Portable Toilet Rental Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By Technology, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Portable Toilet Rental Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Standard, Luxury), By Application (Construction, Special Events, Recreational, Commercial), By Technology, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

New York, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Portable Toilet Rental Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By Technology, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151345/?utm_source=GNW

Portable Toilet Rental Market Growth & Trends

The global portable toilet rental market size is anticipated to reach USD 28.5 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing infrastructural development, particularly in regions like Asia Pacific, is expanding the scope of the market. The construction of an 850km-long-road in Indonesia including new sections of the Trans-Sumatran highway, major road and rail projects underway in Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney in Australia, and an investment of USD 109 billion on roads and highways in India by 2023 are some of the major infrastructural projects that are underway. All of these projects are fueling the need for portable toilet rental services.

The increasing number of residential, hotel and social infrastructural projects is also propelling the demand for portable toilets.The application of green materials to sustainable buildings has become a common consideration in modern housing designs as well as construction techniques because of their environmental benefits and a significant return on investment for homeowners.

Rental service providers offer a variety of options catering to the different needs and requirements of customers.For instance, event organizers may choose portable toilets that provide facilities similar to an indoor restroom.

Based on the type of events, deluxe models that offer more room than the standard ones are being preferred. Renting services comprising cleaning and drainage facilities and pickup and delivery services are widely preferred by customers.

In order to meet the increasing demand for portable toilets rentals, companies are expanding their manufacturing facilities to boost production. For instance, in March 2019, Satellite Industries announced the opening of a new PolyPortables Distribution Center in Oregon, U.S. The company planned to expand its Portland, Oregon Regional Service Center with 30,000 sq. ft. of inside storage and 45,000 sq. ft of outside storage, making the new facility seven times larger than the current location.

Moreover, companies are continuously working to make their portable toilet units more convenient and user-friendly so that they can be used at several locations and for various purposes.These factors present the portable toilet rental services market with immense scope for growth.

Increasing innovation and new product development by companies with respect to features, functionality, and raw material have piqued the interest of consumers for these products.For instance, the development of SL2 toilets across the globe has resulted in the rapid adoption of these products by various manufacturers such as Shorelink.

These toilets have proven to be durable with fewer replacement needs, resulting in greater product popularity among rental companies.

Portable Toilet Rental Market Report Highlights
• The construction segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 59.1% in 2020 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028
• The standard portable toilet segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 70.9% in 2020 and is estimated to ascend with a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period
• Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 44.1% in 2020
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151345/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


