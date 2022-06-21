U.S. markets open in 9 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,734.50
    +58.75 (+1.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,291.00
    +422.00 (+1.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,487.00
    +190.25 (+1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,695.20
    +30.10 (+1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.01
    +2.45 (+2.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.60
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.67
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0532
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.03
    -1.92 (-5.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2275
    +0.0030 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0300
    -0.0550 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,629.17
    +656.14 (+3.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.60
    +10.66 (+2.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.81
    +105.56 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,305.28
    +534.06 (+2.07%)
     

Portable Printer Market| Evolving Opportunities with BIXOLON Co. Ltd. and Brother Industries Ltd. | Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portable Printer Market size is expected to grow by USD 8.15 billion at a CAGR of 18.11% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the portable printer market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Portable Printer Market by Application, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Portable Printer Market by Application, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The portable printer market in APAC is mostly dominated by China and Japan. The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. Over the forecast period, the rise of high-level automation across industries and verticals would support the portable printer market in APAC.

For more insights on the market share of various regions  Get a Sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Portable Printer Market Analysis Report by Application (Transportation and logistics, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others), Technology (Thermal, Inkjet, and Impact), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026".

Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals Portable Printer Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

One of the main factors fueling the expansion of the portable printer market is the rising demand for solutions that combine mobility and document management. The major trend in the portable printer industry that is fostering market expansion is the integration of cutting-edge security solutions. However, one of the reasons impeding the growth of the portable printer market is the increasing focus of businesses on paperless work.

To know more about the other drivers & challenges - Request a Sample Now!

Major Five Portable Printer Companies:

  • BIXOLON Co. Ltd.- The company offers ATI NiTiFe alloy that is used in shape memory nickel titanium alloy coupling devices.

  • Brother Industries Ltd.- The company offers rich memory shape texture that supports body care segment.

  • Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd.- The company offers products such as titanium bar, titanium alloy rod, titanium tube, memory alloy bar.

  • Fujitsu Ltd.- The company offers shape memory plastics that have a wide-ranging potential for use in artificial muscles, hinges, solar sails, self-opening and -closing packaging, reprintable braille signs, or textiles that iron out their own wrinkles.

  • HP Inc.- The company offers nitinol alloys that are typically made of 55 to 56 percent nickel and 44 to 45 percent titanium.

To know about all major vendor offerings –  Click here for a sample now!

Portable Printer Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Transportation and logistics - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Retail - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Manufacturing - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Healthcare - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Portable Printer Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Thermal - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Inkjet - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Impact - size and forecast 2021-2026

Portable Printer Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

To know about the contribution of each segment -Grab Latest Sample Report

Related Reports:

Gaming Computer Market– The gaming computer market share is expected to increase to USD 50.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.66%. Get an Exclusive Sample Report

Detachable Tablet Market– The detachable tablet market share is expected to increase to USD 4.86 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22%. Get an Exclusive Sample Report

Portable Printer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.11%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 8.15 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

16.88

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

BIXOLON Co. Ltd., Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd., CognitiveTPG, Fujitsu Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., HP Inc., Lexmark International Inc., Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Polaroid Film B.V., Printek L.L.C., SATO Holdings Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Star Micronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Tec Corp., and Zebra Technologies Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Transportation and logistics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 6.3 Thermal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Inkjet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Impact - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Technology

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 BIXOLON Co. Ltd.

  • 11.4 Brother Industries Ltd.

  • 11.5 Canon Inc.

  • 11.6 Fujitsu Ltd.

  • 11.7 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 11.8 HP Inc.

  • 11.9 Seiko Epson Corp.

  • 11.10 Star Micronics Co. Ltd.

  • 11.11 Toshiba Tec Corp.

  • 11.12 Zebra Technologies Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portable-printer-market-evolving-opportunities-with-bixolon-co-ltd-and-brother-industries-ltd--technavio-301570820.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Storm in a teacup? WeChat bans account for flipping NFTs

    The ban comes as Chinese companies seek to comply with Beijing’s diktat against speculative activity in non-fungible tokens (NFTs). See related article: China’s diktat against NFT flipping spawns an ingenious industry Fast facts WeChat banned the official account of a Chinese NFT platform for “business activities related to secondary trading of digital collectibles or cryptocurrency.” […]

  • Babel Finance says liquidity pressure eased with new debt agreements

    Hong Kong-based Babel Finance announced on Monday it has reached “preliminary agreements” on debt repayments to counterparties following a redemption and withdrawal freeze instituted last Friday. See related article: Contagion risk from Three Arrows Capital weighs on Bitcoin, crypto Fast facts A preliminary restructuring of the debt repayment period has “eased” the company’s short-term liquidity […]

  • Investors Could Be Concerned With Adbri's (ASX:ABC) Returns On Capital

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • Singapore Pushes Latest Laws to Regulate Online Content

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore is joining global peers in proposing laws that will grant regulators the power to order social media services to remove or block online content deemed harmful especially to youths.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushb

  • Yellen says gasoline tax holiday worth considering as anti-inflation tool

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that a gasoline tax holiday should be considered as a way to address inflation, even if it is "not perfect" and may not result in all of the reduction passed on to consumers. Yellen, speaking to reporters after meetings with Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in Toronto, said that research suggested that there was likely a higher pass-through rate for cutting higher state fuel taxes than the generally lower federal taxes of 18.4 cents a gallon for gasoline and 24.4 cents for diesel. "I think the research suggests that there's reasonably high pass-through when the state does it to prices at the pump, not full, but reasonably high," Yellen said.

