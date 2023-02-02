U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

Portable Evaporative Cooler Market Size ($4.03Bn by 2028) Growth Forecast at 8.5% CAGR During 2022 to 2028 - Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·7 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The global portable evaporative cooler market growth is driven by increasing demand for coolers among commercial applications, organic strategies by manufacturers to meet customer’s demand, rising adoption of evaporative cooling in residential sector and emergence of enhanced portable evaporative coolers.

New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "Portable Evaporative Cooler Market Size, Share, Report, Demand, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 - by Type (Direct Evaporative Cooling and Indirect Evaporative Cooling), Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Geography," the global portable evaporative cooler market size is expected to grow from USD 2.47 billion in 2022 to USD 4.03 billion by 2028; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2028.


Download Sample PDF Brochure of Portable Evaporative Cooler Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00029822/


Global Portable Evaporative Cooler Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Market Size Value in

USD 2.47 billion in 2022

Market Size Value by

USD 4.03 billion by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 8.5% from 2022-2028

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Base Year

2022

No. of Pages

140

No. of Tables

56

No. of Charts & Figures

70

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Type, and Application

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope

US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Companies Covered

Delta T LLC, Evapoler Eco Cooling Solutions, Hessiare Products Inc., Newair, Portacool LLC, Vankool Technology, Honeywell International Inc, Metalurgica Manlleuense SA, Symphony Limited, Phoenix Manufacturing Inc

Key Research Capabilities

Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and Forecasting, Company Profiling, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Strategies, SWOT Analysis, New Product Development

Global Portable Evaporative Cooler Market Forecast to 2028 - Latest COVID-19 Analysis

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00029822/


Global Portable Evaporative Cooler Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Delta T LLC, Evapoler Eco Cooling Solutions, Hessiare Products Inc., Newair, Portacool LLC, Vankool Technology, Honeywell International Inc, Metalurgica Manlleuense SA, Symphony Limited, and Phoenix Manufacturing Inc are among the key portable evaporative cooler market players profiled in the report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the portable evaporative cooler market size and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which can help major portable evaporative cooler market players strategize their growth.

In April 2021: Portacool LLC launched the Portacool 510 portable cooler for the North American market only. The product offers 575 CFM of airflow suitable for an outdoor environment.

In July 2020: Honeywell International Inc launched Zeta, a 3-in-1 device. It offers the benefits of an evaporative cooler, fan, and humidifier at an affordable price.


Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00029822/


Global Portable Evaporative Cooler Market: Application Overview

Based on application, the portable evaporative cooler market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. Evaporative cooling systems maintain the required temperature in houses for maximum comfort. In countries such as Melbourne (Australia), evaporative cooling is the popular option for cooling homes. It is a natural cooling form with a low environmental impact and are deployed as a central cooling unit on a roof and connecting it to a ductwork across the ceiling. In majority cases, evaporative cooling is a cheaper option as compared to refrigerated air conditioning. As evaporative cooling is a low-cost option, it is widely used in Lilydale, Ringwood, Dandenong, and other Melbourne areas. Additionally, evaporative cooling is an energy-efficient system emitting less CO2 and using a natural process to keep home cooler. Moreover, rising population and increasing demand for cost-effective and energy-efficient cooler systems are among the major factors driving the portable evaporative cooler market growth for the residential segment.

Portable evaporative coolers are gaining popularity in residential spaces due to their various advantages such as portability, convenience, and easy and quick maintenance. Moreover, the adoption of portable evaporative cooling is increasing in hotels, warehouses, shopping complexes, regional sites (churches), kitchens, garages, gyms, porches/decks, events venues, and workshops to handle the concerns regarding warm air. Thus, the rising demand for portable evaporative coolers in commercial and residential spaces drives the growth of the portable evaporative cooler market. In April 2021, Portacool, LLC extended its product line by adding an expansive Portacool evaporative cooler. The newly introduced Portacool 510 is a powerful and portable cooling solution developed to make open spaces comfortably cool through a natural evaporation process. Similarly, in September 2022, Indwell announced the launch of two in one air conditioner and cooler that uses evaporative technology for residential and commercial applications. Also, the compact cooler provides ultimate versatility for on-the-go and spot cooling to meet the requirements of outdoor living, home, and small workspaces. Such developments are contributing to the portable evaporative cooler market growth for the residential segment.


Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00029822


Portable evaporative coolers are widely used in manufacturing, food processing, and other factories, as well as in data centers. Since the mentioned areas generate sufficient heat during the production process, the demand for a cool environment in the surroundings is required. Moreover, as retail stores, gyms, commercial buildings, and hotels are getting advanced with technology, the demand for leisure experiences is rising, which would propel the portable evaporative cooler market growth in the coming years.

Hospitality: The hotel industry is another prominent end user in the portable evaporative cooler market. As the hotels have a nightlife setting, providing comfort becomes crucial. Due to the crowd, the temperature in enclosed and small rooms increases. As a result, demand for cooling solutions would gain momentum in hotels in the coming years. Hence, the rising demand for portable evaporative coolers from the commercial sector will continue to propel the need for energy-efficient cooling solutions, which, in turn, would fuel the portable evaporative cooler market during the forecast period.


Quickly Purchase Premium Copy of Portable Evaporative Cooler Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00029822/



Go through further research published by The Insight Partners:

Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market– The automotive Charge Air Cooler market share is expected to grow from US$ 2,947.29 million in 2022 to US$ 4,229.60 million by 2028; the automotive Charge Air Cooler market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Evaporative Cooler Market – The evaporative cooler market is expected to grow from US$ 4,409.39 million in 2022 to US$ 6,492.10 million by 2028; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2028.

EGR Cooler Market– In terms of revenue, the global EGR cooler market was valued at US$ 511.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 511.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

Portable Evaporative Cooler Market– The portable evaporative cooler market is expected to grow from US$ 2,475.98 million in 2022 to US$ 4,036.55 million by 2028; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Water Cooling Tower Market– The water cooling tower market was valued US$ 1,635.2 million in 2021, it is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Dry Coolers Market – Dry cooler is the device that is used to remove excess heat. The macroeconomic factor, such as increasing urbanization & industrial activities, coupled with technological advancement in the HVAC industry, is augmenting the demand for dry coolers market.

Charge Air Coolers Market– A charge air cooler is used in various industries to reduce the air inlet temperature thereby increasing air density thus improving engine efficiency.

Cooling Towers Market– Cooling towers are equipment that facilitates in maintain the heat in the system through discarding the excess heat by transferring it to the nearby stream or into the atmosphere.

Automotive Cooling Fans Market– Automotive cooling fans provide cooling to various components such as engines and other electronics components. The cooling fan is an essential part of the vehicle, which help to remove excess heat from the engine, henceforth, driving the growth of the automotive cooling fans market.

Heat Shrink Tubing Market– The heat shrink tubing market is expected to grow from US$ 2,070.53 million in 2022 to US$ 2,877.64 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2028.



About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/Portable Evaporative Cooler-market


