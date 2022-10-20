Portable Sawmills Market Size to Grow by USD 48.83 Mn, Global Industrial Machinery Market Categorized as Parent Market - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global portable sawmills market has been categorized as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent market, the global industrial machinery market, covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.
The portable sawmills market size is set to grow by USD 48.83 million between 2021 and 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest estimates.
Portable Sawmills Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape
The portable sawmills market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as partnerships and M&A to compete in the market. The key leading vendors are focusing on increasing their market shares by establishing technologically advanced sawmills. Portable sawmill manufacturers are also increasing their brand visibility by participating in marketing events and exhibitions. Thus, owing to these factors, the competition among market vendors is expected to intensify during the forecast period.
Portable Sawmills Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Type
Application
Geography
Portable Sawmills Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the portable sawmills market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Baker Products, Corley MFG, ECOSAGEN, Hardwood Mills Australia, Hud-Son Forest Equipment, Linck Holzverarbeitungstechnik GmbH, LOGOSOL AB, McDonough Manufacturing Co., Norwood Industries Inc., PRIMULTINI s.r.l., Salem Equipment Inc., SERRA Maschinenbau GmbH, Timber Automation LLC, TimberKing Portable Sawmills, Wood Mizer, Woodland Mills Inc., and WoodMaxx.
The report also covers the following areas:
Portable Sawmills Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist portable sawmills market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the portable sawmills market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the portable sawmills market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of portable sawmills market vendors
Portable Sawmills Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.6%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 48.83 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.1
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and Sweden
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Baker Products, Corley MFG, ECOSAGEN, Hardwood Mills Australia, Hud Son Forest Equipment, Linck Holzverarbeitungstechnik GmbH, LOGOSOL AB, McDonough Manufacturing Co., Norwood Industries Inc., PRIMULTINI s.r.l., Salem Equipment Inc., SERRA Maschinenbau GmbH, Timber Automation LLC, TimberKing Portable Sawmills, Wood Mizer, Woodland Mills Inc., and WoodMaxx
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 Band saw mill - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Swing blade saw mill - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Chain saw mill - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Type
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Big industrial mills - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Personal mills - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Market opportunity by Application
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Baker Products
11.4 Hardwood Mills Australia
11.5 Hud Son Forest Equipment
11.6 LOGOSOL AB
11.7 Norwood Industries Inc.
11.8 SERRA Maschinenbau GmbH
11.9 TimberKing Portable Sawmills
11.10 Wood Mizer
11.11 Woodland Mills Inc.
11.12 WoodMaxx
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
