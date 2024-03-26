Port Canaveral commissioners give CEO Murray high grades on performance review

Port Canaveral commissioners have again given CEO John Murray strong grades in his latest performance evaluation.

Here are details of how Murray was rated by the five Canaveral Port Authority commissioners in 10 performance categories:

How does this year's results compare with the last two years?

Murray's average score was 9.18 this year. That compares with 9.45 last year and 8.94 two years ago. A grade of 9 or 10 signifies "outstanding." A grade of 7 or 8 signifies "exceeds expectations." A grade of 5 or 6 signifies "meets expectations."

Who gave Murray the best score?

That would be Port Authority Secretary/Treasurer Jerry Allender, who gave Murray a perfect score of 10 out of 10 in all 10 categories evaluated.

Allender said Murray "continues to be an outstanding CEO. His stellar performance has made the port No. 1 in all areas, including financial stability."

How were the grade from the other commissioners?

Commissioner Kevin Markey gave Murray seven 10's and three 9's, for an average score of 9.7.

Chair Micah Loyd gave Murray eight 10's and two 8's, for an average score of 9.6.

Commissioner Fritz VanVolkenburgh gave Murray one 10, four 9's and five 8's, for an average score of 8.6.

Vice Chair Wayne Justice gave Murray one 10, three 9's, two 8's, three 7's and one 6, for an average score of 8.0.

What category did Murray receive his top grade in?

Canaveral Port Authority CEO John Murray delivered an upbeat State of the Port presentation to community leaders in November in Cruise Terminal 1.

Incentive plan OK'd for CEO: Port Canaveral CEO to get incentives of $100,000 to $250,000 a year for each year he stays

Regulatory and financial responsibilities, in which he received an average score of 9.6 (three 10's and two 9's from the five commissioners).

What category did Murray receive his lowest grade in?

It was a tie, between community relations and working with commissioners in dealing with unexpected situations, with an average score of 8.8 in both categories.

In his comments as part of the evaluation, Loyd said he "would like to see more community involvement."

Will Murray be getting a raise, based on the performance evaluation?

No. His latest raise took effect in February, based on a new contract that port commissioners approved in December, His salary now is $589,050, up 5% from his previous salary of $561,000.

Murray was hired as port CEO in 2016 at a salary of $335,000. It is up 75.8% since then.

Port Canaveral does not collect property taxes from residents. So the pay of Murray and other port employees comes from profits generated by the port's cruise, cargo and other operations.

What do port commissioners think of the performance rating system?

Some of them have concerns about it.

"Personally, I don't like the form myself," VanVolkenburgh said.

For example, VanVolkenburgh said he believes an 8 or 9 rating "is a very, very, very high level" of performance for a CEO. Yet, by giving Murray 8's and 9's, instead of 10's, in most categories, VanVolkenburgh's overall rating for Murray was the second-lowest of the five commissioners.

"I think John has done a great job," VanVolkenburgh said. "So I'm really happy with the service he's provided."

Loyd said it may be time to revamp the performance evaluation form.

