Porsche unveils the Taycan GTS and Sport Turismo EVs

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Porsche has unveiled two new options for those looking to get one of its Taycan EVs: A Taycan with the legendary GTS moniker and a third body model called the GTS Sport Turismo. Kevin Giek, VP of the Taycan model line, said the GTS "is positioned above the Taycan 4S and below the Taycan Turbo derivatives, so it represents a real sweet spot in the range." As TechCrunch notes, with the addition of these two, there are now 10 Taycan variants in all.

The luxury automaker calls the GTS version the "sporty all-rounder" of the line. It has a range of 504 km or 313 miles, making it the first Taycan to break the 500 km mark. The model's adaptive air suspension was specifically adapted to the GTS, and it has Black or dark details on the exterior — including the front apron, the bases of the exterior mirrors and the side window trims — as is traditional for a GTS car. 

Meanwhile, the Taycan Sport Turismo is a mix between the Cross Turismo and the sports saloon, though it doesn't have off-road elements. It has the sporty silhouette and the rearward-sloping roofline of the Taycan Cross Turismo, and its rear headroom is 45mm (around 1.7 inches) greater than the Taycan sports saloon. Both the GTS and the Sport Turismo can go from 0 to 100 kmh (62 mph) within 3.7 seconds and have a maximum speed of 250 kmh (155mph). 

The Taycan GTS and Sport Turismo will have prices that start at EUR131,834 (US$149,000) and EUR132,786 (US$150,000), respectively. They will both be heading to dealers in the spring of 2022, and more engine options for the Sport Turismo will follow. Porsche will also be showcasing the new EVs at the LA Auto Show, which will take place from November 19th through the 28th, so we'll hear more about the new vehicles in the coming days.

