Port Panama City is expanding again with help from federal, state grants

With assistance from big federal and state grants, Port Panama City is expanding its East Terminal and looking to grow its already booming business.

Last year, the port secured an $11.25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration to help finance Phase 2 of the port's East Terminal expansion. That money will be paired with a $12 million match from the Florida Department of Transportation. The Panama City Port Authority (an agency of the city of Panama City) will come up with the remainder needed to finance the $28.7 million project.

The Port Panama City East Terminal photographed Thursday, March 21, 2024.

"The project includes final design and construction of a 200,000-square-foot warehouse, along with an associated rail spur extension and terminal roadway improvements to serve the warehouse," according to a federal fact sheet.

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2025 and last until early 2027. The work won't interfere with the port's ongoing activity, port Executive Director Alex King said.

Port Panama City.

King noted that port infrastructure takes a long time to plan, permit and build. With that in mind, Port Panama City has five- and 10-year plans to help guide growth.

Phase 1 of the East Terminal opened in 2020 with big cargo ships in mind. "Ships aren't getting any smaller," King noted, and the port is planning accordingly to remain competitive with other Gulf and East Coast ports.

The Phase 2 structure will provide the port with 200,000 more square feet of on-dock warehousing, and it will be an additional 4 feet above dock height — protection against storms and sea level rise. In all, the East Terminal will have 460,000 square feet of modern on-port warehousing. (The port's west area has smaller warehouse space.)

Worker Chris Kelley makes his way around the Port Panama City East Terminal on Monday. The warehouse holds stacks of lumber that has come in on ships and is waiting for trucks to pick up at the facility.

The port handles a variety of cargo types, including wood pellets, copper bundles, linerboard, containers, wood pulp, stone, lumber, molasses, steel and project cargo (such as special drilling equipment.)

In fiscal year 2023, which ended Sept. 30, the port handled 2.037 million tons of cargo and recorded $18.87 million in revenue (the audit process is still ongoing.) The year prior it handled 2.023 million tons and had $18.99 million in revenue.

The federal money for the Phase 2 expansion is part of the Biden administration's $653 million, 41-project Port Infrastructure Development Program.

"This funding will help grow capacity and increase efficiency at coastal seaports, Great Lakes ports, and inland river ports," the federal DOT noted in a news release. It further noted that "a significant portion of domestic and international U.S. commerce by weight (over 2.3 billion short tons) moves by water."

In addition to all this work, the port currently is permitting for a berth extension and working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to extend the east channel turning basin.

King said the work, altogether, is made possible by a visionary board of directors with support from customers, regulatory agencies and the community.

"It's all about partnerships," King said.

Worker Chris Kelley makes his way around the Port Panama City East Terminal on Monday.

Port Panama City, One Seaport Drive, Panama City, has 52 employees and "is both a landlord and an operating port," as its website notes. It is administered by the Port Authority, which is an agency of the city. The Port Authority's five-member board is appointed by the Panama City Commission for four–year terms.

