Portable power station market size to grow by USD 179.21 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increasing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The portable power station market is estimated to grow by USD 179.21 million between 2022 and 2027. The growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 8.59% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (off-grid power, emergency power, and automotive), technology (lithium-ion and sealed lead-acid), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). To understand more about the portable power station market, Request a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Portable Power Station Market 2023-2027

The market growth in the off-grid power segment will be significant during the forecast period. The decline in the cost of solar panels and advances in energy storage has increased the penetration of clean energy microgrids in places where conventional grids are feasible. In addition, the growing demand for electricity from remote villages is increasing the demand for off-grid power systems. These factors are driving the growth of the segment.

The market is driven by the growing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power. Global warming has increased the number of unpredictable natural disasters. Events or natural disasters such as hurricanes Michael and Florence in the US, super typhoons Yutu and Mangkhut in the Pacific region, a tsunami in Indonesia, and floods have caused significant damages in various countries. Such occurrences have increased the demand for uninterrupted and reliable power systems to ensure continuous power supply. To cater to the growing demand, vendors are offering power accessories such as fuel tanks, load banks, cables, and transformers in a bundled package as a complete power solution. All these factors are driving the growth of the market in focus.

Portable Power Station Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, including AIMTOM Co. Ltd., Allpowers Industrial International, Anker Technology UK Ltd., Bluetti Power Inc., ChargeTech Inc., Drow Enterprise Co. Ltd., EcoFlow Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., Fanttik Inc., Goal Zero LLC, GoSun, Jackery Inc., Klein Tools Inc., Li power Shenzhen technology Co. Ltd., Lion Energy, Midland Radio Corp., Milwaukee Electric Tool, ROCKSOLAR, The Duracell Co., TogoPower, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Application (Off-grid power, Emergency power, and Automotive), Technology (Lithium-ion and Sealed lead-acid), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

Story continues

Global Portable Power Station Market - Vendor Insights

The global portable power station market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. Key vendors in the market have well-established brand names and offer a wide range of portable power stations. They have a strong distribution network, which is making it difficult for the regional players to compete with such players. In addition, new product launches and product differentiation are some of the other major strategies adopted by vendors. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Allpowers Industrial International - The company offers portable power stations such as S2000 PRO Portable power station and S1500 Portable power station.

Anker Technology UK Ltd. - The company offers portable power stations such as Anker 757 PowerHouse, Anker 521 PowerHouse, and Anker 535 PowerHouse.

Bluetti Power Inc. - The company offers portable power stations namely BLUETTI PowerOak EB55 Portable power station.

ChargeTech Inc. - The company offers portable power stations such as the Premium 20K PD Battery Pack and Premium 27K PD Battery Pack.

Drow Enterprise Co. Ltd.

EcoFlow Inc.

Energizer Holdings Inc.

Fanttik Inc.

Goal Zero LLC

GoSun

Jackery Inc.

Klein Tools Inc.

Li Power (Shenzhen) Technology Co. Ltd.

Lion Energy

Midland Radio Corp.

Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation

ROCKSOLAR

The Duracell Co.

TogoPower

Global Portable Power Station Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends –

Growing outdoor and camping activities

Growing preference for renewable energy system

New product launches

The growing number of outdoor and camping activities is identified as the major trend in the market. The increased participation by people in outdoor recreation activities has encouraged governments to build more campsites. This has increased the demand for camping lights and lanterns, which is creating the need for portable power stations to charge these lights. In addition, the rising awareness of outdoor recreational activities has increased the demand for lumen camping lights and lanterns. These lights consume less energy than other types. Thus, the increasing number of outdoor and camping activities is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key challenges –

Longer charging times of solar-powered portable power stations

Stringent government regulation for battery waste

Presence of alternatives

Portable power stations have longer charging periods. Most portable power stations require hours of charging and still lack in providing power compared to portable power generators. They also cost high compared to portable generators, which results in the increased adoption of the latter. Besides, extreme weather conditions such as heavy rainfall and storms could negatively affect the growth of the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The portable power station market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this portable power station market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the portable power station market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the portable power station market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the portable power station market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of portable power station market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The portable power station market in Europe is projected to grow by USD 26.42 million with a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by source (hybrid and direct) and technology (lithium-ion and sealed lead-acid).

The primary battery market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.36% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 6.22 billion. The market is segmented by end-user (defense, medical, and others), type (Alkaline battery, Lithium battery, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Portable Power Station Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.59% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 179.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.08 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, Saudi Arabia, China, Australia, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AIMTOM Co. Ltd., Allpowers Industrial International, Anker Technology UK Ltd., Bluetti Power Inc., ChargeTech Inc., Drow Enterprise Co. Ltd., EcoFlow Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., Fanttik Inc., Goal Zero LLC, GoSun, Jackery Inc., Klein Tools Inc., Li power Shenzhen technology Co. Ltd., Lion Energy, Midland Radio Corp., Milwaukee Electric Tool, ROCKSOLAR, The Duracell Co., and TogoPower Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Utilities Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global portable power station market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Off-grid power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Emergency power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Technology

7.3 Lithium-ion - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Sealed lead-acid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AIMTOM Co. Ltd.

12.4 Allpowers Industrial International

12.5 Anker Technology UK Ltd.

12.6 Bluetti Power Inc.

12.7 ChargeTech Inc.

12.8 Drow Enterprise Co. Ltd.

12.9 EcoFlow Inc.

12.10 Goal Zero LLC

12.11 Jackery Inc.

12.12 Klein Tools Inc.

12.13 Li power Shenzhen technology Co. Ltd.

12.14 Lion Energy

12.15 Midland Radio Corp.

12.16 Milwaukee Electric Tool

12.17 The Duracell Co.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Portable Power Station Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portable-power-station-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-179-21-million-between-2022-and-2027-growth-driven-by-increasing--demand-for-uninterrupted-and-reliable-power---technavio-301789709.html

SOURCE Technavio