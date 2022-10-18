Portable Lithium Power Station Market Size Will Attain USD 365 Million by 2030 growing at 12.8% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Portable Lithium Power Station Market, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

TOKYO, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market Size accounted for USD 126 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 365 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2030.



Portable Lithium Power Station Market Statistics



Global portable lithium power station market value was USD 126 Million in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2030

North America portable lithium power station market revenue gathered over 43% market share in 2021

Asia-Pacific portable lithium power station market growth will record noteworthy CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2030

According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the output of lithium-ion batteries in China reached 324 GWh in 2021, soaring 106% year-on-year

Based on operation type, direct power segment accounted for around 60% of the overall market share in 2021

By application, emergency power segment acquired 57% of the market share

Growing use of smart electronic devices is a popular portable lithium power station market trend





Portable Lithium Power Station Market Growth Factors

Increasing demand for smart electronic components

Rising use for reliable & uninterrupted power

Surging focus on green environment projects for long-term viability





Portable Lithium Power Station Market Report Coverage:

Market Portable Lithium Power Station Market Portable Lithium Power Station Market Size 2021 USD 126 Million Portable Lithium Power Station Market Forecast 2030 USD 365 Million Portable Lithium Power Station Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 12.8% Portable Lithium Power Station Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Portable Lithium Power Station Market Base Year 2021 Portable Lithium Power Station Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Power Source, By Operation Type, By Application, And By Geography Portable Lithium Power Station Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Goal Zero, Duracell Inc., Jackery Inc., Lion Energy, EcoFlow, Bluetti, ENF Ltd., The Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation, Anker Innovations, and Scott Electric Corporation. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis





Portable Lithium Power Station Market Dynamics

Looking Ahead For Portable Lithium Power Station Market

Due to the current significant changes in the automobile sector, automakers are now concentrating more on lithium-ion batteries, which are improving in terms of cost, energy density, and cycle life. In addition, the market's players are expected to benefit greatly from the growing demand for portable lithium power stations in the automotive industry, emergency power, off-grid, and a range of other applications.

Portable Lithium Power Station Market Restraints

Electric drive vehicles are relatively new on the US auto market, so there are only a few ways to use such portable battery power station, according to a report published by the US Department of Energy. The infrastructure for recycling batteries is limited as a result. When batteries are manufactured and at the end of their useful lives, hazardous elements can be kept out of the waste stream by using widespread battery recycling. Furthermore, recovering high-value elements is frequently hampered by the difficulty of separating the various battery material kinds. These factors prevent the market for portable lithium power stations from expanding.

Market Opportunity for Portable Lithium Power Station Market

Lithium-ion batteries are now advancing significantly in both stationary and vehicle traction applications. Promising outcomes suggest that high-capacity lithium-ion battery prototypes are now accessible. With the widespread usage of battery-powered vehicles, new business models for electric utilities are emerging that utilize a fleet of plugged-in electric vehicles as a load-management buffer. Grid-scale systems are expanding at a record rate as lithium battery prices continue to decline and technology breakthroughs enable batteries to store significant amounts of energy. These elements considerably aid in the expansion of the market for portable lithium power stations worldwide.

Lithium Batteries Have Gained Significant Profits among the End-User Industries

In the EV industry, lithium is already well-liked, consuming the majority of research funds and offering the greatest substitute for salt, magnesium, or aluminium. Moreover, has drawn a lot of interest in the smaller markets including energy storage, backup power systems, or low-power transportation, like forklifts. Most end-use industries have moved their attention to lithium battery manufacturing. Amara Raja, one of India's top producers of lead-acid batteries, is diligently researching and developing li-ion batteries for next-generation engines and other substitutes.

Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market Business Strategies

In April 2021, Bluetti announced the launch of a new product, the "EB 70" portable power station. Smart devices, mini-fridges, and cooking appliances will be well supported by the newly launched service. The EB 70 is a smart device designed specifically for recreational activities, outdoor camping, travel, and emergencies.

In January 2021, Duracell has announced the release of a new product called "PowerSource 1440 W." The newly released product is a portable generator that produces clean, gasless, and odorless powder. Because it can switch from AC to its internal battery, the new product is an excellent example for critical devices during a power outage.

Portable Lithium Power Station Market Segmentation

The global portable lithium-ion power station market is segmented as operation type, power source, and application. By operation type, the market is bifurcated into solar power, and direct power. Based on power source, the market is classified into hybrid power and solar power. By application, the market is segmented as automotive, emergency power, and off-grid power.

Portable Lithium Power Station Equipment Market Share

According to an industry analysis of portable lithium power stations, solar power is expected to boost the global market in terms of power sources. The direct power segment accounts for the majority of the global market share in terms of operation type. Based on portable lithium power station market forecast, off-grid power will grow at the fastest rate in the coming years. On the other hand, emergency power acquired significant market share in 2021 and is likely to do son in the coming years.

Portable Lithium Power Station Market Regional Growth

The global portable lithium power station market is divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America, specifically the United States, dominates the market for portable lithium power stations. The rising utility of smart electronic devices is one of the major factors propelling the portable lithium power station market in this area. Aside from that, the portable lithium power station market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in Asia-Pacific over the next few years. Global demand for portable lithium power stations is increasing as a result of expanding smart device use among consumers and an increase in outdoor activity.

Portable Lithium Power Station Market Players

The major players involved in the portable lithium power station market involve Goal Zero, Duracell Inc., Jackery Inc., Lion Energy, EcoFlow, Bluetti, ENF Ltd., The Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation, Anker Innovations, and Scott Electric Corporation.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

