Port of Wilmington ship traffic 'close to double' after Baltimore bridge collapse

Less than 40 seconds.

That's how long it took Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge to collapse after it was struck by a 984-foot cargo vessel early in the morning on March 26.

That tragic collapse caused the likely deaths of six people, and left as much as 4,000 tons of dangerous bridge debris blocking one of the busiest auto ports in the country.

But while the damage was swift, the recovery will be long.

Cargo ship traffic is being diverted to nearby ports, including the Port of Wilmington, while the cleanup effort gets underway.

Delaware residents can expect to see more ships coming to the Port of Wilmington.

Here's what we know so far.

Port Wilmington ship traffic has nearly doubled after the early days of the bridge collapse

The Chiquita Passion cargo ship at the Port of Wilmington Thursday, May 20, 2021.

The Port of Wilmington is already seeing "close to double" the expected number of ships in the early days of the Baltimore port closure, said Bayard Hogans, Mid-Atlantic president of Port of Wilmington operator Enstructure.

"This horrible tragedy has really affected the maritime community," Hogans said. "And being really the closest gateway to Baltimore, we have a customer base ... that immediately reached out to us, and we've been working with them to support their supply chain needs here in Wilmington."

The Wilmington port is likely the destination that offers the least disruption to ships that had previously been bound for Baltimore, Hogans said — both because of the maritime proximity of the two ports, and Wilmington's nearby location on the same Mid-Atlantic train and trucking corridors.

The port of Wilmington already handles auto and forestry products, he said, and so those are the industries where Wilmington has seen additional vessels already diverting to the port.

As early as the morning of Tuesday, March 26, Hogans said, his company had already begun to receive calls about ships looking to divert from Baltimore or the Chesapeake Bay.

At least seven or eight vessels diverted toward Wilmington, or began the process of doing so, by Friday afternoon, Hogans said.

Increases in truck or train traffic from the Wilmington port would likely be more "incremental," Hogans said. But this disruption is still in its infancy, Hogans said, and so effects remain difficult to quantify and to predict.

Crisis will be the first big test for new Wilmington port operator

A cargo ship is docked at the Port of Wilmington Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

The increased ship traffic to the Port of Wilmington will be an early test for Massachusetts-based Enstructure, which took over as the port's operator in July 2023, after a tumultuous tenure for the Wilmington port under Emirati-owned Gulftainer.

Unpredictability and disruption is part of the shipping industry, said Hogans, whether due to weather or worldwide pandemics. And so the port was already equipped to call on more workers, and bring in equipment to handle the additional ship traffic.

"Understanding the ebbs and flows of cargo is being able to ramp up and down to handle them is part of being in this business," Hogans said. Enstructure operates 21 terminals along major population hubs along the East Coast, Gulf Coast and inland rivers.

Hogans said this affords the port's operator the necessary of "people, equipment, and resources" in order to respond to such a large-scale event.

The International Longshoreman's Association workforce has also long been accustomed to responding to sudden drops and increases in demand, Hogans said.

"Our ILA workforce is used to ramping up for these types of events," he said. "And people are just working more hours."

