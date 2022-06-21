Portable Printer Market| Evolving Opportunities with BIXOLON Co. Ltd. and Brother Industries Ltd. | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portable Printer Market size is expected to grow by USD 8.15 billion at a CAGR of 18.11% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the portable printer market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Portable Printer Market by Application, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The portable printer market in APAC is mostly dominated by China and Japan. The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. Over the forecast period, the rise of high-level automation across industries and verticals would support the portable printer market in APAC.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Portable Printer Market Analysis Report by Application (Transportation and logistics, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others), Technology (Thermal, Inkjet, and Impact), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026".

One of the main factors fueling the expansion of the portable printer market is the rising demand for solutions that combine mobility and document management. The major trend in the portable printer industry that is fostering market expansion is the integration of cutting-edge security solutions. However, one of the reasons impeding the growth of the portable printer market is the increasing focus of businesses on paperless work.

Major Five Portable Printer Companies:

Portable Printer Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Transportation and logistics - size and forecast 2021-2026

Retail - size and forecast 2021-2026

Manufacturing - size and forecast 2021-2026

Healthcare - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Portable Printer Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Thermal - size and forecast 2021-2026

Inkjet - size and forecast 2021-2026

Impact - size and forecast 2021-2026

Portable Printer Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Portable Printer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.11% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 8.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.88 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BIXOLON Co. Ltd., Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd., CognitiveTPG, Fujitsu Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., HP Inc., Lexmark International Inc., Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Polaroid Film B.V., Printek L.L.C., SATO Holdings Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Star Micronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Tec Corp., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

