Port Macquarie NSW Real Estate Record High As Buyers Demand Coastal Properties

Elders Lifestyle Group
·2 min read

Elders Lifestyle Group, a leading real estate agency with several offices in New South Wales, announces record growth for Port Macquarie homeowners. The city has become one of the most desirable places to live in NSW.

Port Macquarie, Australia, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Ideal Property Group real estate services have expanded to 11 NSW offices in the wake of increased demand for urban investments in coastal areas. Among the areas with the highest total sales values in 2021, Port Macquarie was the most desirable regional town in NSW.

More information is available at https://lifestylegroup.eldersrealestate.com.au

Elders Real Estate’s Port Macquarie office’s updated services allow prospective home buyers and sellers to take advantage of the city’s current market boom. Property sales are at their all-time highest in Australia, making it an opportune time to buy or sell.

With many corporations in Australia urging their employees to work at home offices, real estate agents are receiving more and more requests for seaside property. CoreLogic reports that 2021 property sales in Port Macquarie totalled almost $714 million by September, with 887 transactions and a median house value is just over $844,000 by November.

Elders’ Port Macquarie agents can help home buyers, sellers, and renters upgrade from their current homes, downsize for lifestyle reasons or get a change of scene, with assistance at every step of the process. The agents understand that homes mean more than shelter – they mean safety, putting down roots, establishing or augmenting your identity.

Their services also include property value estimates and the most effective marketing strategies including auctions nights where a number of properties go under the hammer in one evening. Their agents also offer advice on how sellers can best present their homes for sale to achieve the highest value. They can advise clients on the best multimedia signboard options from top industry suppliers to emphasise their property’s strengths.

The Port Macquarie branch of Elders Real Estate was established by CEO David Gray in 2017. Since then, it has expanded to encompass 11 offices covering the property market between the Mid North Coast and the Northern Rivers areas. Under David’s guidance, in November 2019 Elders Real Estate was rebranded as Elders Lifestyle Group. David has worked in the real estate industry for 20 years and has sold over $100 million dollars of real estate.

A happy client said: “The Port Macquarie agents are very professional, reliable and friendly. They always communicated efficiently to keep us up to date with the process. I can’t thank them enough for doing a fantastic job guiding us to a good outcome. They had a clear plan and strategy for our home from day one.”

Interested parties can find more details at https://lifestylegroup.eldersrealestate.com.au

Read More About David Gray HERE

Website: https://lifestylegroup.eldersrealestate.com.au

CONTACT: Name: David Gray Organization: Elders Lifestyle Group Address: 62 Clarence Street, Port Macquarie, NSW 2444, Australia Phone: +61-410-546-547


