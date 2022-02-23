U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,328.75
    +28.75 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,710.00
    +185.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,004.00
    +141.25 (+1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,996.70
    +17.50 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.03
    -0.88 (-0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.40
    -11.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.23 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1358
    +0.0026 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.18
    +0.43 (+1.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3609
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,904.43
    +1,523.00 (+4.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.65
    +56.35 (+6.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,514.27
    +20.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Portable Inverter Generators Market revenue to cross USD 3.1 Bn by 2028: Global Market Insights Inc.

·4 min read

Major portable inverter generators market players include Cummins, Inc., Briggs & Stratton, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, Kohler, Yamaha Motor Co., Generac Power Systems, Honda Motor Co., Atlas Copco, Caterpillar, Wacker Neuson SE, Honeywell International, Deere & Company, DuroMax Power Equipment, Champion Power Equipment, FIRMAN Power Equipment, WEN Products, Westinghouse Electric Corporation, A-iPower, HIMOINSA, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The portable inverter generators market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 3.1 billion by 2028, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. Market growth is attributed to the growing significance of backup power & emergency preparedness measures in response to the frequent and intensifying electrical outages. These units are gaining momentum on account of increasing power failures, escalating natural disasters, and deteriorating grid resilience. Recurrent power cuts to counter peak hour demand along with a surge in end-user awareness about emergency readiness will augment the market expansion.

Portable Inverter Generators Market
Portable Inverter Generators Market

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5197

The unreliable grid infrastructure coupled with rapid population growth will foster the adoption of portable inverter generators. The growing consumer spending confidence and increasing disposable incomes will shape the industry potential. The strengthening demand for increased reliability & zero downtime will continue the deployment of these gensets. The product offers key advantages including compactness, lightweight, and operational suitability, thus stimulating product demand.

Infrastructure development and ongoing construction boom are emerging as catalysts of the portable inverter generators market progression. Expansion in the generator sets industry can be intrinsically linked to the growth of construction equipment sales. Robust demand from the domestic market is largely driven by a steady rise in infrastructural investments, sustainable development in the real estate market, and increasing public-private partnership projects.

Middle East portable inverter generators market is anticipated to reach USD 158 million by 2028 due to the ongoing government electrification programs along with a burgeoning population. Increasing voltage fluctuations in line with prolonged electricity blackouts driven by hurricanes & storms will favor the business outlook. Aging grid infrastructures coupled with deteriorating grid resiliency will positively sway the industry potential.

Leading players operating in the market include Cummins, Inc., Briggs & Stratton, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, Kohler, Yamaha Motor Co., Generac Power Systems, Honda Motor Co., Atlas Copco, Caterpillar, Wacker Neuson SE, Honeywell International, Deere & Company, DuroMax Power Equipment, Champion Power Equipment, FIRMAN Power Equipment, WEN Products, Westinghouse Electric Corporation, A-iPower, HIMOINSA, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Request for customization of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5197

Some prime findings of the portable inverter generators market report include:

  • The market is growing rapidly credited to robust growth across the residential sector.

  • The increasing demand for uninterrupted power supply will fuel the industry growth.

  • Rapid industrialization and increasing infrastructure developments will propel the industry progression.

  • Growing consumer preferences toward smaller surface footprints and easier portability will sustain the dominance of 1 kVA to 2 kVA rated units.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Portable Inverter Generators Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Vendor Matrix

3.2 Innovation & technology landscape

3.3 Regulatory landscape

3.4 COVID- 19 impact on the industry outlook

3.5 Industry impact forces

3.5.1 Growth drivers

3.5.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6 Growth potential analysis

3.7 Porter's Analysis

3.7.1 Bargaining power of buyers

3.7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.7.3 Threat of new entrants

3.7.4 Threat of substitutes

3.8 Competitive landscape, 2021

3.9 PESTEL Analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/portable-inverter-generators-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:
Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com

Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portable-inverter-generators-market-revenue-to-cross-usd-3-1-bn-by-2028-global-market-insights-inc-301488362.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Amsterdam Apple shop hostage-taker sought 200M-euro ransom

