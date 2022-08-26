Portable Pressure Washers Market Size to Grow by USD 408.96 million, Offline Segment to Account for Majority of Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Portable pressure washers use high-pressure water sprays that remove grime, dust, mud, loose paint, mold, chewing gum, and dirt from surfaces and objects such as vehicles, buildings, and concrete surfaces. In this case, the source of water is an external water pump.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Portable Pressure Washers Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

The global portable pressure washers market is set to grow by USD 408.96 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Moreover, the accelerating growth momentum of 4.27% is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Key Drivers and Challenges of the Portable Pressure Washers Market

Pressure washing helps in eradicating harmful bacteria, which is driving the growth of the market. Dirt, grime, mildew, and other bacteria often get accumulated in houses. They can cause severe diseases, especially among children and pets. To get rid of these contaminations, regular maintenance and cleaning practices are required. In addition, governments of various countries are taking initiatives to prevent pollution. As normal cleaning processes are not very effective and require more time, pressure washers help in eradicating contaminants. Such factors will boost the demand for portable pressure washers during the forecast period.

The high cost of pressure washing equipment is challenging the growth of the market. Washers comprise equipment such as a Vario power jet, high-pressure hose reel and hose, detergent application via a plug-n-clean system, telescopic handle, dirt blaster, water-cooled motor, integrated water filter, soft bag, and A3/4 garden hose connector adapter. The cost of such equipment is high, which increases the total cost of production. Moreover, in countries that have cheap labor, people do not prefer buying washing equipment. In addition, improper use and lack of maintenance can lead to early failure of the equipment, which may lower their demand during the forecast period.

Major Portable Pressure Washer Companies

A.R. North America, Inc

Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG

ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG

ARPO BV

Briggs and Stratton LLC

Carigar Tools

Caterpillar Inc.

Cheston

Deere and Co.

FNA Group

Generac Power Systems Inc.

Husqvarna AB

Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd.

Lokpal Industries

Nilfisk AS

Positec Tool Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Snow Joe LLC

Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Portable Pressure Washers Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

Portable Pressure Washers Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

Electric - size and forecast 2021-2026

Engine-driven - size and forecast 2021-2026

Portable Pressure Washers Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segments

The offline segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Vendors are establishing strategic alliances with industrial machinery retail chains. They are also implementing different marketing strategies to drive sales. For instance, Deere and Co. has many clubs. It owns retail stores to maintain its relations with major enterprises that are engaged in the regional distribution of industrial machinery, including portable pressure washers.

Portable Pressure Washers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 408.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.27 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled A.R. North America, Inc, Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG, ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, ARPO BV, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Carigar Tools, Caterpillar Inc., Cheston, Deere and Co., FNA Group, Generac Power Systems Inc., Husqvarna AB, Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd., Lokpal Industries, Nilfisk AS, Positec Tool Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Snow Joe LLC, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Electric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Engine-driven - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG

11.4 Briggs and Stratton LLC

11.5 Caterpillar Inc.

11.6 Deere and Co.

11.7 Generac Power Systems Inc.

11.8 Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd.

11.9 Nilfisk AS

11.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

11.11 Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

11.12 Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

