Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanners Market: A Deep Dive Into Factors that will Help Vendors Stay Ahead of Competitors - Technavio

Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key vendors operating in the portable ultrasound bladder scanners market is AvantSonic Technology Co. Ltd. The company offers a portable ultrasound bladder scanner that is used to measure the bladder volume through the abdominal body surface. The market also has the presence of a few other major players, such as Becton Dickinson and Co., Butterfly Network Inc., Clarius Mobile Health Corp., dBMEDx Inc, and Direct Supply Inc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanners Market 2022-2026

Challenges Faced by Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanners Market Vendors

The portable ultrasound bladder scanners market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of a few large, medium, and small-scale vendors. The rivalry among vendors is intense, which poses a risk to their operations. High product differentiation among vendors also intensifies the competition in the market.

Key Vendor Strategies to Overcome Market Challenges

Key strategies used by vendors to overcome the above challenges have been identified by Technavio. To thrive in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to differentiate their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

Market Growth Potential

The portable ultrasound bladder scanners market size is expected to grow by USD 11.78 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Factors that will Drive the Market

Vendors in the portable ultrasound bladder scanners market can take advantage of a few factors that will work in their favor. The increasing prevalence of urological disorders is one of these factors. The prevalence of urological disorders such as urinary incontinence and lower urinary tract disorders is increasing, which is driving the demand for portable ultrasound bladder scanners. Urinary incontinence is caused by factors such as overactive bladder muscles, weakened pelvic muscles, an enlarged prostate, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and interstitial cystitis. It can severely affect the kidneys, which can hamper the excretion process of the body. The risk of urinary inconsistency increases with age, body mass index, pregnancy, and the presence of certain auto-immune diseases. Thus, the rising number of such cases is driving the need for diagnostic devices such as portable ultrasound bladder scanners, which will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanners Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD11.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AvantSonic Technology Co. Ltd, Becton Dickinson and Co., Butterfly Network Inc., Clarius Mobile Health Corp., dBMEDx Inc, Direct Supply Inc., Echo Son SA, EchoNous Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Informa Plc, Interson Corp., Konica Minolta Inc, Sonoscanner SARL, Sonostar Technologies Co. Ltd., SRS Medical, Terason, The Prometheus Group, and Vitacon Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

