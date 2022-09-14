Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanners Market: A Deep Dive Into Factors that will Help Vendors Stay Ahead of Competitors - Technavio
Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key vendors operating in the portable ultrasound bladder scanners market is AvantSonic Technology Co. Ltd. The company offers a portable ultrasound bladder scanner that is used to measure the bladder volume through the abdominal body surface. The market also has the presence of a few other major players, such as Becton Dickinson and Co., Butterfly Network Inc., Clarius Mobile Health Corp., dBMEDx Inc, and Direct Supply Inc.
Challenges Faced by Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanners Market Vendors
The portable ultrasound bladder scanners market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of a few large, medium, and small-scale vendors. The rivalry among vendors is intense, which poses a risk to their operations. High product differentiation among vendors also intensifies the competition in the market.
Key Vendor Strategies to Overcome Market Challenges
Key strategies used by vendors to overcome the above challenges have been identified by Technavio. To thrive in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to differentiate their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.
Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now
Market Growth Potential
The portable ultrasound bladder scanners market size is expected to grow by USD 11.78 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.
Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format
Factors that will Drive the Market
Vendors in the portable ultrasound bladder scanners market can take advantage of a few factors that will work in their favor. The increasing prevalence of urological disorders is one of these factors. The prevalence of urological disorders such as urinary incontinence and lower urinary tract disorders is increasing, which is driving the demand for portable ultrasound bladder scanners. Urinary incontinence is caused by factors such as overactive bladder muscles, weakened pelvic muscles, an enlarged prostate, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and interstitial cystitis. It can severely affect the kidneys, which can hamper the excretion process of the body. The risk of urinary inconsistency increases with age, body mass index, pregnancy, and the presence of certain auto-immune diseases. Thus, the rising number of such cases is driving the need for diagnostic devices such as portable ultrasound bladder scanners, which will support the market growth during the forecast period.
Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report
Related Reports
Medical Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: Factors such as declining reimbursement and cost containment measures may impede the market growth.
Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market by Device and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Factors such as consolidation in the medical device industry may impede market growth.
Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanners Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD11.78 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.4
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
AvantSonic Technology Co. Ltd, Becton Dickinson and Co., Butterfly Network Inc., Clarius Mobile Health Corp., dBMEDx Inc, Direct Supply Inc., Echo Son SA, EchoNous Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Informa Plc, Interson Corp., Konica Minolta Inc, Sonoscanner SARL, Sonostar Technologies Co. Ltd., SRS Medical, Terason, The Prometheus Group, and Vitacon
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Health Care Market Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 Desktop and hand-held ultrasound scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Trolley-based ultrasound scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 AvantSonic Technology Co. Ltd
10.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.
10.5 Clarius Mobile Health Corp.
10.6 dBMEDx Inc
10.7 EchoNous Inc.
10.8 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
10.9 General Electric Co.
10.10 Interson Corp.
10.11 Konica Minolta Inc
10.12 Sonoscanner SARL
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portable-ultrasound-bladder-scanners-market-a-deep-dive-into-factors-that-will-help-vendors-stay-ahead-of-competitors--technavio-301623424.html
SOURCE Technavio