Portable Pressure Washer Market Value to Reach US$ 2.6 Bn by 2031, as per a TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - According to a recent market report by Transparency Market Research, the global market for portable pressure washer solutions stood at US$ 1.6 Bn in 2021 and is expected to surpass US$ 2.6 Bn by 2031. The global industry is likely to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. Portable yet powerful high-pressure washing equipment are utilized in end-use industries such as agriculture, automotive repair workshops, and various industrial, commercial, and residential properties. Leading types of portable pressure washing equipment include washers powered by batteries, gas-powered products, and electrically powered products.

Transparency Market Research inc., Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Press release picture

Portable Pressure Washer Market: Key Findings of Report

Increase in Demand for Commercial Cleaning Services: Demand for professional commercial cleaning services is rising across the world, particularly in developed countries. Stakeholders in the industry invest in heavy-duty, easy-to-maintain and operate, and portable clearing equipment. Furthermore, global shift toward using alternative and sustainable sources of energy in the past few years has compelled these companies to invest in acquiring pressure washing equipment powered by renewable energy sources such as solar energy. This has created significant opportunities for players in the global portable pressure washers industry.

Portable Pressure Washer Market: Growth Opportunities

Increase in trend among customers of buying advanced home cleaning solutions is bolstering the portable pressure washers market

Rise in demand for technologically advanced and next-gen solutions from commercial cleaning services industry supports market expansion

Surge in number of passenger vehicles propels demand for compact, yet powerful portable pressure washing equipment and solutions

Portable Pressure Washer Market: Key Players

The global portable pressure washers industry landscape is consolidated, with small number of major and large-sized companies accounting for significant market share. Leading players operating in the global market are Snow Joe, LLC, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Karcher North America, Deere & Company, Alkota Cleaning Systems, Inc., Generac Power Systems, Inc., AR North America, Mi-T-M Corporation, FNA Group, Aussie Pumps, Briggs & Stratton, Nilfisk Group, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, and BE Power Equipment.

Key companies are adopting strategies, such as collaboration with other players, launch of new products, merger & acquisition, and strategic partnership, to gain an edge over their competitors and capture larger market share. Players are also investing significantly in R&D in order to develop new generation of products, including ones that operate on alternative energy sources such as solar energy. Furthermore, these companies are focusing on developing innovative products that could fulfil demand of stakeholders from various industries, such as construction, automotive, transportation, and agriculture.

Portable Pressure Washer Market: Regional Growth Assessment

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global portable pressure washers market in the next few years. The market in the region is projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for advanced pressure washers among consumers in China and India. Other factors propelling growth in the region are increase in disposable income and changing lifestyles of the large population of the region.

Rise in implementation of strict safety and public health guidelines by private and government entities in several countries is also expanding Asia Pacific's market share. Furthermore, increase in number of passenger vehicles in the region is propelling demand for effective and powerful portable pressure washing equipment in the region.

Portable Pressure Washer Market: Segmentation

Portable Pressure Washer Market, by Product Type

Electric Corded Cordless

Gas

Others

Portable Pressure Washer Market, by GPM

Below 2 GPM

2 - 4 GPM

Above 4 GPM

Portable Pressure Washer Market, by Pressure

Below 2,000 PSI

2,000 - 3,000 PSI

3,001 - 4,000 PSI

Above 4,000 PSI

Portable Pressure Washer Market, by Price

Below US$ 200

US$ 200 - US$ 500

Above US$ 500

Portable Pressure Washer Market, Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Portable Pressure Washer Market, by Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

