U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,790.93
    +112.50 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,316.32
    +825.43 (+2.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,176.41
    +360.97 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.77
    +66.90 (+3.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.47
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.20
    +2.70 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.07
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9990
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    -0.0340 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1449
    -0.0025 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9500
    -0.2490 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,339.44
    +716.29 (+3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.91
    +15.47 (+3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.46
    +177.70 (+2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Portable Cash Counting Machine Market Size to Grow by USD 75.26 Million, Innovation in Technology And Product Features to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Portable Cash Counting Machine Market by Product (countertop cash counting machine and mini-portable cash counting machine), End-user (BFSI, Retail, Casinos, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the battery-operated lights market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 75.26 mn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Portable Cash Counting Machine Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Portable Cash Counting Machine Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

  • One of the key factors driving growth in the portable cash counting machine market is the innovation in technology and product features.

  • Vendors in the market are offering cash counting machines that incorporate advanced technology that generates a beep to notify problems related to their operation.

  • Godrej.com offers the Godrej Fitness Sorter, an intelligent banknote counting machine that uses image processing technology for the recognition of banknotes and to differentiate various denominations.

  • The Godrej Fitness Sorter has been developed with a reject pocket feature, which automatically diverts the suspected, unrecognized, and strange notes to the reject pocket, thus assuring continuous operation. Such innovations in technology and product features are driving the global portable cash counting machine market.

Market Challenges

  • The increasing penetration of smartphones and the internet will be a major challenge for the portable cash counting machine market during the forecast period.

  • The increased penetration of smartphones and the Internet enables the easy online transaction of money, which is hindering the adoption of portable cash counting machines.

  • Advances in telecom technology, such as 5G and LTE, and the increased use of mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, have shifted the mainstream functions of banking.

  • Operations such as bill payments, transactions, and utility payments, have shifted to online forums like Internet banking or mobile banking. Internet banking remains the preferred method of banking among adults in most countries. Therefore, these factors are negatively impacting the sales of portable cash counting machines.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, View our PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

The portable cash counting machine market report is segmented by Product (countertop cash counting machine and mini-portable cash counting machine), End-user (BFSI, Retail, Casinos, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Europe will be the leading region with 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany is the key market for portable cash counting machines in Europe.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

The portable cash counting machine market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, weight, and brand loyalty to compete in the market. The market is highly Therefore, vendors are focusing on providing fast and timely services to customers. The intense competition, rapid advances in banknote printing technology, such as polymer-based banknotes, and changes in consumer preferences pose significant risks for vendors. To survive and stay competitive in the market, it is essential for vendors to expand geographically and distinguish their products through clear and unique value propositions.

Some Companies Mentioned

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to access exclusive information

Related Reports:

Portable Cash Counting Machine Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%

Market growth 2022-2026

$75.26 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.19

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Arihant Maxsell Technologies Pvt. Ltd., BellCon ApS, Billcon Corp., Cennox Inc., Crane Co., Dolphin Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Elcon Security Systems, Giesecke and Devrient GmbH, Glory Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., GRGBanking, Guangdong Baijia Baiter Co. Ltd., Julong Co. Ltd., Kisan Electronics Co. Ltd., Ktron Systems, Kusam Electrical Industries Ltd., Laurel Bank Machines Co. Ltd., Microtech Automation, Royal Sovereign International Inc., Swaggers Technologies, and TVS Electronics Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Countertop cash counting machine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Mini-portable cash counting machine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Casinos - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Arihant Maxsell Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • 11.4 Billcon Corp.

  • 11.5 Crane Co.

  • 11.6 Giesecke and Devrient GmbH

  • 11.7 Glory Ltd.

  • 11.8 Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • 11.9 GRGBanking

  • 11.10 Kisan Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 11.11 Laurel Bank Machines Co. Ltd.

  • 11.12 Royal Sovereign International Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Portable Cash Counting Machine Market 2022-2026
Global Portable Cash Counting Machine Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portable-cash-counting-machine-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-75-26-million-innovation-in-technology-and-product-features-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301639172.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Micron chooses New York for $100B factory instead of Central Texas

    Lockhart, south of Austin, had been a finalist for this massive semiconductor factory. Micron said Oct. 4 it will invest up to $100 billion to build the fabrication facility in Central New York, with the help of $5.5 billion in incentives.

  • Brazil Has So Much Fertilizer That Cargo Is Being Rerouted

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer firms are starting to see farmers in one of the world’s biggest food suppliers pushing back on high prices for crop nutrients.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapBrazil has so mu

  • Ford stock rises on Q3 car sales, EV deliveries

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in shares for Ford.

