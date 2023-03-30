U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,050.83
    +23.02 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,859.03
    +141.43 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,013.47
    +87.24 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,768.38
    -3.22 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.37
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,998.00
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0909
    +0.0062 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    -0.0150 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2390
    +0.0077 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6470
    -0.0980 (-0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,082.07
    -311.83 (-1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.03
    -5.21 (-0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,620.43
    +56.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.93
    -100.85 (-0.36%)
     

The Port of Montreal adding capacity to support Ontario economic growth

CNW Group
·2 min read

TORONTO, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The important business relationship linking the Port of Montreal and Ontario companies will continue and strengthen in the years ahead, said Martin Imbleau, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Montreal Port Authority, today in a speech at the Toronto Region Board of Trade Transportation Symposium. The Ontario market, which accounts for about two million containers per year, could increase by 50% by 2035 thanks to manufacturing policies and recent developments in the automotive sector.

Logo du Port de Montréal (CNW Group/Administration portuaire de Montréal)
Logo du Port de Montréal (CNW Group/Administration portuaire de Montréal)

Strategically located on the St. Lawrence-Great Lakes Seaway, the Port of Montreal is a Canadian strategic trade infrastructure notably serving various businesses in Ontario and in the greater Toronto area. Over the next few decades, this ongoing link will be further strengthened thanks to Montreal's port infrastructure development projects.

"The Port of Montreal is the Eastern gateway to the heart of the country. Quebec's logistics ecosystem makes it possible to import and export containerized goods to meet close to 75% of the country's industrial capacity. Recent crises show that capacity is needed. Building capacity to our future terminal will enable us to meet growing demand, providing a seamless and cost-effective solution to meet business needs, specifically to Europe and the Indo-Pacific region," said Martin Imbleau.

Aside from providing a greener solution, the Port of Montreal is also up to 15% more competitive than other gateways.

Martin Imbleau reiterated the importance of developing a more resilient trade infrastructure, given that the factors that caused the supply chain crises that Canada has been experiencing are still present.

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the second largest port in Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal and a Port Centre.

The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity supports 19,000 jobs and generates $2.6 billion in economic benefits annually.

SOURCE Administration portuaire de Montréal

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/30/c7231.html

Recommended Stories

  • Ford in $4.5 billion deal for EV battery materials plant

    The investment is Ford's first in the Southeast Asian country and underscores growing appetite among automakers for raw materials used in producing electric vehicle (EV) batteries, which account for about 40% of a vehicle's sticker price, aiming to cut costs and close the gap on EV market leader Tesla. Indonesia, which has the world's biggest nickel reserves, has been trying to develop downstream industries for the metal, ultimately aiming to produce batteries and electric vehicles. The proposed high-pressure acid leaching (HPAL) plant will be located in Pomalaa in Southeast Sulawesi, where Vale operates a nickel mine.

  • Here are 3 Integrated Majors Leading the Energy Transition Race

    There are abundant opportunities for energy companies with a footprint in oil and gas resources and the renewable energy space. Three such companies are BP, Shell plc (SHEL) and Equinor ASA (EQNR).

  • Shell Splits Up Global Renewable Power Unit in New CEO’s Shakeup

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc is splitting up its global renewable power business as new Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan puts his imprint on the energy giant. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in JapanUS Air Force Plans to End Lockheed Hypersonic Weapon ProgramSawan already reshaped his top

  • Renewable power generation overtook coal in the US last year

    Renewable power generation was greater than coal in the US last year, but it wasn't the largest electricity source.

  • Households face net zero penalty for sticking with gas

    Households are to be penalised if they do not switch away from gas under net zero plans to be unveiled on Thursday.

  • Ford Invests in $4.5 Billion Indonesia Facility to Secure Nickel for EV Batteries

    The auto maker says the factory will help it achieve its goal of producing about two million electric vehicles a year.

  • How a major chemical company is moving into the future while reckoning with a dangerous legacy

    Does the world's tech present—and future—require PFAS?

  • House GOP approves broad bill to 'unleash' American energy

    House Republicans on Thursday approved a sprawling energy package that seeks to undo virtually all of President Joe Biden's agenda to address climate change. Four Democrats joined with all but one Republican to support the bill. Biden has threatened to veto the bill, saying it would replace “pro-consumer policies” adopted in the landmark climate law approved last year “with a thinly veiled license to pollute.'' The bill would roll back Democratic investments in clean energy and ”pad oil and gas company profits,'' the White House said.

  • Shell (SHEL) Faces Dilemma Over Climate Change & Oil Demand

    Shell's (SHEL) CEO, Wael Sawan, faces the dilemma over whether the company should ramp up its oil production or say no to fossil fuels for attaining climate-related goals

  • DeSantis Fights for Everglades As He Neglects Climate Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- One night in mid-February, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took the stage at the Breakers in Palm Beach to brag about how much he’d done for the environment.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverMcKinsey Starts Cutting 1,400 Jobs This Week in Restructuring“Protecting Florida’s natural resources has been a

  • Duke Energy's (DUK) Pisgah Ridge Solar Project Comes Online

    Duke Energy's (DUK) arm, Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, announces the commencement of the Pisgah Ridge Solar project in Texas.

  • Barclays CEO Calls Cutting Emissions ‘Defining’ Issue for Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc Chief Executive Officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan said the shift to a low-carbon economy is one of today’s “defining issues.”Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMcKinsey Starts Eliminating 1,400 Roles This Week in a Rare Round of Job CutsIn his first public remarks since finishing three mon

  • Macron unveils plan to save water amid climate change toll

    SAVINES-LE-LAC, France (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron launched a broad plan on Thursday to ensure that France has sovereignty over its water resources, growing increasingly scarce because of climate change, challenging farmers, drying lakes and leaving some households without water running from their faucets. The water problem is urgent, he said, affirming that climate change will deprive France of 30% to 40% of available water by 2050.

  • Eco-friendly driving and other sustainable lifestyle tips

    How sustainable are your driving habits?

  • EU reaches provisional deal to raise renewable energy target

    European Union countries and negotiators from the EU's parliament reached a provisional deal Thursday to raise the share of renewables in the bloc's energy mix, another step to accelerate its green transition. The European Council, which represents the 27 member nations, said the agreement reached after all-night negotiations would raise the renewable energy target to 42.5% of total consumption by 2030. To meet the EU’s goal of becoming climate neutral by 2050, the EU's executive commission supported a target of 45%.

  • Will Bitcoin keep minting more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here's why Warren Buffett believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • In Case You Haven't Heard: Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back

    The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Can I Retire at 65 with $2.5 Million?

    For most people, it will be little or no problem to retire at age 65 if they have $2.5 million in savings. This amount of capital invested prudently is likely to provide sufficient income for a lifestyle comfortable enough to … Continue reading → The post Is $2.5 Million Enough to Retire at 65? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I am a Starbucks barista who doesn’t qualify for all the wonderful benefits you keep hearing about. We want the ‘different kind of company’ that Howard Schultz promised but failed to deliver

    'The benefits are great on paper, but often don’t exist in reality due to inconsistent scheduling.'

  • Fisher Investments Moves to Texas Over Taxes

    The firm said it was relocating “immediately” from Washington after the state’s supreme court cleared the way for a capital gains tax on individuals.