    A gunman who held a hostage for hours in the Apple Store in Amsterdam demanded a ransom of 200 million euros (more than $226 million) in cryptocurrencies before he was run over by police as he chased his hostage out of the shop, police and prosecutors said Wednesday. The tense, five-hour standoff paralyzed one of Amsterdam's most popular nightlife neighborhoods for hours Tuesday as scores of heavily armed police surrounded the store, managing to free about 70 people from the building that houses the shop before the suspect was detained. Police Chief Frank Paauw said the suspect, a 27-year-old man from Amsterdam armed with a handgun and an automatic weapon, was run over by police as he chased his fleeing hostage, whose identity wasn't released.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Alibaba Faces Volatile Reaction to Earnings as Woes Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. faces a wild ride over the next few days, with options pricing pointing to huge swings in the stock as investors brace for a drop in earnings and further regulatory scrutiny.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeStocks Declin

  • Market Wrap: Cryptocurrencies Fall as Sentiment Turns Bearish

    Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies remain weighed down by geopolitical tensions. The bitcoin Fear & Greed Index entered "extreme fear" territory last week, indicating bearish sentiment among traders. And Bitcoin's blockchain activity is slowing.

  • Funds Are Buying These 4 Growth Stocks

    These names can present unique opportunities for outperformance as institutional investors tend to be more sophisticated than retail buyers.

  • Rio Tinto to pay $7.7bn final dividend after bumper profits

    The miner paid out a total dividend for 2021 worth $16.8bn – this is a record for the miner and one of the largest in UK corporate history.

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stock investors have had a rough three months. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined by around 16.6% from its peak back in mid-November as the growing prospect of higher interest rates has dampened investors' risk appetites. Of course, not all growth stocks will recover fully from this recent (and prolonged) slump, so it pays to be careful when selecting tech companies trading at correction-level prices.

  • Russia-Ukraine conflict is a worry, but this is still the biggest threat for stock investors, says JPMorgan

    Investors are grappling with some troublesome headlines from Russia-Ukraine. Here's the big headache from that, says JPMorgan.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Down Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded roughly 6% lower as of 2:41 p.m. ET today as broader markets struggled and after the company released its annual report over the weekend. Upstart also released its annual 10-K report over the weekend, which provided some interesting details on the business after the company just reported strong earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Notably, Upstart said that only 16% of the unsecured personal loans originated through its platform were retained by bank partners in 2021.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Why Boeing Stock Was Down More Than 5% Today

    Shares of aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) are among the highest-profile victims of today's sell-off on the latest escalation of Russia's moves against Ukraine. As of 2:05 p.m. ET Tuesday, Boeing stock was down 5.2%, roughly three times the loss of the S&P 500 as a whole. Why would a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine be bad news for Boeing?

  • Zuckerberg Gets Kicked Out of the Billionaires Top 10 Club

    Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been booted off of the top 10 list of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as shares of the Facebook parent have been taking a serious shellacking this month. Zuckerberg, who dropped to the lucky 13th spot, had his virtual head handed to him weeks ago. Zuckerberg's total net worth was put at $78.2 billion and he lost $47.3 billion year-to-date.

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Falling Today

    The company announced today that it plans to acquire the core processing company Technisys for $1.1 billion.

  • Russia warns gas prices will double after Nord Stream 2 blocked

    Oil price soars to seven-year high as Putin orders troops into Ukraine What sanctions the UK has imposed on Russia FTSE 100 rises 0.1pc in volatile trading; Pound falls against dollar Russian stocks and rouble tumble; Gas prices surge Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Vladimir Putin controls the supply chain of western technology, so who is bluffing? Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Block Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Is now the best time for a previous high-flying digital payments growth name to deliver a quarterly report? Possibly not, considering the market’s adverse reaction to such stocks this earnings season. However, that’s what Block (SQ) will do this Thursday (Feb 24). But maybe the fact peers such as PayPal and Affirm have disappointed means the bar is lowered somewhat, says RBC’s Daniel Perlin. Plus, the stock is down by 60% since the prior report, and as such, Perlin believes the “expectations hur

  • Why Hecla Mining Stock Soared as the Dow Went Red

    Stock markets turned red on Tuesday as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine and Western nations began to announce economic sanctions against Russia. One stock defying the downturn, however, was Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL). America's biggest silver miner (and a big miner of gold, too) benefited not just from being in the business of producing some of the world's hardest currency in a time of economic uncertainty but from its own impressive earnings performance in 2021.

  • Nine Beaten-Down Stocks Must Jump 100% Just To Get Your Money Back

    If you're waiting for some fallen S&P 500 stocks to bounce back — hope you're patient. Many must double in value to get your money back.

  • The gold price is surging on inflation and Ukraine fears. Here’s where UBS sees it going this year

    Pandemic-era inflation and a geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe have caused gold's price to surge, so where to next?