  • Over 50% of CEOs say they’re considering cutting jobs over the next 6 months — and remote workers may be the first go to

    Microsoft researchers recently warned of 'productivity paranoia' among managers about their hybrid workforce.

  • Many young people shouldn’t save for retirement, says research based on a Nobel Prize–winning theory

    New research based on the life-cycle model says that people should strive for a consistent standard of living through their lives.

  • U.S. oil groups urge Biden to take fuel export ban off table -letter

    (Reuters) -The largest U.S. oil trade groups said on Tuesday that they have "significant concerns" that the Biden administration is considering limiting fuel exports to lower consumer prices and urged top officials to take the option off the table, according to a letter seen by Reuters. The joint letter from the American Petroleum Institute and the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufactures to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm represents the latest volley in a clash between the oil industry and the Biden administration over high energy prices. President Joe Biden has made battling an energy-led surge in consumer prices a top priority and has repeatedly chided oil companies for earning bumper profits at a time of record gasoline prices.

  • T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Alcoa Urges LME Not to Accept Russian Metal to Avert ‘Crisis’

    (Bloomberg) -- Alcoa Corp., the largest US aluminum producer, told the London Metal Exchange that Russian metal shouldn’t be traded on the benchmark industrial metals bourse, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts

  • The Bull Case for Intel: TSMC's Crazy Pricing Power

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) sells hundreds of millions of devices each year. For those supplying parts or services necessary to get those devices into consumers' hands, winning Apple's business is a huge deal. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) may be the only Apple supplier where the script is flipped.

  • Why California is paying nearly 70% more for gasoline at the pump than the rest of the country

    California has pretty much always paid much more than the nation for gasoline at the pump, in part due to higher taxes and a more expensive blend of fuel, but an average price that's nearly 70% more than just about everyone else in the U.S. is a bit extreme.

  • Don't Start Saving For Retirement Until Middle Age, New Study Says

    Per most experts, there's one seemingly unquestionable pillar of personal finance advice: start saving for retirement as early as possible. But not so fast. According to new research published in The Journal of Retirement - an academic journal focused on … Continue reading → The post Don't Start Saving For Retirement Until Middle Age, New Study Says appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 9 Smart Part-Time Jobs for Retirees

    Retired people need to stay busy and it never hurts to make extra cash, especially when you're on a fixed income. If you're thinking of working while retired, let's go over some of the best part-time jobs for retirees. Here are … Continue reading → The post 9 Best Part-Time Jobs for Retirees appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Biden Reported to Be Further Restricting Chip Exports to China

    The latest restrictions follow years of efforts to prevent China from manufacturing cutting-edge semiconductors.

  • Trump files $475 million lawsuit against CNN, claiming defamation

    Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued CNN, seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network had defamed him in an effort to short-circuit any future political campaign.

  • EQT Corp (EQT) Set to Gain From Higher Natural Gas Prices

    Higher natural gas prices are boons for EQT Corp's (EQT) operations, since it is a pure-play Appalachian explorer, one of the largest natural gas producers in the United States.

  • Why Oil Stocks ExxonMobil, Phillips 66, and Marathon Oil Were Higher Today

    Oil stocks were gaining broadly today as the stock market jumped to start the fourth quarter, and as the price of oil rose on signs that OPEC+, which includes Russia, may cut its daily production. Crude oil futures rose 5% on the day, and Treasury yields were down sharply in response to the U.K.'s plan to reverse a tax cut and on news that Credit Suisse's financial health could be in doubt. With the 10-year Treasury yield falling 4%, stock prices soared as falling yields tend to be bullish for stock prices, especially as investors have been nervous about rising interest rates.

  • Apple iPhone Exports From India Doubling in Boon to Modi’s Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s iPhone exports from India crossed $1 billion in the five months since April, according to people familiar with the matter, signaling the South Asian nation is making progress with its bid to become a force in electronics manufacturing.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North K

  • Micron to Spend Up to $100 Billion on Chip Factory in New York State

    The semiconductor plant in Clay, N.Y., would be the largest in the U.S., as Washington tries to boost the industry.

  • Southwest Has a Problem its Passengers Need to Know About

    It's been a tough time for the airline industry lately. It recently made a change where its Rapid Rewards Members can now achieve A-List or A-List Preferred tier status much quicker, which will make it easier to accumulate points that can be used for such perks as priority boarding and the ability to make a same day change with no difference in base fare. The company also introduced a feature that lets customers change their boarding group for an added fee starting at $30, either online or via the Southwest app, within 24 hours of departure.

  • OPEC+ Girds for Contentious Meeting Over Oil-Production Cuts

    OPEC and its Russia-led allies are gathering in person for the first time in years to discuss a large production cut that not all players support.