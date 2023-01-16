Port Hawkesbury residents to benefit from improved water supply and distribution infrastructure

PORT HAWKESBURY, NS, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso, the Honourable Allan MacMaster, Deputy Premier of Nova Scotia, and Brenda Chisholm Beaton, Mayor of Port Hawkesbury, announced $3.3 million in joint funding to upgrade the Town's water supply and distribution infrastructure.

The project will provide Port Hawkesbury residents with an upgraded water supply and distribution system by replacing the existing Pitt Street water tower and the MacDonald Street pressure reducing valve vault with a new above ground building and associated equipment. The Town will also upgrade the water treatment plant and water system district metering.

A safer, more efficient and more reliable water distribution system will ensure the Town of Port Hawkesbury remains a modern and desirable place to live.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Our government is pleased to partner with provincial and municipal partners to invest in rural communities across Nova Scotia. Clean drinking water and more efficient water distribution are vital to the success of our province's local development, while also creating good jobs and economic growth for our communities."

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Modern and efficient water infrastructure is key to building healthy communities. This investment will help meet long-term development and water demands for the people of Port Hawkesbury."

The Honourable Allan MacMaster, Deputy Premier of Nova Scotia, on behalf of the Honourable John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"The Town of Port Hawkesbury is very happy to participate in the funding announcement of the Water System Upgrades Project. This funding will enable us to move forward on essential upgrades to our water treatment and distribution system. The provision of clean and safe drinking water to our residents, businesses and our surrounding communities is a basic service that we have enjoyed for more than a century. Constructing major improvements to the utility would not be possible without this support."

Brenda Chisholm Beaton, Mayor of Port Hawkesbury

The Government of Canada is investing $1,320,000 towards the project, while the Government of Nova Scotia is investing $1,100,000 and the Town of Port Hawkesbury is contributing $880,000.

The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Over the past 6 years, Infrastructure Canada has invested more than $135 million towards 104 rural and northern infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

During that period, over $48 billion has been invested in communities across Canada to support world-class, modern public infrastructure, including over $2.6 billion for wastewater infrastructure.

Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

