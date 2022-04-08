Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size to Grow by USD 1.51 Bn| Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases to boost market growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market will witness a YOY growth of 8.8% in 2022 at a CAGR of 12.52% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (pulse dose and continuous flow) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The rising frequency of respiratory illnesses is one of the major reasons driving the worldwide portable oxygen concentrators market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Insights

Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Chart Industries Inc.

Colfax Corp.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Inogen Inc.

Invacare Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Mediniq Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

NGK SPARK PLUG Co. Ltd.

O2 Concepts LLC

Precision Medical Inc.

ResMed Inc.

Teijin Ltd.

Zhengzhou Olive Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

Nidek Medical India Pvt. Ltd.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 39% of the global market. Over the forecast period, advanced healthcare facilities, rising healthcare spending, and the presence of government bodies such as Medicaid, which help with medical costs for people with limited income and resources, will all contribute to the portable oxygen concentrators market growth in North America.

Story continues

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market during the forecast period.

Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market is segmented as below:

Product

Geography

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, rise in the geriatric population, and rising awareness programs on respiratory health conditions will offer immense growth opportunities. However, high cost of portable oxygen concentrators, permission in aircraft, complications, and side effects will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.52% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Chart Industries Inc., Colfax Corp., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Inogen Inc., Invacare Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Mediniq Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., NGK SPARK PLUG Co. Ltd., O2 Concepts LLC, Precision Medical Inc., ResMed Inc., Teijin Ltd., Zhengzhou Olive Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., and Nidek Medical India Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

