U.S. markets close in 3 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,321.61
    -72.05 (-1.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,225.22
    -567.54 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,981.22
    -193.43 (-1.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,952.51
    -38.95 (-1.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.21
    -1.58 (-1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.80
    -10.40 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    -0.30 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0781
    -0.0060 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9030
    -0.0140 (-0.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2832
    -0.0202 (-1.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.8940
    +0.5380 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,526.92
    -2,552.35 (-6.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    924.59
    -20.98 (-2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.68
    -106.27 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

The Port of Montreal joins the United Nations Global Compact

·2 min read

MONTREAL, April 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, on Earth Day, the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) is proud to announce that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact, a global initiative focused on developing, implementing and promoting good corporate sustainability practices.

Montreal Port Authority Logo (CNW Group/Montreal Port Authority)
Montreal Port Authority Logo (CNW Group/Montreal Port Authority)

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is a call to companies around the world to address global challenges and build a better world. With more than 15,000 companies in over 160 countries, it is an international movement of responsible enterprises that align their strategies and operations with the principles of sustainability in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, for everyone's benefit.

This announcement is fully in line with the values that have underpinned the strategic vision and management of MPA activities for many decades. As a signatory to the AIVP 2030 Agenda of the Worldwide Network of Port Cities, the Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization and the Montreal Climate Partnership, the MPA has implemented a number of practical actions. It has also forged international partnerships aimed at protecting the environment and biodiversity, reducing its carbon footprint, soundly managing its assets and continuing to integrate harmoniously into the urban fabric.

"As a port authority, the MPA has a fundamental role to play in fostering and supporting corporate social responsibility in its sphere of activity. The principles of the United Nations Global Compact are at the heart of our corporate culture and we are further strengthening our commitment and ambitions for sustainable development with conviction and determination." Martin Imbleau, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Montreal Port Authority

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the second largest port in Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal and a Port Centre.

The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity supports 19,000 jobs and generates $2.6 billion in economic benefits annually.

SOURCE Montreal Port Authority

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/22/c0711.html

Recommended Stories

  • Mwai Kibaki: Kenya's first opposition president dies aged 90

    Mwai Kibaki ended 40 years of one-party rule but his 2007 re-election sparked nationwide violence.

  • Kenya's Mwai Kibaki: The hope and disappointment

    Ex-Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki is remembered for ending the stranglehold of the former ruling party.

  • Fla. Department of Education releases examples of problematic textbooks

    The Florida Department of Education (FDOE) released examples of what it called "problematic elements" in instructional materials. The examples were released after the department was asked for examples of recently reject math textbooks, however, the examples don't reflect those rejected books. https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/state/fla-department-of-education-releases-examples-of-problematic-textbooks

  • 3 Signs This Necessity Real Estate Business Will Start Its Rebound in 2022

    Senior housing REITs are still struggling, but 2022 could be an important turning point for this necessity business.

  • Why Uranium Stocks Melted Today

    There seemed to be no fresh news catalyst to explain the meltdown in uranium stocks, and they evidently rode the broad-based sell-off in commodity stocks Thursday. Chances are, uranium stocks would have fared much better otherwise given the latest updates coming from the industry. Among the factors that typically affect uranium stocks, prominent ones include uranium prices, fossil fuel prices, and developments in the nuclear energy industry.

  • Over 100,000 civilians still in Mariupol - mayor

    SHOWS: STORY: Boichenko also estimated as many as 1,000 civilians may be sheltering in the Azovstal steelworks, where the remainder of Ukrainian troops in Mariupol are holed up and resisting the Russian siege.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said as many as 120,000 civilians are blocked from leaving.Boichenko said a small convoy of buses had evacuated people from Mariupol on Wednesday (April 20) and was now headed for the city of Zaporhizhia which is under Ukrainian control.Mariupol, once home to 400,000 people, has seen not only the most intense battle of the war but also its worst humanitarian catastrophe, with hundreds of thousands of civilians cut off for nearly two months under Russian siege and bombardment.Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in Mariupol on Thursday, declaring the port "liberated", despite leaving hundreds of defenders still holed up inside the giant Azovstal steelworks.

