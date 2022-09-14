U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,953.50
    +22.25 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,238.00
    +135.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,108.75
    +72.25 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,847.70
    +10.20 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.43
    +0.12 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.50
    -2.90 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    19.49
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0012
    +0.0042 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.49
    +2.62 (+10.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1553
    +0.0061 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3020
    -1.3430 (-0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,361.71
    -2,033.53 (-9.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.71
    -38.98 (-7.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,337.84
    -48.02 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanners Market: A Deep Dive Into Factors that will Help Vendors Stay Ahead of Competitors - Technavio

·13 min read

Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key vendors operating in the portable ultrasound bladder scanners market is AvantSonic Technology Co. Ltd. The company offers a portable ultrasound bladder scanner that is used to measure the bladder volume through the abdominal body surface. The market also has the presence of a few other major players, such as Becton Dickinson and Co., Butterfly Network Inc., Clarius Mobile Health Corp., dBMEDx Inc, and Direct Supply Inc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanners Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanners Market 2022-2026

Challenges Faced by Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanners Market Vendors

The portable ultrasound bladder scanners market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of a few large, medium, and small-scale vendors. The rivalry among vendors is intense, which poses a risk to their operations. High product differentiation among vendors also intensifies the competition in the market.

Key Vendor Strategies to Overcome Market Challenges

Key strategies used by vendors to overcome the above challenges have been identified by Technavio. To thrive in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to differentiate their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Market Growth Potential

The portable ultrasound bladder scanners market size is expected to grow by USD 11.78 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Factors that will Drive the Market

Vendors in the portable ultrasound bladder scanners market can take advantage of a few factors that will work in their favor. The increasing prevalence of urological disorders is one of these factors. The prevalence of urological disorders such as urinary incontinence and lower urinary tract disorders is increasing, which is driving the demand for portable ultrasound bladder scanners. Urinary incontinence is caused by factors such as overactive bladder muscles, weakened pelvic muscles, an enlarged prostate, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and interstitial cystitis. It can severely affect the kidneys, which can hamper the excretion process of the body. The risk of urinary inconsistency increases with age, body mass index, pregnancy, and the presence of certain auto-immune diseases. Thus, the rising number of such cases is driving the need for diagnostic devices such as portable ultrasound bladder scanners, which will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Medical Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: Factors such as declining reimbursement and cost containment measures may impede the market growth.

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market by Device and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Factors such as consolidation in the medical device industry may impede market growth.

Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanners Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD11.78 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.4

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AvantSonic Technology Co. Ltd, Becton Dickinson and Co., Butterfly Network Inc., Clarius Mobile Health Corp., dBMEDx Inc, Direct Supply Inc., Echo Son SA, EchoNous Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Informa Plc, Interson Corp., Konica Minolta Inc, Sonoscanner SARL, Sonostar Technologies Co. Ltd., SRS Medical, Terason, The Prometheus Group, and Vitacon

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Desktop and hand-held ultrasound scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Trolley-based ultrasound scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AvantSonic Technology Co. Ltd

  • 10.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • 10.5 Clarius Mobile Health Corp.

  • 10.6 dBMEDx Inc

  • 10.7 EchoNous Inc.

  • 10.8 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

  • 10.9 General Electric Co.

  • 10.10 Interson Corp.

  • 10.11 Konica Minolta Inc

  • 10.12 Sonoscanner SARL

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portable-ultrasound-bladder-scanners-market-a-deep-dive-into-factors-that-will-help-vendors-stay-ahead-of-competitors--technavio-301623424.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • US-China Audit Deal Faces First Test as Inspectors Head to Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- After a decades long impasse that led to a threat to kick about 200 Chinese firms off New York stock exchanges, US inspectors may soon get their first look under the hood of some of China’s largest corporations, if all goes as planned.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New

  • PowerHome Solar slashes half its workforce, discontinues NC installations in wake of Generac failures

    PowerHome Solar, doing business as Pink Energy, has laid off about 1,100 workers in the last two weeks and halted installations in North Carolina, Texas and Georgia as the financial fallout continues from defective equipment provided by Generac.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

    Tesla's visionary CEO has pushed the auto industry to speed the development of electric vehicles.

