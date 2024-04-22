Port welcomes manufacturing support center

Apr. 22—A recently opened Advanced Manufacturing Center at the Tulsa Port of Catoosa, funded in part through Rogers County ARPA funds, will help small- and medium-sized companies adopt new technologies.

The $1.5 million investment included $975,000 in Rogers County American Rescue Plan Act funds. Other investors/partners are Tulsa Ports and the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance and NIST-MEP. NIST-MEP is the Manufacturing Extension Partnership, a federal program within each state which is represented by OMA.

Joe Epperley, OMA communications director, said in conjunction with the opening OMA completed and released a needs assessment for manufacturers in Rogers County. The needs assessment confirmed the importance of the concepts behind the demonstration lab.

The new Advanced Manufacturing Center is designed to help position the area as a hub for high-tech manufacturing. Tulsa Ports is supporting the initiative and assisted in adapting the demonstration space.

State Rep. Terry O'Donnell, R-Catoosa, said he was "thrilled" with the news of the training and development center.

"This is great news for existing Oklahoma companies interested in embracing advanced technologies, and it will help us attract new job creators to our area," O'Donnell said.

This will help manufacturers solve problems and secure growth as they work to transform their operations, he said.

"With our central location at the crossroads of Interstates 35, 40 and 44, and our system of inland waterway ports, rail lines and airports, along with our rich farmland and other booming industries from oil and gas, aerospace and engineering, agriculture, food production and more, our state is an ideal location for manufacturing," O'Donnell said.

He noted the Tulsa Port of Catoosa and OMA have worked together to secure more manufacturing to the area.

The 1,375-square-foot demonstration lab, provided by OMA, is designed to showcase cutting-edge technologies and process improvements, while helping manufacturers engage a more capable workforce. Demonstrations will center on applications involving collaborative robots, welding and industrial robots, 3D printing, dimensional measurement and other high-tech automated systems.

A key factor behind the center's creation was the desire to give manufacturers access to advanced technology that is economical to adopt in their shops, said OMA President Dave Rowland.

OMA's Technical Services Group, manufacturing specialists and applications engineers with expertise in integrating advanced production technologies, will oversee the center.

Story continues

"Emerging technologies are driving modern manufacturing by lowering production costs, increasing productivity and quality, while boosting the creation of new innovative products," Rowland said. "Integration of automation, especially among rural and smaller firms, is essential to keeping Oklahoma manufacturers competitive."

Tulsa Ports Executive Director David Yarbrough agreed.

"We're fortunate to have this cutting-edge resource available to manufacturers who want to take the next step for their companies and products," Yarbrough said. "By embracing these advancements in technology, Oklahoma manufacturing companies can position themselves at the forefront of industry evolution and ensure they remain agile in an ever-changing market."

O'Donnell cited statistics from the National Association of Manufacturers that show manufacturing adds significantly to the state's economy — more than $18.6 billion in value in 2022.

"Thousands of manufacturers have found success operating in Oklahoma, and they add mightily to our state's economy. They generate jobs and improve our quality of life in many areas, including in rural Oklahoma," O'Donnell said.

NAM reports workers within the manufacturing sector earn an average compensation of $82,601 annually.

The OMA team set up two specific demonstration areas. One focuses on product design and reverse engineering of existing products, while another focuses on shop floor automation and real-world production.

"The center is unique; there's nothing else like it in the state," Rajesh Krishnamurthy, OMA's Director of Technical Services, said. "Every workstation is tailored to address the most common questions we get from manufacturers and educate them on the latest advancements."

In addition to offering demonstrations to manufacturers, the AMC staff will serve as an education and workforce resource for employers and schools.

The Rogers County Board of County Commissioners approved the nearly $1 million investment in the OMA site. These monies were a portion of the $7.3 million in federally-provided American Rescue Plan Act funds awarded to the county to boost recovery from issues exacerbated by the pandemic.

To learn how ARPA funds have impacted area agencies and nonprofits visit https://www.claremoreprogress.com/news/county_government/rogers-county-approve-nearly-7-3-million-in-arpa-funds/article_4f8a24c6-3f44-11ed-b680-83ca67feae7f.html.