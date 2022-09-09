U.S. markets open in 7 hours 57 minutes

Portable Engraving System Market - 41% of Growth To Originate from APAC - Evolving Opportunities with AP Lazer & Dolphin Laser Machine Pvt.Ltd -Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The portable engraving system market size is expected to grow by USD 194.3 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 5.44%. 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for portable engraving systems in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing awareness of convenient and innovative products and the growing adaptability in the region will facilitate the portable engraving system market growth in APAC over the forecast period. For more highlights on the regional segment. - Request a FREE sample report 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Portable Engraving System Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Portable Engraving System Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Portable Engraving System Market Analysis Report by Product (Laser portable engraving system and Mechanical portable engraving system) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/portable-engraving-system-market-industry-analysis

Portable Engraving System Market - Market Dynamics

  • Driver & Trends -The portable engraving system market is driven by the Increasing applications of engraving systems in multiple industries. In addition, the Growing application of laser technology and engraving in the apparel industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the Portable Engraving System Market.

  • Challenges - The expensive engraving systems limiting mass-segment consumers' adoption will be a major challenge for the portable engraving system market during the forecast period.

  • For detailed information on the market dynamics - Click Now!

Portable Engraving System Market - Vendor Analysis

The portable engraving system market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investments in R&D to compete in the market. The portable engraving system market report also offers information on several market vendors, including AP Lazer, and Dolphin Laser Machine Pvt.Ltd, Dongguan Diaojiang Technology Co. Ltd, Dongguan Sanhe Laser Technology Co. Ltd., Epilog Corp., GCC, Gravotech Marking SAS, HeatSign Industry Ltd., Hispeed Laser Technology Ltd., Laserstar Technologies Corp., Morn Laser, PRAKASH GROUP, Pryor Technology Ltd., RED Technology Co. Ltd., Roland DGA Corp., Sahajanand Laser Technology Ltd., SIC MARKING Group, TIANJIN RICHPEACE AI CO. Ltd., Trotec Laser GmbH, and Western Engravers Supply Inc. among others.

Few companies with key offerings -

  • AP Lazer - The company offers portable engraving systems such as SN4836LR and SN2616 laser machines.

  • Epilog Corp. - The company offers wheat protein such as textured wheat protein and wheat protein powder.

  • HeatSign Industry Ltd. - The company offers wheat protein products such as Prowliz and Gluvital.

  • Hispeed Laser Technology Ltd. - The company offers wheat protein products such as Drei Hasen vital wheat gluten and Lory protein hydrolyzed wheat protein.

  • Laserstar Technologies Corp. - The company offers wheat protein such as V 75, that creates a well-balanced elastic and extensible texture.

To know about all major vendor offerings - Grab a FREE Sample Now!

Portable Engraving System Market - Segmentation Analysis

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • Laser portable engraving system - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Mechanical portable engraving system - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

To know about the market contribution of each segment -Grab an Exclusive FREE Sample Report

The competitive scenario provided in the Portable Engraving System Market Report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Portable Engraving System Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

Portable Engraving System Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 194.3 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.29

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East, and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AP Lazer, Dolphin Laser Machine Pvt.Ltd, Dongguan Diaojiang Technology Co. Ltd, Dongguan Sanhe Laser Technology Co. Ltd., Epilog Corp., GCC, Gravotech Marking SAS, HeatSign Industry Ltd., Hispeed Laser Technology Ltd., Laserstar Technologies Corp., Morn Laser, PRAKASH GROUP, Pryor Technology Ltd., RED Technology Co. Ltd., Roland DGA Corp., Sahajanand Laser Technology Ltd., SIC MARKING Group, TIANJIN RICHPEACE AI CO. Ltd., Trotec Laser GmbH, and Western Engravers Supply Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials Market" Research Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Laser portable engraving system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Mechanical portable engraving system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AP Lazer

  • 10.4 Dolphin Laser Machine Pvt.Ltd

  • 10.5 Dongguan Sanhe Laser Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 10.6 Epilog Corp.

  • 10.7 GCC

  • 10.8 Gravotech Marking SAS

  • 10.9 HeatSign Industry Ltd.

  • 10.10 Hispeed Laser Technology Ltd.

  • 10.11 RED Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 SIC MARKING Group

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portable-engraving-system-market---41-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac---evolving-opportunities-with-ap-lazer--dolphin-laser-machine-pvtltd--technavio-301620141.html

SOURCE Technavio

