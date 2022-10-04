Portable Cash Counting Machine Market Size to Grow by USD 75.26 Million, Innovation in Technology And Product Features to Boost Market Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Portable Cash Counting Machine Market by Product (countertop cash counting machine and mini-portable cash counting machine), End-user (BFSI, Retail, Casinos, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the battery-operated lights market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 75.26 mn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a PDF Sample Report
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
One of the key factors driving growth in the portable cash counting machine market is the innovation in technology and product features.
Vendors in the market are offering cash counting machines that incorporate advanced technology that generates a beep to notify problems related to their operation.
Godrej.com offers the Godrej Fitness Sorter, an intelligent banknote counting machine that uses image processing technology for the recognition of banknotes and to differentiate various denominations.
The Godrej Fitness Sorter has been developed with a reject pocket feature, which automatically diverts the suspected, unrecognized, and strange notes to the reject pocket, thus assuring continuous operation. Such innovations in technology and product features are driving the global portable cash counting machine market.
Market Challenges
The increasing penetration of smartphones and the internet will be a major challenge for the portable cash counting machine market during the forecast period.
The increased penetration of smartphones and the Internet enables the easy online transaction of money, which is hindering the adoption of portable cash counting machines.
Advances in telecom technology, such as 5G and LTE, and the increased use of mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, have shifted the mainstream functions of banking.
Operations such as bill payments, transactions, and utility payments, have shifted to online forums like Internet banking or mobile banking. Internet banking remains the preferred method of banking among adults in most countries. Therefore, these factors are negatively impacting the sales of portable cash counting machines.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, View our PDF Sample Report
Market Segmentation
The portable cash counting machine market report is segmented by Product (countertop cash counting machine and mini-portable cash counting machine), End-user (BFSI, Retail, Casinos, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Europe will be the leading region with 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany is the key market for portable cash counting machines in Europe.
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report
Vendor Landscape
The portable cash counting machine market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, weight, and brand loyalty to compete in the market. The market is highly Therefore, vendors are focusing on providing fast and timely services to customers. The intense competition, rapid advances in banknote printing technology, such as polymer-based banknotes, and changes in consumer preferences pose significant risks for vendors. To survive and stay competitive in the market, it is essential for vendors to expand geographically and distinguish their products through clear and unique value propositions.
Some Companies Mentioned
This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to access exclusive information
Portable Cash Counting Machine Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%
Market growth 2022-2026
$75.26 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.19
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
Europe at 31%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Arihant Maxsell Technologies Pvt. Ltd., BellCon ApS, Billcon Corp., Cennox Inc., Crane Co., Dolphin Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Elcon Security Systems, Giesecke and Devrient GmbH, Glory Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., GRGBanking, Guangdong Baijia Baiter Co. Ltd., Julong Co. Ltd., Kisan Electronics Co. Ltd., Ktron Systems, Kusam Electrical Industries Ltd., Laurel Bank Machines Co. Ltd., Microtech Automation, Royal Sovereign International Inc., Swaggers Technologies, and TVS Electronics Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market Definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Countertop cash counting machine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Mini-portable cash counting machine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Casinos - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.7 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Arihant Maxsell Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
11.4 Billcon Corp.
11.5 Crane Co.
11.6 Giesecke and Devrient GmbH
11.7 Glory Ltd.
11.8 Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
11.9 GRGBanking
11.10 Kisan Electronics Co. Ltd.
11.11 Laurel Bank Machines Co. Ltd.
11.12 Royal Sovereign International Inc.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
