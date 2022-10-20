Portable Sawmills Market Size to Grow by USD 48.83 Mn, Global Industrial Machinery Market Categorized as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global portable sawmills market has been categorized as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent market, the global industrial machinery market, covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Portable Sawmills Market 2022-2026

The portable sawmills market size is set to grow by USD 48.83 million between 2021 and 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest estimates.

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Portable Sawmills Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The portable sawmills market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as partnerships and M&A to compete in the market. The key leading vendors are focusing on increasing their market shares by establishing technologically advanced sawmills. Portable sawmill manufacturers are also increasing their brand visibility by participating in marketing events and exhibitions. Thus, owing to these factors, the competition among market vendors is expected to intensify during the forecast period.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain access to detailed vendor information

Portable Sawmills Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Application

Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Portable Sawmills Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the portable sawmills market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Baker Products, Corley MFG, ECOSAGEN, Hardwood Mills Australia, Hud-Son Forest Equipment, Linck Holzverarbeitungstechnik GmbH, LOGOSOL AB, McDonough Manufacturing Co., Norwood Industries Inc., PRIMULTINI s.r.l., Salem Equipment Inc., SERRA Maschinenbau GmbH, Timber Automation LLC, TimberKing Portable Sawmills, Wood Mizer, Woodland Mills Inc., and WoodMaxx.

Story continues

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. View 100 reports and download 5 reports monthly!

Portable Sawmills Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist portable sawmills market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the portable sawmills market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the portable sawmills market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of portable sawmills market vendors

Related Reports

Portable Engraving System Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by product (laser portable engraving system and mechanical portable engraving system) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth by the laser portable engraving system segment will be significant.

Portable Clean-in-Place Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by product (re-use and single-use) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 31% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth by the re-use segment will be significant.

Portable Sawmills Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 48.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.1 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Sweden Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Baker Products, Corley MFG, ECOSAGEN, Hardwood Mills Australia, Hud Son Forest Equipment, Linck Holzverarbeitungstechnik GmbH, LOGOSOL AB, McDonough Manufacturing Co., Norwood Industries Inc., PRIMULTINI s.r.l., Salem Equipment Inc., SERRA Maschinenbau GmbH, Timber Automation LLC, TimberKing Portable Sawmills, Wood Mizer, Woodland Mills Inc., and WoodMaxx Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Band saw mill - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Swing blade saw mill - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Chain saw mill - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Big industrial mills - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Personal mills - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Baker Products

11.4 Hardwood Mills Australia

11.5 Hud Son Forest Equipment

11.6 LOGOSOL AB

11.7 Norwood Industries Inc.

11.8 SERRA Maschinenbau GmbH

11.9 TimberKing Portable Sawmills

11.10 Wood Mizer

11.11 Woodland Mills Inc.

11.12 WoodMaxx

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Portable Sawmills Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portable-sawmills-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-48-83-mn-global-industrial-machinery-market-categorized-as-parent-market---technavio-301653599.html

SOURCE Technavio