Portable Air Purifier Market Size to grow by USD 5.84 billion with 35% of the Contribution from APAC - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Portable Air Purifier Market Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the portable air purifier market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 5.84 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. Technavio categorizes the global portable air purifier market as a part of the global household appliances market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the portable air purifier market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Portable Air Purifier Market Research Report is now Available at Technavio
Portable Air Purifier Market Research Report is now Available at Technavio

 For more insights on the scope and value chain analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: One of the key factors driving the global portable air purifier industry growth is the incorporation of advanced technologies in air purifiers. The availability of air purifiers for outdoor environments is expanding due to the rising popularity of small, portable air purifiers that are about the size of a travel mug. The creation of portable air purifiers with displays for temperature, humidity, and air quality is anticipated to help the market expand. In August 2020, LG Electronics unveiled the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier, which provides both indoor and outdoor clean and fresh air.

  • Market Challenge: One of the key challenges to the global portable air purifier industry growth is the presence of counterfeit products, especially in developing regions. The demand for counterfeit products is increasing owing to their low cost, as they are made of low-quality raw materials and have less durability. the availability of counterfeit products adversely affects the sales and pricing strategies of market vendors by diluting their market shares and damaging their reputation. Advertising and promotional campaigns help key vendors retain and attract customers and ensure their loyalty toward brands. However, such promotional activities are expensive and reduce the profit margins of vendors. Thus, the presence of counterfeit products may limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key market dynamics, View Report Sample PDF

Key Market Dynamics

The portable air purifier market report is segmented by Application (Residential and Commercial) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • Regional Opportunities: 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for portable air purifiers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Middle East and Africa. The increased introduction of global brands and products in the market, the rising adoption of premium and technologically advanced air purifiers, the growing knowledge and awareness about air purifiers and their benefits, and the development of the commercial sector will facilitate the portable air purifier market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

  • Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The portable air purifier market share growth in the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the supportive government regulations for effective air pollution monitoring and control, the growing popularity of smart homes, increasing public-private funding for effective air pollution monitoring, rising levels of air pollution worldwide, and increasing public awareness about the health and environmental consequences of air pollution.

Request for a FREE Sample Report for segment-wise contribution and regional opportunities

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Related Reports:

Smart Air Purifier Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Air Purifier Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Robotic Air Purifier Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Residential Air Purifier Market in US Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Residential Portable Air Purifier Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2020-2024

Portable Air Purifier Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.27%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 5.84 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.45

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Airfree Produtos Electronicos SA, Austin Air Systems Ltd., Blue Star Ltd., Coway Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Dyson Ltd., Guardian Technologies LLC, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Panasonic Corp., Real Spirit USA Inc., Sharp Corp., Unilever PLC, Vesync Co. Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Application

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portable-air-purifier-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-5-84-billion-with-35-of-the-contribution-from-apac---17-000-technavio-reports-301612572.html

SOURCE Technavio

