Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size to Grow by USD 1.51 Bn| Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases to boost market growth| Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market will witness a YOY growth of 8.8% in 2022 at a CAGR of 12.52% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (pulse dose and continuous flow) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The rising frequency of respiratory illnesses is one of the major reasons driving the worldwide portable oxygen concentrators market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Chart Industries Inc.

  • Colfax Corp.

  • Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

  • Inogen Inc.

  • Invacare Corp.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • Mediniq Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

  • NGK SPARK PLUG Co. Ltd.

  • O2 Concepts LLC

  • Precision Medical Inc.

  • ResMed Inc.

  • Teijin Ltd.

  • Zhengzhou Olive Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Nidek Medical India Pvt. Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 39% of the global market. Over the forecast period, advanced healthcare facilities, rising healthcare spending, and the presence of government bodies such as Medicaid, which help with medical costs for people with limited income and resources, will all contribute to the portable oxygen concentrators market growth in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Free Sample Report.

Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, rise in the geriatric population, and rising awareness programs on respiratory health conditions will offer immense growth opportunities. However, high cost of portable oxygen concentrators, permission in aircraft, complications, and side effects will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Particulate Respirators Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.52%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.51 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.8

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Chart Industries Inc., Colfax Corp., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Inogen Inc., Invacare Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Mediniq Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., NGK SPARK PLUG Co. Ltd., O2 Concepts LLC, Precision Medical Inc., ResMed Inc., Teijin Ltd., Zhengzhou Olive Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., and Nidek Medical India Pvt. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Pulse dose - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Continuous flow - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Chart Industries Inc.

  • 10.4 Colfax Corp.

  • 10.5 Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

  • 10.6 Inogen Inc.

  • 10.7 Invacare Corp.

  • 10.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 10.9 Mediniq Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Precision Medical Inc.

  • 10.11 ResMed Inc.

  • 10.12 Zhengzhou Olive Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portable-oxygen-concentrators-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-51-bn-increasing-prevalence-of-respiratory-diseases-to-boost-market-growth-technavio-301519135.html

SOURCE Technavio

