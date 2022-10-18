U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Market to observe USD 103.19 Mn incremental growth; increased adoption of omnichannel distribution and multi-channel marketing to emerge as a key trend -- Technavio

·15 min read

The global portable evaporative air cooler market report by Technavio offers comprehensive analysis by type (semi-automatic and automatic), end-user (residential and commercial), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa)

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The portable evaporative air cooler market size is expected to increase by USD 103.19 million, accelerating a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2026. Technavio's report expects the market to observe high demand for portable evaporative air coolers from residential end-users over the forecast period. The report also offers detailed information on the impact of the pandemic on businesses and the growth strategies adopted by vendors to flatten their recessionary curve. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Download Free PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Market 2022-2026

By type, the market observed maximum growth in the semi-automatic portable evaporative air cooler segment. Semi-automatic portable evaporative air coolers are affordable and easy to maintain. They are also both energy and water-efficient and hence, offer a cost advantage to customers. With rising disposable incomes and rapidly changing consumer preferences, the demand for semi-automatic portable evaporative air coolers is expected to further increase during the forecast period.

Similarly, by end-users, the market growth will be significant in the residential segment. Factors such as the rising popularity of smart homes, supportive government regulations for effective temperature raise, monitoring, and control, increasing public-private funding for effective climate monitoring, and increasing public awareness about the health and environmental consequences of high temperatures are contributing to the growth of the segment.

In terms of region, the market will observe significant growth in North America. The region will account for 40% of the global market share over the forecast period. The increased demand for indoor cooling equipment and increased awareness among consumers regarding the use of environment-friendly products and related products are driving the growth of the regional market.

Our free sample includes market data points, ranging from trend analyses to market estimates & forecasts. See for yourself by Downloading PDF Report Sample.

Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Market: Major Growth Drivers

The portable evaporative air cooler market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:

  • Growing residential construction activity

  • Product innovation leads to portfolio extension and product premiumization

  • Environment-friendly and cost-efficient products

In addition, the increased adoption of omnichannel distribution and multi-channel marketing is expected to emerge as a major trend in the market during the forecast period. Several vendors operating in the market are selling their products through both physical stores and online portals. Currently, the sales of these products through online portals are limited in comparison with offline sales. However, the sales of portable evaporative air coolers are expected to increase over the forecast period with growing internet connectivity, rising adoption of mobile shopping, and increasing consumer awareness. All these factors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in focus over the forecast period.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at Just USD 5000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights.

Reasons to Buy Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Market Report:

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist portable evaporative air cooler market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the portable evaporative air cooler market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the portable evaporative air cooler market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of portable evaporative air cooler market vendors

  • Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted exclusively in our report. Purchase Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Market Report Right Here.

Related Reports:

Global Water Coolers Market Growth 2022-2026: The global water coolers market is segmented by product (bottled water coolers and plumbed-in water coolers) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). The market will witness high demand for bottled water coolers. APAC will emerge as a major revenue-generating region. View Report Snapshot Here

Global Thermoelectric Coolers Market 2022-2026: The global thermoelectric coolers market is segmented by type (general purpose and deep cooling) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The demand for general-purpose thermoelectric coolers will be significant in the market. APAC will emerge as a major revenue-generating region. View Report Snapshot Here

Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 103.19 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.74

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aidapt BV, Aolan Industry Co Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Blue Star Ltd, Breezewell Developers Pvt Ltd, De Longhi S.p.A, Guangdong Symphony Keruilai Air Coolers Co. Ltd., Havells India Ltd, Hessaire Products Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Ken Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Seeley International Pty Ltd., Shenzhen Lianchuang Technology Group Co. Ltd., Symphony Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Whirlpool Corp., Fujian Jinghui Environmental, NewAir, and Waterlogic Holdings Ltd

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product Type

  • 5.3 Semi-Automatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Automatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Aolan Industry Co Ltd.

  • 11.4 Blue Star Ltd

  • 11.5 Breezewell Developers Pvt Ltd

  • 11.6 Fujian Jinghui Environmental

  • 11.7 Guangdong Symphony Keruilai Air Coolers Co. Ltd.

  • 11.8 Hessaire Products Inc.

  • 11.9 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 11.10 Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

  • 11.11 Waterlogic Holdings Ltd

  • 11.12 Whirlpool Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

