Porsche unveils two new electric bikes alongside the Taycan Gran Turismo

Kirsten Korosec
·3 min read

Porsche is taking its electrification ambitions to two wheels.

The German automaker unveiled two electric bikes Thursday, alongside the global debut of the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, the latest variant to its EV flagship.

Both electric bikes are said to be inspired by the Taycan, Porsche's first electric vehicle that kicked off its broader EV ambitions. While the underlying inspiration and foundation are the same— both have have full-suspension carbon frames — each bike has a slightly different purpose and customer.

The bikes are a collective effort. They were developed in collaboration with eBike expert Rotwild and use components from well-known bike parts manufacturers Shimano, Magura and Crankbrothers. High-design touches from Porsche — the spit and polish — and customers get a luxe ebike priced between $8,500 and $10,700.

The Porsche eBikes, both of which are manufactured in Dieburg, Germany, will be available this spring in three frame sizes at Porsche dealers and select specialist bicycle outlets.

The Porsche eBike Sport is priced at $10,700, while the 'cheaper' Porsche eBike Cross costs $8,549.

Porsche eBike CROSS_side-view-left
Porsche eBike CROSS_side-view-left

Image Credits: Porsche

The Porsche eBike Sport is designed as a daily rider. The bike is equipped with a new Shimano EP8 motor, which provides motor support up to 25 km/h (about 15 mph), an Shimano electronic gear shifting system and Magura high-performance brakes that are integrated into the handlebars. The Sport bike also has M99 LED lights from Supernova, which are embedded in the handlebar stem and aerodynamic seat post.

In addition, high-quality suspension components such as the Magura upside-down suspension fork and the Fox rear shock absorber, in combination with smooth-running tires, provide a sporty and balanced ride on asphalt or gentle terrain.

Meanwhile, the Porsche eBike Cross is aimed at riders who might be seeking rougher roads. The Cross has a new motor developed by Shimano, Magura-MT Trail high-performance brakes with extra-large, heat-resistant brake discs for deceleration and a mechanical Shimano XT 12-fold shifting system for quick gear changes. The seat post is hydraulically adjustable from Crankbrothers. The handlebars also have a Shimano color display, which shows not only speed but also distance and range in real time.

  • U.S. Service Industries Expand at Slowest Pace in Nine Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Growth at U.S. service providers slowed to a nine-month low in February as companies grappled with logistical challenges and rising prices at the same time a stretch of severe winter weather gripped much of the nation.The Institute for Supply Management’s services index fell to 55.3 during the month from an almost two-year high of 58.7 in January, according to data released Wednesday. Readings above 50 signal growth and the February figure was weaker than the most pessimistic forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists.The group’s measures of orders and business activity also plummeted to the lowest levels since May. While many service providers remain constrained by the pandemic, the setback in February included an arctic blast that disrupted supply chains, caused blackouts and impeded commerce in some areas.“Respondents are mostly optimistic about business recovery and the economy. Production-capacity constraints, material shortages and challenges in logistics and human resources are impacting the supply chain,” Anthony Nieves, chair of the ISM Services Business Survey Committee, said in statement.The polar vortex brought record-cold temperatures to more than 9,000 U.S. cities. The most severe case occurred in Texas, where the state’s power grid was overwhelmed and millions of residences went without lights, heat and water.The weather “one of the variables for sure one of the factors in there but not the big one. The big one I feel right now has to do with capacity constraints due to increased demand and not having the output, coupled with the logistics issues,” Nieves said on a conference call with reporters.Seventeen service industries reported growth during the month, led by accommodation and food services, wholesale trade, transportation and warehousing, and construction.Backlogs RiseIn a sign the slowdown in services activity is temporary, the ISM index of order backlogs rose to a six-month high of 55.2, while a gauge of export demand was the strongest since June.The services figures also showed prices paid for materials jumped to 71.8 in February, the highest since September 2008. Delivery times also lengthened. The group’s manufacturing data, released Monday, showed input costs for factories were also the highest since 2008.Both reports indicate that supply shortages and labor constraints remain obstacles across a broad swath of industries.Select ISM Industry Comments“Suppliers are taking the opportunity with the commodity-price increases in the last few months to propose price increases that are above and beyond normal expectations, causing significant concern. “ - Accommodation & Food Services“Sales of residential real estate continue to be strong, even outstripping supply. Cost inflation in building materials seen as shortages develop from sporadic Covid-19 closures at manufacturing facilities.” - Construction“Supplier deliveries continue to be an issue as well as lead-times. Additionally, price increases are occurring with more frequency for products containing raw materials such as copper and steel.” - Retail Trade“We are seeing an ongoing influx of price increases due to raw-material shortages, labor shortages, and transportation delays.” - Wholesale Trade“Many materials have inconsistent lead times or are facing delivery delays.” - UtilitiesThe ISM’s index of services employment indicated slower growth in February, falling to 52.7 from 55.2. Another report on Wednesday from the ADP Research Institute showed companies added fewer workers during the month than forecast.(Adds graphic)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Underpinned by Risk Sentiment, Capped by Rising Yield Fears

    The Australian and New Zealand Dollars are trading mixed early Wednesday after data out of China and Australia failed to generate any meaningful upside momentum. Despite economic data from China and Australia, the price action suggests investors are still eyeing the movement in U.S. Treasury yields for direction. Bullish investors are hoping that lower Treasury yields help to restore some calm to global markets and reignite demand for riskier assets.