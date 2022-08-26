U.S. markets closed

Portable Pressure Washers Market Size to Grow by USD 408.96 million, Offline Segment to Account for Majority of Market Growth - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Portable pressure washers use high-pressure water sprays that remove grime, dust, mud, loose paint, mold, chewing gum, and dirt from surfaces and objects such as vehicles, buildings, and concrete surfaces. In this case, the source of water is an external water pump.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Portable Pressure Washers Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

The global portable pressure washers market is set to grow by USD 408.96 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Moreover, the accelerating growth momentum of 4.27% is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Use our analysis and insights to help your business make effective decisions. Download a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Drivers and Challenges of the Portable Pressure Washers Market

Pressure washing helps in eradicating harmful bacteria, which is driving the growth of the market. Dirt, grime, mildew, and other bacteria often get accumulated in houses. They can cause severe diseases, especially among children and pets. To get rid of these contaminations, regular maintenance and cleaning practices are required. In addition, governments of various countries are taking initiatives to prevent pollution. As normal cleaning processes are not very effective and require more time, pressure washers help in eradicating contaminants. Such factors will boost the demand for portable pressure washers during the forecast period.

The high cost of pressure washing equipment is challenging the growth of the market. Washers comprise equipment such as a Vario power jet, high-pressure hose reel and hose, detergent application via a plug-n-clean system, telescopic handle, dirt blaster, water-cooled motor, integrated water filter, soft bag, and A3/4 garden hose connector adapter. The cost of such equipment is high, which increases the total cost of production. Moreover, in countries that have cheap labor, people do not prefer buying washing equipment. In addition, improper use and lack of maintenance can lead to early failure of the equipment, which may lower their demand during the forecast period.

Major Portable Pressure Washer Companies

  • A.R. North America, Inc

  • Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG

  • ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG

  • ARPO BV

  • Briggs and Stratton LLC

  • Carigar Tools

  • Caterpillar Inc.

  • Cheston

  • Deere and Co.

  • FNA Group

  • Generac Power Systems Inc.

  • Husqvarna AB

  • Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd.

  • Lokpal Industries

  • Nilfisk AS

  • Positec Tool Corp.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Snow Joe LLC

  • Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

  • Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Portable Pressure Washers Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

  • Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

Portable Pressure Washers Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

  • Electric - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Engine-driven - size and forecast 2021-2026

Portable Pressure Washers Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segments

The offline segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Vendors are establishing strategic alliances with industrial machinery retail chains. They are also implementing different marketing strategies to drive sales. For instance, Deere and Co. has many clubs. It owns retail stores to maintain its relations with major enterprises that are engaged in the regional distribution of industrial machinery, including portable pressure washers.

Portable Pressure Washers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 408.96 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.27

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

A.R. North America, Inc, Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG, ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, ARPO BV, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Carigar Tools, Caterpillar Inc., Cheston, Deere and Co., FNA Group, Generac Power Systems Inc., Husqvarna AB, Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd., Lokpal Industries, Nilfisk AS, Positec Tool Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Snow Joe LLC, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Electric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Engine-driven - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG

  • 11.4 Briggs and Stratton LLC

  • 11.5 Caterpillar Inc.

  • 11.6 Deere and Co.

  • 11.7 Generac Power Systems Inc.

  • 11.8 Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd.

  • 11.9 Nilfisk AS

  • 11.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 11.11 Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

  • 11.12 Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portable-pressure-washers-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-408-96-million-offline-segment-to-account-for-majority-of-market-growth---technavio-301610947.html

SOURCE Technavio