  • This unknown company helps to break Putin’s gas blockade – very profitably indeed

    The price of crude oil is lower now than just before the Russian invasion of Ukraine but the price of gas, in Europe at least, is about six times higher. Why? Oil is cheap to move from where it is extracted to where it is needed; gas is not. So if Russia stops supplying oil to Europe, alternative supplies can be found easily. When it cuts off the gas, there’s a shortage and prices go through the roof.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 17%-27% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • IEA Sees Biggest China Oil Demand Drop in Over Three Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- China faces its biggest annual drop in oil demand in more than three decades as Covid-19 lockdowns and a property crisis weigh on growth in the world’s No. 2 consumer, the International Energy Agency said.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingThe World’s Hottest Ho

  • Th RMD Mistake That 84% of Retirees Make

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Meta meltdown: This chart shows Facebook’s fall from grace among the most valuable U.S. companies

    Dogged by competitive and macroeconomic threats, Meta Platforms Inc. is sinking down the ranks of the largest U.S. companies.

  • Twitter whistleblower testifies before Congress amid buyout litigation with Elon Musk

    Yahoo Finance legal reporter Alexis Keenan breaks down the testimony of the Twitter whistleblower as the company deals with its ongoing lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

  • OPEC Reiterates Warning About Disconnected Oil Market

    The remarks are the latest signal that the group is prepared to backstop the oil market and prevent prices from falling much further, confounding efforts by Western governments to ease the pain of high energy prices.

  • China EV maker BYD could be top global auto brand: Analyst

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Chinese EV maker BYD expected to become the next top global auto brand after dethroning Tesla in vehicle deliveries.

  • Cathie Wood Says Falling Car Prices Could Mean Trouble

    Lower car prices might be cheered by car buyers, but they could also mean the Federal Reserve is pushing too hard against inflation, says ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood.

  • European Natural-Gas Prices Could Tumble, Says Goldman Sachs

    Goldman analyst Samantha Dart wrote that European natural-gas prices could drop by half in the next six months, but rebounding by next summer.

  • How to Avoid Paying Taxing on IRA Withdrawals

    There are plenty of ways to minimize your tax liability and that’s especially true when you have worked hard to sock away retirement money. Tax advisors are constantly searching for new ways to avoid paying taxes on IRA withdrawals. There … Continue reading → The post How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes on IRA Withdrawals? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Communication Stocks Likely to Transcend Margin Blues

    The accelerated pace of 5G deployment and demand for scalable infrastructure should help the Zacks Diversified Communication Services industry thrive despite short-term woes. DTEGY, TU and TEF are well-positioned to make the most of the infrastructure upgrade for seamless connectivity.

  • Meta Seeks Out Secrets From Over 100 Companies to Win Antitrust Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- To defend itself against the federal government, Meta Platforms Inc. says it needs its rivals to divulge some of their most closely held secrets.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetFacebook’s parent co

  • Google loses challenge against EU antitrust decision, wins 5% fine cut

    LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -Alphabet unit Google on Wednesday suffered its second setback in less than a year as Europe's top court agreed with EU antitrust regulators that it had abused its dominance but trimmed the fine by 5% because of a disagreement on one point. Google lost its challenge to a 2.42 billion euro ($2.42 billion) fine last year, the first of a trio of cases. "The General Court largely confirms the Commission's decision that Google imposed unlawful restrictions on manufacturers of Android mobile devices and mobile network operators in order to consolidate the dominant position of its search engine," the court said.

  • NovoCure Appears Poised for an Upside Breakout

    NovoCure Ltd. is a commercial-stage oncology company that develops treatments for solid-tumor cancers. In this daily bar chart of NVCR, below, we can see that prices have traded sideways since December, building what I believe is a very impressive base. Prices have crisscrossed the 50-day moving average line for months and now NVCR is trading above this now bullish average line.

  • U.S. railways to halt grain shipments ahead of potential shutdown -agriculture sources

    Some U.S. railroads will start halting crop shipments on Thursday, a day ahead of a potential work stoppage, an agricultural association and sources at two grain cooperatives said on Tuesday, threatening exports and feed deliveries for livestock. Farmers also plan to add fertilizer to fields after the harvest, and shipments of fertilizer are being delayed. Max Fisher, chief economist at the National Grain and Feed Association, which represents most U.S. grain handlers, said rail customers reported at least one railway would stop taking grain shipments on Thursday morning.