5%. For Lisa Chua at Man GLG, that could trigger “major outflows” in both hard-currency and local assets.Not all investors see the path higher for yields. Some, like PGIM Fixed Income’s Robert Tipp, are betting on the Treasury market going the other way and sending rates back down to 1% on the belief that the stimulutive effect from U.S. President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion spending package will fade and the economy will slow down to beyond pre-pandemic levels.Right now though, the selling momentum seems hard to shake, with the eagerness of investors to borrow and short 10-year securities creating a rush within the market for repurchase agreements that’s sent rates there deeply negative.BNP strategists see the market pricing in an interest-rate hike from the Fed at the end of 2022, leading them to raise their year-end Treasury forecast to 2%. While they see the Fed sticking with dovish rhetoric, their risk scenario is that doesn’t work and the central bank has to increase the pace of bond purchases beyond the current $120 billion per month.“A break in asset market correlations and collapse in UST market liquidity (all out taper tantrum or “T”) would likely facilitate a Fed response to limit the deterioration in financial conditions,” wrote BNP strategists including Sam Lynton-Brown. While no Fed rate hikes are expected until the end of 2022, “this does not prevent the market from pricing it in.”(Updates throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Getting A Third Covid-19 Stimulus Check Just Got Tougher — But You Might Still Influence How Big Yours Is

    Congress is nearing passage of the third economic stimulus check it will send out to you and other taxpayers as part of its Covid-19 relief bill.

  • How to claim stimulus money on your 2020 taxes. ‘It’s really the only vehicle that you have right now’

    36% of taxpayers said the Recovery Rebate Credit was the 'most confusing' part of taxes this year.

  • Exclusive: India merchants almost halt exports to Iran as its rupee reserves fall - officials

    Indian merchants have almost entirely stopped signing new export contracts with Iranian buyers for commodities such as rice, sugar and tea, due to caution about Tehran's dwindling rupee reserves with Indian banks, six industry officials told Reuters. "Exporters are avoiding dealing with Iran since payments are getting delayed for months," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading house. Iran's rupee reserves in India's UCO and IDBI Bank, the two lenders authorised to facilitate rupee trade, have depleted significantly and exporters are not sure whether they would be paid on time for new shipments, the dealer said.

  • EV Battery Maker QuantumScape Is Worth Billions. It May Be Fairly Valued Already.

    Baird analyst Ben Kallo began coverage of the company, setting a price target that implies a modest gain for the stock.

  • ARK’s Red-Hot ETF Fell 20% in 12 Days. The Pain for Tech Stocks Might Just Be Beginning.

    Growth investors should watch out. The ETF (ticker: ARKK), actively managed by Cathie Wood, founder of ARK Investment Management, was one of the star performers of 2020. It gained more than 150% by riding stay-at home stars like (TSLA) (TSLA), (ROKU) and (SQ)(SQ) to new heights.

  • Maxing Out Your 401(k) and What to Do Next

    Max out your 401(k) each year, and be sure to get your 401(k) employer match, if you have one. And for you super savers, here are other ways to save for retirement.

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Plunging Toward Support

    Gold markets are plunging towards the $1700 level again, an area that if we break down through could send gold plummeting another couple of hundred dollars.