Portable Air Compressors Market Size to Grow by USD 2.01 Bn| 52% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market outlook report, the Portable Air Compressors Market share will witness a YOY growth of 2.81% in 2022 at a CAGR of 3.51% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (manufacturing, construction and mining, energy, healthcare, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the main drivers of the portable air compressors market is the reduction in energy consumption and maintenance costs.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Portable Air Compressors Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Insights

Portable Air Compressors Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Atlas Copco AB

BAC Compressors

BAUER COMPRESSORS INC.

Doosan Portable Power Co.

Draper Tools Ltd.

Elgi Equipments Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hubei Teweite Power Technology Co. Ltd.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE

Kaishan Compressor USA

MAT Holdings Inc.

Metabowerke GmbH

Mi T M Corp.

Remeza JSC

Rolair systems

Satnam Pumps and Electricals

Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

Sumake Industrial Co. Ltd.

Universal Air and Gas Products Corp.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 52 percent of market growth. In APAC, China and India are the most important markets for portable air compressors. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the forecast period, technological advancements will aid the expansion of the portable air compressors market in APAC.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Portable Air Compressors Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The manufacturing segment's share of the portable air compressors market would expand significantly. Due to continuous technological advancements and increasing automation at every stage of the production line, the manufacturing industry is likely to increase during the projection period. The demand for electric cars (EVs) in the automotive industry is a trend that is predicted to continue in the near future.

As a result, a number of automakers are developing manufacturing facilities to produce these vehicles. These factors are expected to boost the adoption of the gear and tools needed to manufacture electric vehicles, propelling the portable air compressor market over the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the portable air compressors market is the reduction in energy consumption and maintenance costs. One of the important portable air compressors industry trends that are driving the market growth is the transition to Tier 4 engine technology. However, one of the factors impeding the portable air compressors market's growth is global oil and gas price uncertainty.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Portable Air Compressors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.51% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.81 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Atlas Copco AB, BAC Compressors, BAUER COMPRESSORS INC., Doosan Portable Power Co., Draper Tools Ltd., Elgi Equipments Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hubei Teweite Power Technology Co. Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE, Kaishan Compressor USA, MAT Holdings Inc., Metabowerke GmbH, Mi T M Corp., Remeza JSC, Rolair systems, Satnam Pumps and Electricals, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Sumake Industrial Co. Ltd., and Universal Air and Gas Products Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Construction and mining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Energy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Atlas Copco AB

10.4 BAUER COMPRESSORS INC.

10.5 Doosan Portable Power Co.

10.6 Elgi Equipments Ltd.

10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

10.8 Ingersoll Rand Inc.

10.9 KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE

10.10 MAT Holdings Inc.

10.11 Metabowerke GmbH

10.12 Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

