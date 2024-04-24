Port Canaveral chalks up record month amid growing cruise demand

Port Canaveral saw just under 800,000 cruise passengers move on and off its ships in March as part of a record year that keeps topping expectations.

That set a one-month record for the port with an average of nearly 25,600 people a day around 93 cruise ship calls. March is traditionally one of the strongest months of the year for the port with its spring break traffic.

It also marked the halfway point of the fiscal year that began in October 2023. Six months in, the port has seen 3.9 million passenger movements from 479 ship calls.

“The industry itself is very, very strong right now,” said Port CEO Capt. John Murray at the port commission meeting on Wednesday. “There’s a lot of expansion plans. The companies are starting to reorder ships again after the pandemic.”

That includes more ships from Norwegian Cruise Line, which has been sending its new vessels to Port Canaveral as they debut including next year’s Norwegian Aqua.

“So a lot of great things, a lot of great things, a lot of enthusiasm and I can say that the industry is 110% of what it was prior to the pandemic,” Murray said. “They are back and booming right now. So we’re fortunate to be taking advantage of that here at the port.”

Operating revenue for the year is already at $98 million, which is $3.6 million above budget. It also means the record projection of $187 million in operating revenue through the end of the fiscal year in September is likely to get surpassed as well.

Ship capacity is determined to be at 100% if each stateroom is occupied by two passengers, so ships sailing with families, for instance, will push capacity above 100% and in turn increase revenue for the port from the cruise lines as well as add to an uptick in parking charges.

One of the big drivers has been the addition of a second Oasis-class vessel by Royal Caribbean so that the port hosts two of the largest cruise ships in the world.

Allure of the Seas joined Wonder of the Seas last fall to begin short three- and four-night sailings to the Bahamas, and will continue that until the debut of Royal’s new Utopia of the Seas this summer. Since arriving, it has added more than 650,000 passenger movements to the port’s growing tally.

The port has been home port to 13 ships from Disney Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian and MSC Cruises, and is set to welcome its first ships from both Princess Cruises and Celebrity Cruises this fall.

Right now it has six cruise terminals, but is beginning the work to eventually build a seventh later this decade. During an interview earlier in April at the Seatrade Cruise Global conference in Miami Beach, Murray said the key to growth for the port will be a shift in how the port gives access to each terminal, such as how it plans to operate its seventh terminal.

“It’s going to be multiuser. It’s not going to be a single-use facility. That’s going to be how our concept of operations would be going forward,” Murray said. “The only way you’re going to get good utilization of a terminal is if you can put multiple brands in there and not have it dedicated to just one user.”

That’s how it runs several of its terminals now including Disney Cruise Line at Cruise Terminal 8 and Carnival Cruise Line at its newest terminal, Cruise Terminal 3.

“If they’ve got seven days a week at one terminal and they’re only using three, maybe four days, that’s not high utilization,” Murray said. “Yet, it’s a facility that we’ve got blocked out that we’re not getting any benefit from it for the investment we’ve made.”

He notes Cruise Terminal 10, which gets used by three brands, gets used six days a week.

Murray said with newer and bigger ships on order from all the major lines, the demand is just going to continue to spike for parking space at Florida’s big three ports.

“I think the point now for all of the major brands is finding somewhere to operate,” Murray said. “Because there’s only Miami — we all know how full Miami is; Everglades — it’s got limited capacity or opportunity for growth; and we have more land, but you know, it’s not all going to get committed to the cruise industry.

“So the question is, how do we allow more opportunities for the cruise lines to operate? This is one — get high utilization out of the terminal.”