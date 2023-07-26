Porsche vows to keep petrol-powered 911 on the road for ‘as long as possible’

The German automaker says the 911 will be the last of its models to be electrified - Daniel Wollstein/Right Light Media

Porsche’s best-selling 911 will be powered by a petrol engine for “as long as possible”, a senior executive has promised.

Karl Dums said the iconic sports car would be the last model to be electrified as the German automaker seeks to preserve the pleasure of driving the roaring engine.

“We will produce the 911 as long as possible with a combustion engine,” Mr Dums told Reuters.

The comments come as car companies around the world race to meet deadlines to ditch petrol and diesel engines and switch to electric.

The shift is a headache for sports car makers who worry that the joy of driving will be lost when using quiet electric engines.

The European Union offered combustion engines a lifeline in March when it decided to allow German and Italian car makers to carry on making combustion engines after 2035, as long as they use greener fuels.

While Porsche is aiming for 80pc of its sales to be battery-powered cars by 2030, the 911 will continue to feature a combustion engine that burns a synthetic, greener version of petrol.

Porsche says the “e-fuel” it is making using hydrogen and green energy releases 90pc less CO2 than petrol. It has spent $75m on a stake in a test refinery in Chile. However, the pilot plant makes only 130,000 litres per year, compared to the hundreds of millions of litres of petrol used per day around the globe.

Porsche will electrify its SUV Macan model, then the 718, then the Cayenne, Mr Dums has said.

However, the company warned that supply-chain issues were hampering the production of its only electric vehicle to date.

Problems sourcing parts such as high voltage heaters meant deliveries of its Taycan EV fell 5pc in the first half of the year.

Porsche’s pledge to protect the combustion engine 911 for as long as possible comes amid a change in stance from the government on its promise to ban petrol and diesel cars from 2030.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak this week emphasised the need for a “proportionate and pragmatic” approach to net zero when asked about the goal.

Messages from ministers have been mixed, with Michael Gove on Tuesday saying the ban was “immovable”.

Aston Martin said that any “flexibility” from the UK on its 2030 deadline would be welcomed.

Finance chief Doug Lafferty said: “I think having some flexibility might be a good thing. We’re supportive of anything that enables us to have a little bit more flexibility.”

The government is understood to be considering a so-called “Aston Martin exemption”, which would give small car makers more time to shift to elect

Mr Lafferty’s comments came as Aston Martin announced it had trimmed its losses and was on track to reach its goal of selling £2bn cars a year earlier than planned.

