Portable Power Station Market Research Report by Technavio predicts USD 4.03 Bn growth | APAC to have a significant share

·6 min read

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The portable power station market is growing at a CAGR of 41.54% and is expected to register an incremental growth of USD 4.03 billion from 2020 and 2025. The report analyses the market size, growth, and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Portable Power Station Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

  • The report recognizes the following as the key players in the portable power station market: ChargeTech, Duracell Inc., EcoFlow Inc., Genius Media Group Inc., Goal Zero LLC, and Jackery Inc. among others.

  • The global portable power station market structure is fragmented in nature.

  • APAC to have a significant share in the portable power station market.

  • Market observed 26.10% YOY growth in 2021.

For additional highlights, Download Sample Report Here.

Key Segments

The portable power station market is segmented by application (off-grid power, emergency power, and automotive).

The market will observe substantial growth in the off-grid power segment over the forecast period. A majority of the power demand in remote places such as villages is met by off-grid power systems. In addition, the rising demand for electric power and the expansion of conventional electric grids are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Regional Growth Analysis

The global portable power station market is analyzed across five regions — APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America.

APAC is currently the dominating region, occupying 36% of the global market share. The increasing demand for energy from emerging economies is driving the growth of the regional market. China and Australia are identified as the major markets for portable power station in APAC.

Market growth will be faster in APAC, North America, and Europe. Regions such as MEA and South America will observe slower growth.

Identify potential segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Enquire about the report before purchasing

Market Dynamics

The portable power station market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power during power outages.

Global warming is leading to a dramatic increase in the number of unpredictable natural disasters and unpleasant weather events over the past few years. For instance, between 2018 and 2018, the world witnessed several catastrophes, including hurricanes Michael and Florence in the US, super typhoons Yutu and Mangkhut in the Pacific region, a tsunami in Indonesia, and floods causing significant damages in several countries across the world. The growing occurrence of such natural disasters has increased the demand for uninterrupted and reliable power systems and accessories such as fuel tanks, load banks, cables, transformers. Thus, the increasing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power during power outages is driving the growth of the global portable power station market.

The report also covers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence the market growth. Explore additional information by Downloading a Sample Report.

Vendor Landscape

The portable power station market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and regional manufacturers. The threat of rivalry is moderate for the global portable power station market. High product differentiation and low product perishability will ensure that the threat of rivalry remains moderate throughout the forecast period.

Here are some of the products offered by key vendors:

ChargeTech: The company offers portable power stations products, charging carts UV-C and antimicrobial portable power supply.

Duracell Inc.: The company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing wide range of batteries and smart power systems such as power banks, alkaline batteries, rechargeables and chargers, specialty batteries, coin/button batteries, and hearing aid batteries.

EcoFlow Inc.: The company offers portable power stations, solar panels, bundle and power banks.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the portable power station market report:

Regional Analysis

  • Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

  • Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

  • Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the recovery phase.

Get your queries resolved by an industry expert. Speak to Our Analyst Now

Our customers who purchased this report also bought,

Portable Power Station Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 41.54%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 4.03 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

26.10

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Russian Federation, Australia, and Saudi Arabia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ChargeTech, Duracell Inc., EcoFlow Inc., Genius Media Group Inc., Goal Zero LLC, Jackery Inc., Li power Shenzhen technology Co. Ltd., LionEnergy LLC, Midland Radio Corp., and Scott Electric Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Off-grid power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Emergency power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ChargeTech

  • Duracell Inc.

  • EcoFlow Inc.

  • Genius Media Group Inc.

  • Goal Zero LLC

  • Jackery Inc.

  • Li power Shenzhen technology Co. Ltd.

  • LionEnergy LLC

  • Midland Radio Corp.

  • Scott Electric Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portable-power-station-market-research-report-by-technavio-predicts-usd-4-03-bn-growth--apac-to-have-a-significant-share-301542507.html

SOURCE Technavio

