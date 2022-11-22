Port Wine Market Size to grow by USD 157.04 Million by 2026, Market Analysis Segmented by Distribution Channel and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Port wine market research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The port wine market is projected to grow by USD 157.04 million from 2021 to 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.13% during the forecast period -Request a Free Sample Report of the Port Wine Market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Port Wine Market 2022-2026

Port Wine Market: Vendor Offerings

The global port wine market is subjected to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. The changing consumer consumption pattern may affect vendor performance in the global port wine market. The market is fragmented because of the presence of several international and domestic players in the global port wine market. Vendors compete based on several factors such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. The high initial investment required for land is a significant barrier to entry for new market participants.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Calabria Family Wines, Davy and Co. Ltd., DOWS Port, Fonseca Port Wine, Mazurans Vineyards Ltd., Precept Wine, Quinta do Crasto SA, SOGEVINUS FINE WINES SA, Sogrape SGPS SA, Sula Vineyards, Symington Family Estates Vinhos S.A., THE FLADGATE PARTNERSHIP, Van Zellers and Co., Vinbros and Co., Vinimark Trading Pty Ltd., and Vinoquel Vinhos Oscar Quevedo Lda.

Calabria Family Wines: The company offers port wine products such as Francesco Show Reserve Grand Tawny.

Davy and Co. Ltd.: The company offers port wine products such as the finest reserve port, Graham's white port, and vintage port.

Quinta do Crasto SA: The company offers port wine products Colheita port, Vintage port, and late bottled vintage port.

Symington Family Estates Vinhos S.A.: The company offers port wine products such as Graham's port, Dows pot, and Warres post.

THE FLADGATE PARTNERSHIP: The company offers port wine products under the subsidiary Grahams port.

Port Wine Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Distribution Channel

By Geography

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global port wine industry by value?

What will be the size of the global port wine industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global port wine industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global port wine market?

Port Wine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.13% Market growth 2022-2026 $157.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.7 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Australia, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Calabria Family Wines, Davy and Co. Ltd., DOWS Port, Fonseca Port Wine, Mazurans Vineyards Ltd., Precept Wine, Quinta do Crasto SA, Ramos Pinto, SOGEVINUS FINE WINES SA, Sogrape SGPS SA, Sula Vineyards, Symington Family Estates Vinhos S.A., Taylors Port, THE FLADGATE PARTNERSHIP, The Great Wine Co., Van Zellers and Co., Vinbros and Co., Vinimark Trading Pty Ltd., and Vinoquel Vinhos Oscar Quevedo Lda Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

from other alcoholic beverages: Growing popularity of other alcoholic beverages such as vodka, rum, tequila, and whiskey in different regions is a challenge for the market. For instance, in the US and European countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, and Sweden, the demand for other alcoholic beverages such as vodka, rum, and tequila has witnessed an increase, which will hamper the market for beer.

income

