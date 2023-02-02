Portable Evaporative Cooler Market Size ($4.03Bn by 2028) Growth Forecast at 8.5% CAGR During 2022 to 2028 - Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners

The global portable evaporative cooler market growth is driven by increasing demand for coolers among commercial applications, organic strategies by manufacturers to meet customer’s demand, rising adoption of evaporative cooling in residential sector and emergence of enhanced portable evaporative coolers.

The global portable evaporative cooler market size is expected to grow from USD 2.47 billion in 2022 to USD 4.03 billion by 2028; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2028.





Global Portable Evaporative Cooler Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Global Portable Evaporative Cooler Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Delta T LLC, Evapoler Eco Cooling Solutions, Hessiare Products Inc., Newair, Portacool LLC, Vankool Technology, Honeywell International Inc, Metalurgica Manlleuense SA, Symphony Limited, and Phoenix Manufacturing Inc are among the key portable evaporative cooler market players profiled in the report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the portable evaporative cooler market size and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which can help major portable evaporative cooler market players strategize their growth.

In April 2021 : Portacool LLC launched the Portacool 510 portable cooler for the North American market only. The product offers 575 CFM of airflow suitable for an outdoor environment.

In July 2020 : Honeywell International Inc launched Zeta, a 3-in-1 device. It offers the benefits of an evaporative cooler, fan, and humidifier at an affordable price.





Global Portable Evaporative Cooler Market: Application Overview

Based on application, the portable evaporative cooler market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. Evaporative cooling systems maintain the required temperature in houses for maximum comfort. In countries such as Melbourne (Australia), evaporative cooling is the popular option for cooling homes. It is a natural cooling form with a low environmental impact and are deployed as a central cooling unit on a roof and connecting it to a ductwork across the ceiling. In majority cases, evaporative cooling is a cheaper option as compared to refrigerated air conditioning. As evaporative cooling is a low-cost option, it is widely used in Lilydale, Ringwood, Dandenong, and other Melbourne areas. Additionally, evaporative cooling is an energy-efficient system emitting less CO2 and using a natural process to keep home cooler. Moreover, rising population and increasing demand for cost-effective and energy-efficient cooler systems are among the major factors driving the portable evaporative cooler market growth for the residential segment.

Portable evaporative coolers are gaining popularity in residential spaces due to their various advantages such as portability, convenience, and easy and quick maintenance. Moreover, the adoption of portable evaporative cooling is increasing in hotels, warehouses, shopping complexes, regional sites (churches), kitchens, garages, gyms, porches/decks, events venues, and workshops to handle the concerns regarding warm air. Thus, the rising demand for portable evaporative coolers in commercial and residential spaces drives the growth of the portable evaporative cooler market. In April 2021, Portacool, LLC extended its product line by adding an expansive Portacool evaporative cooler. The newly introduced Portacool 510 is a powerful and portable cooling solution developed to make open spaces comfortably cool through a natural evaporation process. Similarly, in September 2022, Indwell announced the launch of two in one air conditioner and cooler that uses evaporative technology for residential and commercial applications. Also, the compact cooler provides ultimate versatility for on-the-go and spot cooling to meet the requirements of outdoor living, home, and small workspaces. Such developments are contributing to the portable evaporative cooler market growth for the residential segment.





Portable evaporative coolers are widely used in manufacturing, food processing, and other factories, as well as in data centers. Since the mentioned areas generate sufficient heat during the production process, the demand for a cool environment in the surroundings is required. Moreover, as retail stores, gyms, commercial buildings, and hotels are getting advanced with technology, the demand for leisure experiences is rising, which would propel the portable evaporative cooler market growth in the coming years.

Hospitality: The hotel industry is another prominent end user in the portable evaporative cooler market. As the hotels have a nightlife setting, providing comfort becomes crucial. Due to the crowd, the temperature in enclosed and small rooms increases. As a result, demand for cooling solutions would gain momentum in hotels in the coming years. Hence, the rising demand for portable evaporative coolers from the commercial sector will continue to propel the need for energy-efficient cooling solutions, which, in turn, would fuel the portable evaporative cooler market during the forecast period.





