Portable Analytical Instrument Market to Grow by USD 2.52 billion, Agilent Technologies Inc. and Bruker Corp. Among Key Vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The portable analytical instrument market is driven by the rise in demand for generic drugs. However, factors such as design challenges in the miniaturization of handheld devices may challenge the growth of the market.
The portable analytical instrument market size is expected to grow by USD 2.52 bn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
To get an up-to-date analysis of the market and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report.
Portable Analytical Instrument Market 2021-2025:Scope
The portable analytical instrument market report covers the following areas:
Portable Analytical Instrument Market 2021-2025:Vendor Analysis
The portable analytical instrument market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. Agilent Technologies Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., JASCO International Co. Ltd., Metrohm AG, Shimadzu Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:
Agilent Technologies Inc. - The company offers portable analytical instruments such as 4300 Handheld FTIR and others.
Bruker Corp. - The company offers portable analytical instruments through its wide range of portable XRF spectrometers.
Danaher Corp. - The company offers a wide range of portable analytical instruments through its subsidiary, Hach Co.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - The company offers a portable analytical instrument named cobas h 232 POC system.
HORIBA Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of portable analytical instruments under the brand name LAQUA.
Portable Analytical Instrument Market 2021-2025:Segmentation
Technology
Product
End-user
Geography
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
Portable Analytical Instrument Market 2021-2025:Revenue-generating Technology Segments
The spectroscopic analysis segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising use of spectroscopy systems in food and beverage testing and pharmaceutical and biotechnology testing applications. Moreover, the demand for analytical testing of pharmaceutical products and processed food has increased due to safety and quality considerations by government organizations such as the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).
Portable Analytical Instrument Market 2021-2025:Regional Analysis
APAC will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as increasing mergers and acquisitions and new investments. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries in the portable analytical instruments market in APAC.
Portable Analytical Instrument Market 2021-2025:Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist portable analytical instrument market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the portable analytical instrument market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the portable analytical instrument market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of portable analytical instrument market vendors
Related Reports
Healthcare Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Multimodal Imaging Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Portable Analytical Instrument Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.70%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 2.52 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.21
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Agilent Technologies Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., JASCO International Co. Ltd., Metrohm AG, Shimadzu Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Health Care Market Reports
Table Of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Spectrometers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Gas and TOC analyzers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Thermal analyzers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Technology
Market segments
Comparison by Technology
Spectroscopic analysis - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Elemental analysis - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Technology
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Food and beverage companies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Environmental testing organizations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Agilent Technologies Inc.
Bruker Corp.
Danaher Corp.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
HORIBA Ltd.
JASCO International Co. Ltd.
Metrohm AG
Shimadzu Corp.
Teledyne Technologies Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/portable-analytical-instrumentmarket
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portable-analytical-instrument-market-to-grow-by-usd-2-52-billion-agilent-technologies-inc-and-bruker-corp-among-key-vendors---technavio-301607620.html
SOURCE Technavio