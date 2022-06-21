Portable Printer Market| Evolving Opportunities with BIXOLON Co. Ltd. and Brother Industries Ltd. | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portable Printer Market size is expected to grow by USD 8.15 billion at a CAGR of 18.11% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the portable printer market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.
The portable printer market in APAC is mostly dominated by China and Japan. The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. Over the forecast period, the rise of high-level automation across industries and verticals would support the portable printer market in APAC.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Portable Printer Market Analysis Report by Application (Transportation and logistics, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others), Technology (Thermal, Inkjet, and Impact), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026".
One of the main factors fueling the expansion of the portable printer market is the rising demand for solutions that combine mobility and document management. The major trend in the portable printer industry that is fostering market expansion is the integration of cutting-edge security solutions. However, one of the reasons impeding the growth of the portable printer market is the increasing focus of businesses on paperless work.
Major Five Portable Printer Companies:
BIXOLON Co. Ltd.
Brother Industries Ltd.
Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd.
Fujitsu Ltd.
HP Inc.
Portable Printer Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
Transportation and logistics - size and forecast 2021-2026
Retail - size and forecast 2021-2026
Manufacturing - size and forecast 2021-2026
Healthcare - size and forecast 2021-2026
Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
Portable Printer Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
Thermal - size and forecast 2021-2026
Inkjet - size and forecast 2021-2026
Impact - size and forecast 2021-2026
Portable Printer Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
Portable Printer Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.11%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 8.15 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
16.88
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
BIXOLON Co. Ltd., Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd., CognitiveTPG, Fujitsu Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., HP Inc., Lexmark International Inc., Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Polaroid Film B.V., Printek L.L.C., SATO Holdings Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Star Micronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Tec Corp., and Zebra Technologies Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Transportation and logistics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Technology
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Technology
6.3 Thermal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Inkjet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Impact - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Market opportunity by Technology
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 BIXOLON Co. Ltd.
11.4 Brother Industries Ltd.
11.5 Canon Inc.
11.6 Fujitsu Ltd.
11.7 Honeywell International Inc.
11.8 HP Inc.
11.9 Seiko Epson Corp.
11.10 Star Micronics Co. Ltd.
11.11 Toshiba Tec Corp.
11.12 Zebra Technologies Corp.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
