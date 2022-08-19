Portable Analytical Instrument Market to Grow by USD 2.52 billion, Agilent Technologies Inc. and Bruker Corp. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The portable analytical instrument market is driven by the rise in demand for generic drugs. However, factors such as design challenges in the miniaturization of handheld devices may challenge the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Portable Analytical Instrument Market by Technology, Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The portable analytical instrument market size is expected to grow by USD 2.52 bn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Portable Analytical Instrument Market 2021-2025:Scope

The portable analytical instrument market report covers the following areas:

Portable Analytical Instrument Market 2021-2025:Vendor Analysis

The portable analytical instrument market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. Agilent Technologies Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., JASCO International Co. Ltd., Metrohm AG, Shimadzu Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

Agilent Technologies Inc. - The company offers portable analytical instruments such as 4300 Handheld FTIR and others.

Bruker Corp. - The company offers portable analytical instruments through its wide range of portable XRF spectrometers.

Danaher Corp. - The company offers a wide range of portable analytical instruments through its subsidiary, Hach Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - The company offers a portable analytical instrument named cobas h 232 POC system.

HORIBA Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of portable analytical instruments under the brand name LAQUA.

Portable Analytical Instrument Market 2021-2025:Segmentation

Technology

Product

End-user

Geography

Portable Analytical Instrument Market 2021-2025:Revenue-generating Technology Segments

The spectroscopic analysis segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising use of spectroscopy systems in food and beverage testing and pharmaceutical and biotechnology testing applications. Moreover, the demand for analytical testing of pharmaceutical products and processed food has increased due to safety and quality considerations by government organizations such as the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

Portable Analytical Instrument Market 2021-2025:Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as increasing mergers and acquisitions and new investments. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries in the portable analytical instruments market in APAC.

Portable Analytical Instrument Market 2021-2025:Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist portable analytical instrument market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the portable analytical instrument market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the portable analytical instrument market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of portable analytical instrument market vendors

Portable Analytical Instrument Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.70% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.21 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., JASCO International Co. Ltd., Metrohm AG, Shimadzu Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

