Port of Coos Bay signs agreement with Port of Kaohsiung

Mar. 27—The Oregon International Port of Coos Bay and the Port of Kaohsiung, Taiwan announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)

on March 14. The cooperation between the Ports of Coos Bay and Kaohsiung underscores the commitment to share best practices, technological advancements, and innovative solutions in the maritime industry.

Oregon and Taiwan have a long-standing history of collaboration, dating back to 1986 when they established a sister state relationship. This partnership has

grown over the years, culminating in the recent passage of House Concurrent Resolution 203 in Oregon's 2024 Legislative Session.

The resolution reaffirms the commitment to cultivating economic, cultural, and educational ties between the two regions.

In 2022, Taiwan emerged as the 8th largest trading partner

of the United States, with trade reaching $135 billion. Trade is central to Oregon's economy, with 1 in 10 jobs in the state being directly or indirectly supported through port activities.

The Ports of Coos Bay and Kaohsiung recognize the potential for further growth and development through this strategic collaboration.

"In a fast-changing world, this partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to advancing port operations and infrastructure development," said Port of Coos Bay CEO, John Burns. "By combining our strengths and knowledge, we aim to create a positive impact on both regions. We want to build a Port of the future in Coos Bay, and cementing this relationship with a forward-thinking partner bolsters our efforts."

The relationship between Oregon and Taiwan has witnessed several notable milestones, including the sister city partnership between Portland and Kaohsiung in 1988. Additionally, the collaboration between the Oregon Wheat Commission and the Taiwan Flour Mills Association in 2022 further solidified ties.

Chief Port Operations Officer Mike Dunning participated in the signing ceremony.