  • Asia’s Shortage of Empty Containers May Worsen on Rotterdam Jam

    (Bloomberg) -- Empty container boxes crucial for Asia’s exporters are getting stuck in the port of Rotterdam as a growing backlog of undelivered goods at Europe’s export hub forces ocean carriers to prioritize shipments of filled boxes.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the

  • Asian shares rise as investors pause after selloff

    Asian stocks and U.S. share futures turned higher on Tuesday as the market took stock after a recent steep selloff, but concerns remain that aggressive central bank rate hikes to curtail inflation could spark a global recession. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.85% in early trading, edging up from a more than five-week low hit the previous day. Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 1.16%, and Nasdaq and S&P500 e-mini share futures each rose nearly 1.5%.

  • US Sanctions Boosting China's Chipmaking Industry

    China's semiconductor industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world. And part of the reason is the U.S. sanctions on local champions including Huawei Technologies Co.&nbsp;and Hikvision. Debby Wu reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • China Buys $7.5 Billion of Russian Energy With Oil at Record

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to $7.47 billion -- about $1 billion more than April and double the amount of a year ago.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maid

  • Russian Oil Flows to Europe Have Quietly Started Creeping Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s resolve to stop buying Russian crude may be starting to ebb.The continent’s oil refineries took 1.84 million barrels a day of crude from Russia last week, according to tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. That was the the third consecutive weekly increase and took flows from Russia to Europe, including Turkey, to their highest in almost two months.Partly it was about Litasco SA, the trading unit of Russia’s largest oil producer, taking barrels to the company’s refi

  • Gas prices are headed to $6 by Labor Day – here are the main reasons why

    President Biden’s recent letter to refiners to complain of high gasoline prices is the only positive action he can take on behalf of consumers. Here’s why: shrinking U.S. refining capacity even as oil (CL) output recovers from COVID-19 pandemic lows, and a well-known shift in European demand away from Russia has cut into U.S. stockpiles more deeply than many realize. The first big policy shift occurred in 1973 – the year Biden joined the Senate — when President Nixon removed President Eisenhower’s oil import quota to fight inflation.

  • Gas prices: How to save at the pump, according to an expert

    As gas prices soar to record highs, here are some tips to save at the pump.

  • Yellen Says ‘Stay Tuned’ for Word on Russian Oil Price-Cap Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said talks are continuing on how the US and its allies might cap the price of Russian oil exports, possibly through a plan that offers exceptions to the European ban on insuring Russian oil shipments.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersHousing’s Slowdown Has Econ

  • Has Crude Oil Made an Interim High?

    Everyone is watching the price of crude oil. This issue is a global phenomenon and if crude oil prices weaken a bit it should have a positive effect on stock prices. On Thursday on Real Money we wrote about price weakness in two widely followed energy ETFs - the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and the VanEck Oil Services ETF .

  • Are Oilfield Service Companies A Buy?

    The global boom in oil prices has been great for oil companies, but oilfield service companies haven’t quite kept up with the rush

  • China swoops on cheap Russian oil as Western supplies dry up

    Russia has overtaken Saudi Arabia as China’s biggest oil provider as Beijing seeks to take advantage of the crisis by snapping up cheaper supplies.

  • Bitcoin Miner Selloff Accelerates as Markets Fall to 18-Month Low

    Public Bitcoin miners are selling more of the asset to cover their costs resulting in a weekend rout that pushed crypto markets to their lowest levels since January 2021.

  • European Gas Rises Further as Russian Cuts Bring Rationing Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices rose after rallying 43% last week as Russia’s steep supply cuts put governments on high alert amid a mounting possibility of rationing.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in U

  • China’s Alumina Exports Soar to Fill Russian Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s alumina exports soared again last month, as buyers in Russia sought to plug a shortfall because of war and sanctions.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeThe 190,000 tons shipped in May brings the year-to-date

  • Europe may shift back to coal as Russia turns down gas flows

    Europe's biggest Russian gas buyers raced to find alternative fuel supplies on Monday and could burn more coal to cope with reduced gas flows from Russia that threaten an energy crisis in winter if stores are not refilled. Germany, Italy, Austria and the Netherlands have all signalled that coal-fired power plants could help see the continent through a crisis that has sent gas prices surging and added to the challenge facing policymakers battling inflation. Italy moved closer to declaring a state of alert on energy after oil company Eni said it was told by Russia's Gazprom that it would receive only part of its request for gas supplies on Monday.