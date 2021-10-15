U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

Porsche's all-electric Taycan outsells its flagship 911 sports car

Kirsten Korosec
·1 min read

The all-electric Porsche Taycan outsold the German automaker's iconic internal combustion-powered 911 sports car in the first nine months of the year, a milestone for the EV that was introduced in late 2019.

The sales figures released Friday show that Porsche delivered 217,198 vehicles worldwide in the first three quarters, a 13% increase year over year. The results were driven by a nearly threefold increase in Taycan deliveries as well as growth by its popular gas-powered Macan vehicle. Those figures show Porsche recovered from the 5% dip in sales it experienced in the nine-month period between 2019 and 2020.

While the gas-powered Porsche Cayenne led the portfolio with 62,451 vehicles delivered in the first nine months of the year, it actually represents a 2.8% decline from the same time period in 2020. Strong demand for the smaller Macan SUV, which saw a 12% increase in deliveries to 61,944 vehicles, the Taycan and 911 helped fuel Porsche's overall increase.

Porsche delivered 28,640 Taycan vehicles in the January-to-September period, pushing ahead of the company's longtime flagship, the Porsche 911 sports car. Porsche delivered 27,972 of its 911 sports cars, a 10% increase from the same period last year.

Porsche delivered 20,275 Panameras and 15,916 of its 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman vehicles, all of which rose about 1% from last year.

While the bulk of Porsche sales are represented by combustion vehicles, the success of the Taycan could bolster the company's push into EVs. Porsche plans to introduce an all-electric version of the Macan in 2023.

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher after the company reported third-quarter China vehicle sales. The company reported the year-to-date total has reached 457,000 vehicles, up 11% from the year-ago period. The company also reported Lincoln sales in first three quarters exceeded 66,000 units, up 68.7% year-over-year and Ford brand SUV sales up 8.3% year-to-date, with passenger vehicle sales of approximately 165,000 units. “Ford continues to lay the foundation for success in Chin