  • Audio: McCarthy said he would urge Trump to resign

    House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told fellow GOP lawmakers shortly after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection that he would urge then-President Donald Trump to resign, according to audio posted Thursday night by The New York Times and aired on Rachel Maddow's MSNBC show. In the recording of a Jan. 10 House Republican Leadership call, McCarthy is heard discussing the Democratic effort to remove Trump from office and saying he would tell Trump, “I think it will pass and it would be my recommendation he should resign." It’s unclear whether McCarthy, who is in line to become House speaker if Republicans gain control during the fall midterm elections, followed through on his thinking or was merely spit-balling ideas shared privately with his colleagues in the aftermath of the deadly Capitol assault.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Crashed on Thursday

    Hydrogen fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is taking investors on a wild ride this week. On Tuesday, the maker of fuel cells for forklifts announced a deal to supply its marquee customer, Walmart (NYSE: WMT), with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day. On Wednesday, however, Plug Power quickly began giving back those gains, ending the session down 5%.

  • Scientists found evidence of an earthquake so big, it drove humans away for 1,000 years

    A group of archaeologists has found evidence of the largest megaquake in human history. A new study featured in Science Advances says that the newly discovered Chile megaquake took place around 3,800 years ago. The quake was so terrible that it led to the abandonment of nearby coastlines for almost 1,000 years. This Chile megaquake … The post Scientists found evidence of an earthquake so big, it drove humans away for 1,000 years appeared first on BGR.

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Dropped 8.7% on Wednesday

    Shares of solar microinverter company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell as much as 9.7% today as the solar industry overall cratered. There wasn't significant news out about Enphase or any major solar energy company today, which makes the move a little mysterious.

  • Mom is horrified to discover why her filtered water has such a sweet aftertaste: ‘I’m a bad mom’

    Despite washing her bottle thoroughly, and using a Brita filter, her water was mysteriously sweet and delicious — then she discovered the shocking reason why.

  • We must ‘accelerate’ on climate, equality: Salesforce Chief Impact Officer

    Salesforce released its 2022 Stakeholder Impact Report on Wednesday, and, for Chief Impact Officer Suzanne DiBianca, the need to hasten the company’s (and society’s) climate change responses is top-of-mind.

  • Man spent 47 minutes reeling in rare fish — then released it, Missouri officials say

    His tackle wrapped around the tail of the state-endangered fish, officials say.

  • Andrea Ruotolo Is on a Mission to Make Manufacturers More Sustainable

    MILWAUKEE, April 21, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Andrea Ruotolo’s passion for Earth Day and what the annual observance represents goes beyond her new role as Rockwell Automation’s (NYSE: ROK) Global Head of...

  • Winners and losers in the ESG-investing push: Garbage companies, utilities and convenience stores

    Investors already know the obvious industries set to rise and fall with renewable energy. Global investment in oil and gas is expected to grow only 2% a year in the coming decade — though there will be a short-term burst due to the Ukraine conflict — then stagnate or plunge, according to proprietary L.E.K. research. This presents a major opportunity for waste management, which is moving from its past as simple garbage hauling to becoming a full-service sustainability partner.

  • Apple could be forced to change iPhone charging cable after latest EU vote

    New plug intended to cut down waste – but Apple has argued that it would instead caused problems for millions of iPhone users

  • April 21 morning storm update: Rain and snow

    Here's an update on the stormy conditions in Northern California Thursday from our 6 a.m. newscast.

  • Baker Hughes Acquires Mosaic Materials to Advance Next-Generation Carbon Dioxide Capture Technology

    HOUSTON and LONDON, April 21, 2022 /3BL Media/ – Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, has acquired Mosaic Materials Inc. to further develop and scale its next-generation capture technology f...

  • Air Canada Celebrates Earth Day by Dedicating Sustainable Aviation Fuel to Four Flights Through Its Leave Less Travel Program

    Air Canada announced today that it will dedicate Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to four commercial flights departing from San Francisco to its major hubs in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Montreal.

  • Shipping Stocks Are Exploding Amid A Commodity Supercycle

    Runaway inflation and supply chain disruptions have pushed commodities higher and higher, and now commodity shipping stocks are exploding, as well